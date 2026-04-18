هدّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيران باستئناف الحرب وإلقاء القنابل مجدداً، إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق بحلول الأربعاء القادم، وهو اليوم الأخير من مهلة وقف إطلاق النار.


لن أمدد وقف إطلاق النار


وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن طائرة الرئاسة خلال العودة إلى واشنطن من ولاية أريزونا، مساء أمس الجمعة: «ربما لن أمدد وقف إطلاق النار إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق بحلول الأربعاء»، مؤكداً أن الحصار على الموانئ الإيرانية سيستمر. لذا، لديكم حصار، وللأسف علينا أن نبدأ بإلقاء القنابل مجدداً في حال فشل الاتفاق، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «رويترز».


ولفت ترمب إلى تلقيه «أخباراً جيدة قبل لحظات»، ما جعله يصف المفاوضات الجارية بأنها «تسير بشكل جيد جداً مع إيران، على ما يبدو».


وكرر مجدداً تصريحات إدارته بأن «الأمر الأساسي هو أن إيران لن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً».


وكان ترمب قال خلال فعالية بولاية أريزونا، إن الولايات المتحدة ستحصل على ما وصفه بـ «الغبار النووي» من إيران، في إشارة إلى اليورانيوم المخصب الذي قصفته الولايات المتحدة في حرب يونيو 2025.


نقل اليورانيوم لن يتطلب قوات برية


وفي مقابلة مع شبكة CBS NEWS، قال إن عملية إخراج اليورانيوم المخصب لن تتطلب إرسال قوات برية أمريكية، وعندما سُئل عن الجهة التي ستتولى استعادة المواد، قال: رجالنا.


ولفت الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أن المواد النووية سيتم نقلها إلى الولايات المتحدة، قائلاً: رجالنا والإيرانيون سيعملون معاً للذهاب والحصول عليه، ومن ثم سنأخذه إلى الولايات المتحدة.


وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي أن إيران وافقت على فتح مضيق هرمز بالكامل أمام الملاحة الدولية، مؤكداً استمرار الحصار البحري الأمريكي حتى التوقيع النهائي على اتفاق يضمن تجريد طهران من كافة موادها النووية ومنعها من امتلاك سلاح نووي للأبد.


واعتبر أن عملية التفاوض تسير بشكل جيد، وأن معظم النقاط قد تم التفاوض عليها والاتفاق بشأنها بالفعل، وتوقع أن تمضي العملية بسرعة كبيرة.


وفي منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، ذكر ترمب أن إيران، بمساعدة الولايات المتحدة، أزالت أو تزيل جميع الألغام البحرية في مضيق هرمز.


هرمز لن يبقى مفتوحاً


من جانبه، قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قالیباف إن ترمب أطلق سبع «ادعاءات كاذبة» خلال ساعة واحدة. وأضاف في منشور على منصة «إكس»، أن مضيق هرمز لن يبقى مفتوحاً إذا استمر الحصار الأمريكي، لافتاً إلى أن المرور في المضيق سيتم وفق المسار المحدد، وبإذن إيران. وأضاف قاليباف أن قرار فتح أو إغلاق المضيق وقواعده تُحدد في الميدان وليس عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي.