في إطار الحشد العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة، تحسباً لاحتمالات تجدد الحرب مع إيران، عادت حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «يو إس إس جيرالد آر فورد» إلى مياه الشرق الأوسط.


وأفادت شبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية، بأن الحاملة غادرت شرق البحر الأبيض المتوسط، وعبرت قناة السويس لتصل إلى البحر الأحمر، حيث بدأت عملياتها هناك.


وأكد مسؤول أمريكي أن هذه الخطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز جاهزية الجيش الأمريكي، تحسباً لاحتمال تجدد الهجمات على إيران، في حال عدم تمديد وقف إطلاق النار، وفشل التوصل إلى اتفاق.


ونقلت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» عن مسؤولين في وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية «البنتاغون» تأكيدهم أن حاملة الطائرات كانت تعمل سابقاً في شرق البحر المتوسط قبل انتقالها إلى البحر الأحمر.


ورافقت الحاملة مدمرتان هما يو إس إس ماهان ويو إس إس وينستون إس تشرشل، في إطار انتشار بحري يعكس مستوى التأهب العسكري.


وقال مسؤول أمريكي، طلب عدم كشف هويته، إن الحاملة فورد عبرت إلى البحر الأحمر وهي الآن تعمل في المنطقة، في إشارة إلى حساسية المهمة.


ويأتي هذا الانتشار بعد أن أمضت الحاملة أكثر من شهر في البحر المتوسط، عقب اندلاع حريق في إحدى مناطقها، ما اضطرها إلى العودة للميناء لإجراء إصلاحات.


يذكر أن «جيرالد آر فورد» سجلت أخيراً رقماً قياسياً لأطول فترة انتشار لحاملة طائرات أمريكية منذ حرب فيتنام، ما يعكس جاهزيتها التشغيلية العالية.


ومع عودة الحاملة، أصبح هناك حاليّاً حاملتا طائرات أمريكيتان في المنطقة، إذ تنتشر في الوقت الرهان الحاملة أبراهام لينكولن في بحر العرب. فيما تتجه حاملة طائرات ثالثة وهي جورج إتش دبليو بوش، نحو المنطقة، بعد أن تم رصدها قبالة سواحل جنوب أفريقيا.