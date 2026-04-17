The Estonian Minister of Defense, Hanno Pevkur, expressed his belief that NATO will not collapse. He stated that his country has no doubt that the United States will assist in defending it if Russia launches an attack, warning that Europe is not prepared to face Moscow alone.



Pevkur said in an interview with "Reuters" that he has no doubt the United States will defend his country if it is attacked by Russia. He added during a visit to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, yesterday (Thursday): "Yes, I trust the United States, and yes, I trust all our allies."



He pointed out that the United States needs Europe for its military as much as Europe needs the United States, so he believes that NATO will not collapse, considering that Europe is not ready to stand militarily on its own at this time.



He questioned: Have we reached where we want to be? And he answered: No. We all in NATO need to invest more in defense.



He mentioned that most alliance members do not adhere to the agreement reached by member state leaders last year to increase spending to at least 5% of GDP, as Trump demanded.



Estonia is set to spend 5.1% of its GDP this year, which is among the highest rates in NATO.



Pevkur considered that NATO should focus on helping to end the conflict in Iran, adding that this could allow the United States to refocus on Ukraine.



The transatlantic rift deepened during Trump's second term after European allies rejected his request for help in maintaining safe passage for oil transport through the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump had previously hinted at the idea of withdrawal and succeeded in pressuring alliance members to increase their defense spending.



Trump's request for NATO to participate in his war against Iran raised questions about Article 5 of the alliance's charter, which states that "an attack on one member is an attack on all."



This article has only been activated once, following the September 11 attacks on the United States, during which more than 1,100 soldiers from outside the United States lost their lives in the subsequent war in Afghanistan, including 457 British soldiers.



This article applies only if one of the NATO members is attacked, and thus does not apply to the war in Iran, which began with joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.