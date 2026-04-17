في تحول لافت في مسار التهدئة الإقليمية، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن إسرائيل لن تقصف لبنان مجددًا، مؤكدًا أن واشنطن ستتدخل مباشرة لمنع أي هجمات مستقبلية، في رسالة حاسمة تعكس توجّهًا أمريكيًا نحو ضبط التصعيد على الجبهة اللبنانية.

واشنطن تتدخل: منع الضربات الإسرائيلية

وشدد ترمب في تدوينة على منصة «تروث سوشيال» على أن الولايات المتحدة «ستمنع إسرائيل من قصف لبنان»، مضيفًا بلهجة حاسمة: «لن تقصف إسرائيل لبنان بعد الآن.. يكفي يعني يكفي!».

وأشار إلى أن واشنطن ستتعامل مع الملف اللبناني بشكل منفصل، في إطار رؤية خاصة لإدارة التوترات في المنطقة.

«لبنان أولاً».. مسار مستقل عن إيران

وفي سياق متصل، نفى الرئيس الأمريكي أي ارتباط بين المفاوضات الجارية مع إيران والملف اللبناني، مؤكدًا أن كل مسار يتم التعامل معه بشكل مستقل.

وأوضح أن الحديث عن الإفراج عن أموال لإيران مقابل تسليم مواد نووية «غير صحيح»، مشددًا على أن الولايات المتحدة ستحصل على كامل المواد النووية الناتجة عن عملياتها، دون تقديم أي مقابل مالي.

التعامل مع «حزب الله».. مقاربة خاصة

وأكد ترمب أن بلاده «ستتعامل مع وضع حزب الله بالطريقة المناسبة»، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية، في إشارة إلى استمرار الضغوط الأمريكية على الحزب ضمن استراتيجية أوسع لإعادة ترتيب المشهد اللبناني أمنيًا وسياسيًا.

«لنجعل لبنان عظيماً مرة أخرى»

واختتم الرئيس الأمريكي رسائله بنبرة لافتة، قائلاً: «سنجعل لبنان عظيماً مرة أخرى»، في تكرار لشعاره السياسي الشهير، ولكن هذه المرة في سياق إقليمي يعكس طموحًا أمريكيًا لإعادة تشكيل التوازنات في لبنان.