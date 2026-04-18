The American President Donald Trump threatened Iran with the resumption of war and dropping bombs again if an agreement is not reached by next Wednesday, which is the last day of the ceasefire deadline.



I will not extend the ceasefire



Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from Arizona last night, "I may not extend the ceasefire if an agreement is not reached by Wednesday," confirming that the blockade on Iranian ports will continue. So, you have a blockade, and unfortunately, we will have to start dropping bombs again if the agreement fails, according to what the Reuters agency reported.



Trump pointed out that he received "good news moments ago," which led him to describe the ongoing negotiations as "going very well with Iran, apparently."



He reiterated his administration's statements that "the bottom line is that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon."



Trump had said during an event in Arizona that the United States would obtain what he referred to as "nuclear dust" from Iran, referring to the enriched uranium that the United States bombed in the June 2025 war.



The transfer of uranium will not require ground troops



In an interview with CBS NEWS, he stated that the process of removing enriched uranium would not require sending American ground troops, and when asked who would be responsible for retrieving the materials, he said: Our men.



The American president noted that the nuclear materials would be transported to the United States, saying: Our men and the Iranians will work together to go and get it, and then we will take it to the United States.



The American president announced that Iran agreed to fully open the Strait of Hormuz to international navigation, confirming that the American maritime blockade would continue until the final signing of an agreement that ensures Tehran is stripped of all its nuclear materials and prevents it from ever possessing a nuclear weapon.



He considered that the negotiation process is going well, and that most points have already been negotiated and agreed upon, expecting the process to proceed very quickly.



In a post on the "Truth Social" platform, Trump mentioned that Iran, with the help of the United States, has removed or is removing all naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.



The Strait of Hormuz will not remain open



For his part, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that Trump made seven "false claims" in one hour. He added in a post on the "X" platform that the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open if the American blockade continues, noting that passage through the strait will be according to the designated route and with Iran's permission. Qalibaf added that the decision to open or close the strait and its regulations are determined in the field, not through social media networks.