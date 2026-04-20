The authorities in the UAE announced today (Monday) the dismantling of a terrorist organization and the arrest of its members, due to their involvement in secret activities aimed at undermining national unity and destabilizing security.



According to a statement from the UAE State Security Agency, the organization had planned to carry out systematic terrorist and sabotage acts on Emirati soil, and investigations revealed its connection to the "Guardianship of the Jurist" in Iran.



The investigations showed that the organization's members adopted extremist terrorist ideologies and ideas that threaten internal security, as they conducted recruitment and indoctrination operations through secret meetings, according to a coordinated plan with external entities aimed at reaching sensitive locations.



According to monitoring operations and subsequent investigations, the organization's members held secret meetings inside and outside the country with terrorist elements and suspicious organizations, with the aim of spreading misleading ideas to Emirati youth, recruiting them for external loyalties to incite against the country's foreign policy and internal measures, and attempting to portray the state in a negative light, in addition to collecting funds informally and transferring them to suspicious external entities.



The charges against the organization's members include establishing and creating a secret organization and managing it within the state, signing pledges and external loyalties, and harming national unity and societal peace.



The UAE State Security Agency emphasized its continued commitment to firmly confronting any threats to public security, calling on citizens and residents to report any suspicious activities through official channels, thereby enhancing the security and stability system.