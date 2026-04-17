أعرب وزير الدفاع الإستوني هانو بيفكور، عن اعتقاده بأن حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» لن ينهار. وقال إن بلاده لا تشك في أن الولايات المتحدة ستساعد في الدفاع عنها في حال شنت روسيا هجوماً عليها، محذّراً من أن أوروبا ليست مستعدة لمواجهة موسكو بمفردها.


وقال بيفكور في مقابلة مع «رويترز»، إنه لا يشك في أن الولايات المتحدة ستدافع عن بلاده إذا هاجمتها روسيا. وأضاف خلال زيارة إلى العاصمة الليتوانية فيلنيوس، أمس (الخميس): «نعم، أنا أثق بالولايات المتحدة، ونعم، أنا أثق بجميع حلفائنا».


ولفت إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تحتاج إلى أوروبا من أجل جيشها بقدر ما تحتاج أوروبا إلى الولايات المتحدة، لذا أعتقد أن حلف شمال الأطلسي لن ينهار، معتبراً أن أوروبا ليست مستعدة الآن للوقوف عسكرياً بمفردها.


وتساءل: هل وصلنا إلى حيث نريد أن نكون؟ وأجاب: لا. علينا جميعاً في حلف شمال الأطلسي أن نستثمر أكثر في الدفاع.


وذكر أن معظم أعضاء الحلف لا يلتزمون بالاتفاق الذي توصل إليه قادة الدول الأعضاء العام الماضي بزيادة الإنفاق إلى ما لا يقل عن 5% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، كما طالب ترمب.


ومن المقرر أن تنفق إستونيا 5.1% من ناتجها المحلي الإجمالي هذا العام، وهو من بين أعلى المعدلات في حلف شمال الأطلسي.


واعتبر بيفكور أنه يتعين على حلف شمال الأطلسي أن يركز على المساعدة في إنهاء الصراع في إيران، مضيفاً أن هذا قد يتيح للولايات المتحدة التركيز مرة أخرى على أوكرانيا.


وتعمق الخلاف عبر الأطلسي في ولاية ترمب الثانية بعد ⁠أن رفض الحلفاء الأوروبيون، طلبه المساعدة في الحفاظ على مرور آمن لحركة نقل النفط عبر مضيق هرمز.


وكان ترمب لوح في الماضي بفكرة الانسحاب، ونجح في الضغط على أعضاء الحلف لزيادة إنفاقهم الدفاعي.


وأثار طلب ترمب من الناتو المشاركة في حربه ضد إيران تساؤلات بشأن المادة الـ(5) من ميثاق الحلف، التي تنص على أن «الهجوم على أحد الأعضاء هو هجوم على الجميع».


وتم تفعيل هذه المادة مرة واحدة فقط، عقب هجمات 11 سبتمبر على الولايات المتحدة، حيث لقي أكثر من 1100 جندي من خارج الولايات المتحدة مصرعهم خلال الحرب اللاحقة في أفغانستان، بينهم 457 جندياً بريطانياً.


وتنطبق هذه المادة فقط في حال تعرض أحد أعضاء الناتو لهجوم، وبالتالي لا تنطبق على الحرب في إيران، التي بدأت بضربات جوية مشتركة أمريكية-إسرائيلية في 28 فبراير الماضي.