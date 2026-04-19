U.S. President Donald Trump revealed today (Sunday) that an Iranian attempt to break the blockade imposed on its ports has been thwarted.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": Today, a cargo ship flying the Iranian flag named "TOUSKA," measuring about 900 feet long and weighing nearly as much as an aircraft carrier, attempted to breach the U.S. naval blockade, but it did not go in its favor.



Targeting the Engine Room



He added: The U.S. Navy destroyer USS SPRUANCE, equipped with guided missiles, intercepted the ship "TOUSKA" in the Gulf of Oman and issued a warning to stop, but the Iranian crew refused to comply, prompting the U.S. ship to stop it by targeting the engine room and creating a hole in it.



He noted that U.S. Marines are currently in control of the ship, while "TOUSKA" is under sanctions from the U.S. Treasury due to a previous history of illegal activities, stating that the United States has complete control over the ship and is currently inspecting its contents.



Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that an Iranian source said: U.S. forces fired on an Iranian commercial ship to force it to return, adding: U.S. forces had to retreat and withdraw from the area after a swift intervention by the Revolutionary Guard.



Targeting a French Ship



On another note, French shipping company CMA CGM confirmed that one of its vessels was shot at in the Strait of Hormuz yesterday (Saturday). This came at a time when the British Maritime Operations Authority confirmed that the overall maritime threat level in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Arabian Sea is critical.



It noted that it has recorded 33 incidents since March involving ships and infrastructure in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman, indicating that 19 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz yesterday and 10 ships crossed the strait on Friday, with ships currently attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz turning back due to dangers.



Iran: No Plan to Participate in Negotiations



On another front, Iranian television reported that "there is currently no plan to participate in the upcoming round of negotiations in Islamabad between Iran and the U.S."



The Iranian television quoted a member of the Iranian negotiating delegation as saying: "Under the current circumstances, we do not see a clear horizon for fruitful negotiations between Iran and the U.S.," adding that the continuation of the naval blockade and the excessive U.S. threats and demands have so far prevented any progress in the negotiations.



Meanwhile, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, stated: "As long as the naval blockade is in place, points of contention will remain," adding: The opposing party cannot tighten the blockade and threaten destruction while pretending to seek diplomacy.