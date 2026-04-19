في خطوة مثيرة للجدل، يشارك الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، يوم الثلاثاء القادم، في قراءة علنية للكتاب المقدس «الإنجيل» عبر رسالة فيديو من المكتب البيضاوي، ضمن الفعالية الوطنية «أمريكا تقرأ الكتاب المقدس».

وتأتي مشاركة ترمب في التوقيت الذي يصادف تصاعد خلافاته مع البابا ليو الرابع عشر حول الحرب مع إيران، إضافة إلى ردود الفعل الغاضبة التي أعقبت نشره ثم حذفه صورة مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تجسده على هيئة السيد المسيح.

ومن المقرر أن يتلو ترمب وفقاً للمنظمين، مقطعاً من سفر أخبار الأيام الثاني (7: 11-22)، وتحديداً الآية 14 التي تحظى بشعبية واسعة بين المحافظين المسيحيين: «فإِذا تواضع شعبي الذين دعي اسمِي عليهم وصلوا وطلبوا وجهي، ورجعوا عن طرقهم الردية فإنني أسمع من السماء وأغفر خطيتهم وأبرئ أرضهم».

وقد اكتسبت هذه الآية رمزية خاصة في أوساط مؤيدي ترمب، إذ تلاها كوي غريفين خلال أحداث 6 يناير 2021، وارتبطت أيضاً بتفسير فوز ترمب عام 2016 كاستجابة إلهية لدعاء المؤمنين.

وقالت بوني باوندز (Bunni Pounds)، رئيسة منظمة «كريستيانز إنجيد» المشاركة في التنظيم، إنهم «كانوا بحاجة إلى شخص مميز لقراءة هذا الإصحاح»؛ لذا خصصوه للرئيس.

ويشارك في الفعالية الوطنية التي تستمر أسبوعاً من 18 إلى 25 أبريل نحو 500 قائد أمريكي، وتشمل قراءة الكتاب المقدس كاملاً من سفر التكوين إلى سفر الرؤيا، احتفاءً بـ250 عاماً على وجود الكتاب المقدس في أمريكا.

منذ عودته إلى البيت الأبيض عام 2025، شهدت إدارة ترمب دمجاً متزايداً للرموز واللغة المسيحية في الشؤون الحكومية، بما في ذلك طلب تخصيص ساعة أسبوعية للصلاة، ونشر آيات كتابية على حسابات رسمية، وإقامة صلوات جماعية في الوكالات الفيدرالية.

كما دعا وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث قساً مثيراً للجدل هو دوغلاس ويلسون الذي يدعو لإلغاء حق المرأة في الاقتراع وتجريم المثلية وإقامة حكم ديني مسيحي لإقامة صلاة جماعية في البنتاغون.

أما الجدل الأخير، فيتمثل في خلاف حاد مع البابا ليو الرابع عشر (البابا الأمريكي المولد)، الذي انتقد بشدة التهديدات الأمريكية تجاه إيران ووصف بعض التصريحات بأنها «غير مقبولة».

ورد ترمب بوصف البابا بأنه «ضعيف» و«غير معجب به»، مؤكداً أنه لن يسمح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي، ورد البابا قائلاً إنه «لا يخشى إدارة ترمب».