كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد)، عن إفشال محاولة إيرانية لكسر الحصار المفروض على موانئها.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشال»: اليوم، حاولت سفينة شحن ترفع العلم الإيراني تُدعى «TOUSKA»، ويبلغ طولها نحو 900 قدم ووزنها يقارب وزن حاملة طائرات، تجاوز الحصار البحري الأمريكي، لكن الأمر لم يسر لصالحها.


استهداف غرفة المحركات


وأضاف: قامت المدمرة الأمريكية USS SPRUANCE التابعة للبحرية الأمريكية، والمزودة بصواريخ موجهة، باعتراض السفينة «TOUSKA» في خليج عُمان، ووجهت لها إنذاراً بالتوقف، لكن الطاقم الإيراني رفض الامتثال، ما دفع السفينة الأمريكية إلى إيقافها عبر استهداف غرفة المحركات وإحداث ثقب فيها.


وأشار إلى أن مشاة البحرية الأمريكية (المارينز) باتوا يسيطرون على السفينة حالياً، فيما تخضع «TOUSKA» لعقوبات من وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية بسبب تاريخ سابق من الأنشطة غير القانونية، مبيناً أن الولايات المتحدة تسيطر بشكل كامل على السفينة وتقوم حالياً بتفتيش ما بداخلها.


وكانت وكالة مهر الإيرانية قد نقلت عن مصدر إيراني قوله: القوات الأمريكية أطلقت النار على سفينة تجارية إيرانية لإجبارها على العودة، مضيفاً: القوات الأمريكية اضطرت إلى التراجع والانسحاب من المنطقة بعد تدخل سريع من الحرس الثوري.


استهداف سفينة فرنسية


من جهة أخرى، أكدت شركة الشحن الفرنسية CMA CGM، تعرض إحدى سفنها لإطلاق نار في مضيق هرمز، أمس (السبت). جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي أكدت هيئة العمليات البحرية البريطانية أن مستوى الخطر البحري العام في الخليج ومضيق هرمز وبحر العرب حرج.


وأشارت إلى أنها سجلت 33 حادثاً منذ مارس شملت سفناً وبنية تحتية بالخليج ومضيق هرمز وخليج عُمان، مبينة أن 19 سفينة عبرت مضيق هرمز أمس و10 سفن عبرت المضيق (الجمعة) وأن السفن التي تحاول عبور مضيق هرمز وتعود بسبب الأخطار في الوقت الحالي.


إيران: لا خطة للمشاركة في المفاوضات


من جهة أخرى، قال التلفزيون الإيراني إنه «لا يوجد حالياً أي خطة للمشاركة في الجولة القادمة من المفاوضات في إسلام آباد بين إيران وأمريكا».


ونقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن عضو في وفد التفاوض الإيراني قوله: «في ظل الظروف الحالية، لا نرى أفقاً واضحاً لمفاوضات مثمرة بين إيران وأمريكا»، مضيفاً أن استمرار الحصار البحري والتهديدات والمطالب الأمريكية المفرطة حالت حتى الآن دون إحراز تقدم في المفاوضات.


فيما قال السفير الإيراني في باكستان رضا أميري مقدم: «ما دام الحصار البحري قائماً فإن نقاط الخلاف ستبقى قائمة»، مضيفاً: لا يمكن للطرف المقابل تشديد الحصار والتهديد بتدميرها، والتظاهر بأنه يسعى للدبلوماسية.