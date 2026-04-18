في رسالة جديدة له منذ غيابه عن الظهور العلني منذ ما قبل اندلاع الحرب، أصدر المرشد الأعلى الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي رسالة مكتوبة بمناسبة يوم الجيش في 19 أبريل، توعّد فيها خصوم بلاده، مؤكداً أن القوات البحرية الإيرانية مستعدة لجعل الأعداء يتذوقون مرارة هزائم جديدة.

وبحسب ما نشرته وكالة تسنيم، أشاد خامنئي بأداء القوات المسلحة الإيرانية، معتبراً أنها نجحت في كشف ما وصفه بـ«ضعف وإذلال» كل من الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن قدرات الجيش الإيراني ستشهد مزيداً من التطوير خلال المرحلة المقبلة.

تهديدات جديدة ورسائل تصعيد

وفي رسالته الموجهة إلى القوات المسلحة، قال خامنئي إن «جيش الإسلام»- على حد وصفه-، يواصل الدفاع عن الأرض والمياه والعلم، كما فعل خلال حربين مفروضتين في السابق، مضيفاً أن الجيش يقف إلى جانب بقية تشكيلات القوات المسلحة في مواجهة ما وصفه بـ«جبهات الكفر والاستكبار».

وأشار إلى أن الطائرات المسيّرة الإيرانية "تضرب كالصاعقة" أهدافاً أمريكية وإسرائيلية، مؤكداً أن القوات البحرية على أهبة الاستعداد لإلحاق هزائم جديدة بالأعداء، في رسالة تعكس تصعيداً واضحاً في الخطاب العسكري.

سردية الثورة والتاريخ

وربط خامنئي بين التطورات الحالية ومسار الثورة الإيرانية، معتبراً أنها أنهت حقبة الضعف التي فُرضت على الجيش الإيراني، سواء من قبل الأعداء أو الخونة في الداخل، على حد تعبيره.

وأضاف أن الجيش منذ ذلك الحين استعاد مكانته الطبيعية وأصبح جزءاً من الشعب، مؤكداً استمرار هذا النهج في ظل التحديات الراهنة.

كما تطرّق إلى ذكرى 19 أبريل، التي قال إنها تتزامن مع ميلاد والده وسلفه، الذي وصفه بـ«القائد الشهيد الكبير»، مشيراً إلى دوره في الحفاظ على الجيش منذ السنوات الأولى للثورة.

تعهد بتعزيز القدرات العسكرية

وفي ختام رسالته، تعهد خامنئي بمواصلة تطوير قدرات الجيش الإيراني، مؤكداً أن مسار تعزيز الإمكانات العسكرية يجب أن يتواصل بوتيرة مضاعفة، مع اتخاذ إجراءات قريبة لتحقيق ذلك.

كما وجّه تحية إلى جميع أفراد القوات المسلحة، معرباً عن تعازيه لأسر القتلى الذين سقطوا فيما وصفه بـ«الحرب المفروضة من قبل أمريكا والكيان الصهيوني ضد الشعب الإيراني».