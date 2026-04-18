The foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of Sudan, the State of Libya, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the State of Palestine, the Republic of Turkey, and the Republic of Indonesia condemned in the strongest terms Israel's announcement of appointing a diplomatic envoy to what is called "Somaliland," considering it a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity and territorial integrity of its lands.

The ministers affirmed their complete rejection of all unilateral actions that affect the unity of states or undermine their sovereignty, emphasizing their steadfast support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, and for the legitimate Somali state institutions, as they are the sole representatives of the will of the Somali people.

The ministers also confirmed that such actions constitute a clear violation of the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the foundational law of the African Union, and represent a dangerous precedent that could undermine stability in the Horn of Africa, negatively impacting regional peace and security in general.