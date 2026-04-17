من المنتظر أن تستضيف تركيا اجتماعاً رباعياً لوزراء خارجية السعودية ومصر وتركيا وباكستان؛ لبحث مسار المفاوضات الأمريكية - الإيرانية، وفق بيان صادر عن الخارجية المصرية، اليوم (الجمعة).


وأفاد البيان بأن وزير الخارجية بدر عبدالعاطي توجه إلى مدينة أنطاليا، بجنوب تركيا، للمشاركة في «منتدى أنطاليا الدبلوماسي» المقرر عقده يومي 18 و19 أبريل الجاري.


وأضاف، أن من المقرر أن يشارك عبدالعاطي في الاجتماع الوزاري الرباعي الذي يضم وزراء خارجية كل من مصر وباكستان والسعودية وتركيا، لبحث مسار المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران وسبل خفض التصعيد بالمنطقة.


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مصدر دبلوماسي تركي قوله: إن وزراء ‌خارجية تركيا وباكستان ومصر والسعودية سيجتمعون على هامش منتدى أنطاليا بجنوب تركيا، اليوم؛ لمناقشة القضايا الإقليمية، بما في ذلك حرب إيران.


يذكر أن ‌وزراء خارجية الدول الأربع عقدوا اجتماعين في مارس، في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى التوسط لإنهاء حرب إيران.


ووصل قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير إلى طهران، الأربعاء، ليصبح أول مسؤول إقليمي يزور إيران منذ اندلاع الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، الخميس، إن «الباكستانيين كانوا وسطاء رائعين.. ويرى الرئيس ترمب أنه من المهم الاستمرار في إدارة هذا التواصل عبرهم».


فيما لفت المتحدث باسم الخارجية الباكستانية طاهر أندرابي، بأن جولة ثانية من المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران متوقعة في إسلام آباد، دون تحديد موعد، في حين لم يؤكد أي من الطرفين ذلك، رغم تأكيدهما استمرار المفاوضات غير المباشرة.


وكشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب جولة جديدة محتملة من المفاوضات مع إيران، قد تعقد خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع الحالي، لافتا إلى أنه غير متأكد من ضرورة تمديد وقف إطلاق النار.


وأضاف ترمب: «يبدو أننا سنتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران»، لكنه استدرك قائلاً إن «القتال سيستأنف إذا لم يتسن التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران».


وأشار إلى أنه ⁠إذا تم التوصل ​إلى اتفاق مع إيران، ⁠والاتفاق على ​توقيعه ​في ‌إسلام آباد، ​فإنه ⁠قد يذهب ​إلى ⁠هناك، ‌مشيراً إلى أن «إيران ‌وافقت على كل ​شيء تقريباً».