In a striking shift in the course of regional de-escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel will not bomb Lebanon again, emphasizing that Washington will intervene directly to prevent any future attacks, in a decisive message reflecting a U.S. approach towards controlling escalation on the Lebanese front.

Washington Intervenes: Preventing Israeli Strikes

Trump stressed in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that the United States "will prevent Israel from bombing Lebanon," adding in a firm tone: "Israel will not bomb Lebanon anymore... enough is enough!"

He indicated that Washington will handle the Lebanese file separately, as part of a special vision for managing tensions in the region.

"Lebanon First" ... An Independent Path from Iran

In this context, the U.S. President denied any connection between the ongoing negotiations with Iran and the Lebanese file, asserting that each path is dealt with independently.

He clarified that the talk about releasing funds to Iran in exchange for handing over nuclear materials is "not true," emphasizing that the United States will obtain all nuclear materials resulting from its operations, without providing any financial compensation.

Dealing with "Hezbollah" ... A Special Approach

Trump confirmed that his country "will deal with the situation of Hezbollah in the appropriate manner," without providing additional details, indicating the continuation of U.S. pressure on the party as part of a broader strategy to rearrange the security and political landscape in Lebanon.

"Let's Make Lebanon Great Again"

The U.S. President concluded his messages with a notable tone, saying: "We will make Lebanon great again," echoing his famous political slogan, but this time in a regional context that reflects an American ambition to reshape the balances in Lebanon.