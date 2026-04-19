In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump will participate next Tuesday in a public reading of the Bible, the "Gospel," via a video message from the Oval Office, as part of the national event "America Reads the Bible."

Trump's participation comes at a time coinciding with escalating tensions between him and Pope Leo XIV over the war with Iran, in addition to the angry reactions that followed his posting and then deleting an AI-generated image depicting him as Jesus Christ.

According to the organizers, Trump is set to recite a passage from the Second Book of Chronicles (7: 11-22), specifically verse 14, which is widely popular among Christian conservatives: "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

This verse has gained special significance among Trump's supporters, as it was recited by Quay Griffin during the events of January 6, 2021, and it has also been linked to the interpretation of Trump's 2016 victory as a divine response to the prayers of believers.

Bunni Pounds, the president of the organizing group "Christians Engaged," stated that they "needed someone special to read this chapter"; thus, they dedicated it to the president.

About 500 American leaders will participate in the national event, which lasts from April 18 to 25, and includes reading the entire Bible from Genesis to Revelation, in celebration of 250 years of the Bible's presence in America.

Since his return to the White House in 2025, Trump's administration has witnessed an increasing integration of Christian symbols and language into government affairs, including a request for a weekly hour of prayer, posting scripture verses on official accounts, and holding group prayers in federal agencies.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also invited a controversial pastor, Douglas Wilson, who advocates for the repeal of women's voting rights, criminalizing homosexuality, and establishing a Christian theocracy, to hold a group prayer at the Pentagon.

The latest controversy involves a sharp disagreement with Pope Leo XIV (the American-born pope), who has strongly criticized American threats toward Iran and described some statements as "unacceptable."

Trump responded by calling the pope "weak" and "not impressed," asserting that he would not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons, to which the pope replied that he "does not fear the Trump administration."