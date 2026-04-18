As part of the U.S. military buildup in the region, in anticipation of the possibility of renewed war with Iran, the American aircraft carrier "USS Gerald R. Ford" has returned to the waters of the Middle East.



According to the American network "CNN," the carrier left the eastern Mediterranean, crossed the Suez Canal, and arrived in the Red Sea, where it has begun its operations there.



An American official confirmed that this move aims to enhance the readiness of the U.S. military, in anticipation of the possibility of renewed attacks on Iran, should the ceasefire not be extended and efforts to reach an agreement fail.



The "Associated Press" reported that officials from the U.S. Department of Defense, the Pentagon, confirmed that the aircraft carrier had previously operated in the eastern Mediterranean before moving to the Red Sea.



The carrier is accompanied by two destroyers, USS Mahan and USS Winston S. Churchill, as part of a naval deployment that reflects a high level of military readiness.



An American official, who requested anonymity, stated that the Ford carrier has crossed into the Red Sea and is now operating in the region, indicating the sensitivity of the mission.



This deployment comes after the carrier spent more than a month in the Mediterranean following a fire in one of its areas, which forced it to return to port for repairs.



It is noteworthy that "Gerald R. Ford" recently set a record for the longest deployment of an American aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War, reflecting its high operational readiness.



With the return of the carrier, there are currently two American aircraft carriers in the region, as the Abraham Lincoln carrier is currently deployed in the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, a third aircraft carrier, the George H.W. Bush, is heading towards the region after being spotted off the coast of South Africa.