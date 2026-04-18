In a new message since his absence from public appearances before the outbreak of the war, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a written message on the occasion of Army Day on April 19, threatening his country's adversaries and asserting that the Iranian naval forces are ready to make the enemies taste the bitterness of new defeats.

According to what was published by the Tasnim news agency, Khamenei praised the performance of the Iranian armed forces, considering that they succeeded in exposing what he described as the "weakness and humiliation" of both the United States and Israel, while also affirming that the capabilities of the Iranian army will witness further development in the upcoming phase.

New Threats and Escalation Messages

In his message directed to the armed forces, Khamenei stated that the "Army of Islam"—as he described it—continues to defend the land, waters, and faith, just as it did during two previous imposed wars, adding that the army stands alongside the other formations of the armed forces in facing what he termed the "fronts of infidelity and arrogance."

He pointed out that Iranian drones "strike like lightning" at American and Israeli targets, emphasizing that the naval forces are on high alert to inflict new defeats on the enemies, in a message that reflects a clear escalation in military rhetoric.

The Narrative of the Revolution and History

Khamenei linked the current developments to the course of the Iranian revolution, considering that it ended the era of weakness imposed on the Iranian army, whether by enemies or traitors from within, as he put it.

He added that since then, the army has regained its natural status and has become part of the people, affirming that this approach will continue in light of the current challenges.

He also referred to the significance of April 19, which he said coincides with the birth of his father and predecessor, whom he described as the "great martyr leader," pointing to his role in preserving the army since the early years of the revolution.

Commitment to Strengthening Military Capabilities

In conclusion of his message, Khamenei pledged to continue developing the capabilities of the Iranian army, affirming that the path to enhancing military potential must continue at an accelerated pace, with immediate actions taken to achieve this.

He also extended greetings to all members of the armed forces, expressing his condolences to the families of the fallen who died in what he described as "the war imposed by America and the Zionist entity against the Iranian people."