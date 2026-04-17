في تحول لافت في مسار التهدئة الإقليمية، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن إسرائيل لن تقصف لبنان مجددًا، مؤكدًا أن واشنطن ستتدخل مباشرة لمنع أي هجمات مستقبلية، في رسالة حاسمة تعكس توجّهًا أمريكيًا نحو ضبط التصعيد على الجبهة اللبنانية.
واشنطن تتدخل: منع الضربات الإسرائيلية
وشدد ترمب في تدوينة على منصة «تروث سوشيال» على أن الولايات المتحدة «ستمنع إسرائيل من قصف لبنان»، مضيفًا بلهجة حاسمة: «لن تقصف إسرائيل لبنان بعد الآن.. يكفي يعني يكفي!».
وأشار إلى أن واشنطن ستتعامل مع الملف اللبناني بشكل منفصل، في إطار رؤية خاصة لإدارة التوترات في المنطقة.
«لبنان أولاً».. مسار مستقل عن إيران
وفي سياق متصل، نفى الرئيس الأمريكي أي ارتباط بين المفاوضات الجارية مع إيران والملف اللبناني، مؤكدًا أن كل مسار يتم التعامل معه بشكل مستقل.
وأوضح أن الحديث عن الإفراج عن أموال لإيران مقابل تسليم مواد نووية «غير صحيح»، مشددًا على أن الولايات المتحدة ستحصل على كامل المواد النووية الناتجة عن عملياتها، دون تقديم أي مقابل مالي.
التعامل مع «حزب الله».. مقاربة خاصة
وأكد ترمب أن بلاده «ستتعامل مع وضع حزب الله بالطريقة المناسبة»، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية، في إشارة إلى استمرار الضغوط الأمريكية على الحزب ضمن استراتيجية أوسع لإعادة ترتيب المشهد اللبناني أمنيًا وسياسيًا.
«لنجعل لبنان عظيماً مرة أخرى»
واختتم الرئيس الأمريكي رسائله بنبرة لافتة، قائلاً: «سنجعل لبنان عظيماً مرة أخرى»، في تكرار لشعاره السياسي الشهير، ولكن هذه المرة في سياق إقليمي يعكس طموحًا أمريكيًا لإعادة تشكيل التوازنات في لبنان.
In a striking shift in the course of regional de-escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel will not bomb Lebanon again, emphasizing that Washington will intervene directly to prevent any future attacks, in a decisive message reflecting a U.S. approach towards controlling escalation on the Lebanese front.
Washington Intervenes: Preventing Israeli Strikes
Trump stressed in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that the United States "will prevent Israel from bombing Lebanon," adding in a firm tone: "Israel will not bomb Lebanon anymore... enough is enough!"
He indicated that Washington will handle the Lebanese file separately, as part of a special vision for managing tensions in the region.
"Lebanon First" ... An Independent Path from Iran
In this context, the U.S. President denied any connection between the ongoing negotiations with Iran and the Lebanese file, asserting that each path is dealt with independently.
He clarified that the talk about releasing funds to Iran in exchange for handing over nuclear materials is "not true," emphasizing that the United States will obtain all nuclear materials resulting from its operations, without providing any financial compensation.
Dealing with "Hezbollah" ... A Special Approach
Trump confirmed that his country "will deal with the situation of Hezbollah in the appropriate manner," without providing additional details, indicating the continuation of U.S. pressure on the party as part of a broader strategy to rearrange the security and political landscape in Lebanon.
"Let's Make Lebanon Great Again"
The U.S. President concluded his messages with a notable tone, saying: "We will make Lebanon great again," echoing his famous political slogan, but this time in a regional context that reflects an American ambition to reshape the balances in Lebanon.