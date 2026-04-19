كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد)، عن إفشال محاولة إيرانية لكسر الحصار المفروض على موانئها.
وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشال»: اليوم، حاولت سفينة شحن ترفع العلم الإيراني تُدعى «TOUSKA»، ويبلغ طولها نحو 900 قدم ووزنها يقارب وزن حاملة طائرات، تجاوز الحصار البحري الأمريكي، لكن الأمر لم يسر لصالحها.
استهداف غرفة المحركات
وأضاف: قامت المدمرة الأمريكية USS SPRUANCE التابعة للبحرية الأمريكية، والمزودة بصواريخ موجهة، باعتراض السفينة «TOUSKA» في خليج عُمان، ووجهت لها إنذاراً بالتوقف، لكن الطاقم الإيراني رفض الامتثال، ما دفع السفينة الأمريكية إلى إيقافها عبر استهداف غرفة المحركات وإحداث ثقب فيها.
وأشار إلى أن مشاة البحرية الأمريكية (المارينز) باتوا يسيطرون على السفينة حالياً، فيما تخضع «TOUSKA» لعقوبات من وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية بسبب تاريخ سابق من الأنشطة غير القانونية، مبيناً أن الولايات المتحدة تسيطر بشكل كامل على السفينة وتقوم حالياً بتفتيش ما بداخلها.
وكانت وكالة مهر الإيرانية قد نقلت عن مصدر إيراني قوله: القوات الأمريكية أطلقت النار على سفينة تجارية إيرانية لإجبارها على العودة، مضيفاً: القوات الأمريكية اضطرت إلى التراجع والانسحاب من المنطقة بعد تدخل سريع من الحرس الثوري.
استهداف سفينة فرنسية
من جهة أخرى، أكدت شركة الشحن الفرنسية CMA CGM، تعرض إحدى سفنها لإطلاق نار في مضيق هرمز، أمس (السبت). جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي أكدت هيئة العمليات البحرية البريطانية أن مستوى الخطر البحري العام في الخليج ومضيق هرمز وبحر العرب حرج.
وأشارت إلى أنها سجلت 33 حادثاً منذ مارس شملت سفناً وبنية تحتية بالخليج ومضيق هرمز وخليج عُمان، مبينة أن 19 سفينة عبرت مضيق هرمز أمس و10 سفن عبرت المضيق (الجمعة) وأن السفن التي تحاول عبور مضيق هرمز وتعود بسبب الأخطار في الوقت الحالي.
إيران: لا خطة للمشاركة في المفاوضات
من جهة أخرى، قال التلفزيون الإيراني إنه «لا يوجد حالياً أي خطة للمشاركة في الجولة القادمة من المفاوضات في إسلام آباد بين إيران وأمريكا».
ونقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن عضو في وفد التفاوض الإيراني قوله: «في ظل الظروف الحالية، لا نرى أفقاً واضحاً لمفاوضات مثمرة بين إيران وأمريكا»، مضيفاً أن استمرار الحصار البحري والتهديدات والمطالب الأمريكية المفرطة حالت حتى الآن دون إحراز تقدم في المفاوضات.
فيما قال السفير الإيراني في باكستان رضا أميري مقدم: «ما دام الحصار البحري قائماً فإن نقاط الخلاف ستبقى قائمة»، مضيفاً: لا يمكن للطرف المقابل تشديد الحصار والتهديد بتدميرها، والتظاهر بأنه يسعى للدبلوماسية.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed today (Sunday) that an Iranian attempt to break the blockade imposed on its ports has been thwarted.
Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": Today, a cargo ship flying the Iranian flag named "TOUSKA," measuring about 900 feet long and weighing nearly as much as an aircraft carrier, attempted to breach the U.S. naval blockade, but it did not go in its favor.
Targeting the Engine Room
He added: The U.S. Navy destroyer USS SPRUANCE, equipped with guided missiles, intercepted the ship "TOUSKA" in the Gulf of Oman and issued a warning to stop, but the Iranian crew refused to comply, prompting the U.S. ship to stop it by targeting the engine room and creating a hole in it.
He noted that U.S. Marines are currently in control of the ship, while "TOUSKA" is under sanctions from the U.S. Treasury due to a previous history of illegal activities, stating that the United States has complete control over the ship and is currently inspecting its contents.
Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that an Iranian source said: U.S. forces fired on an Iranian commercial ship to force it to return, adding: U.S. forces had to retreat and withdraw from the area after a swift intervention by the Revolutionary Guard.
Targeting a French Ship
On another note, French shipping company CMA CGM confirmed that one of its vessels was shot at in the Strait of Hormuz yesterday (Saturday). This came at a time when the British Maritime Operations Authority confirmed that the overall maritime threat level in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Arabian Sea is critical.
It noted that it has recorded 33 incidents since March involving ships and infrastructure in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman, indicating that 19 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz yesterday and 10 ships crossed the strait on Friday, with ships currently attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz turning back due to dangers.
Iran: No Plan to Participate in Negotiations
On another front, Iranian television reported that "there is currently no plan to participate in the upcoming round of negotiations in Islamabad between Iran and the U.S."
The Iranian television quoted a member of the Iranian negotiating delegation as saying: "Under the current circumstances, we do not see a clear horizon for fruitful negotiations between Iran and the U.S.," adding that the continuation of the naval blockade and the excessive U.S. threats and demands have so far prevented any progress in the negotiations.
Meanwhile, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, stated: "As long as the naval blockade is in place, points of contention will remain," adding: The opposing party cannot tighten the blockade and threaten destruction while pretending to seek diplomacy.