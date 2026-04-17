Turkey is expected to host a quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan to discuss the course of the U.S.-Iran negotiations, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry today (Friday).



The statement indicated that Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atti traveled to the city of Antalya in southern Turkey to participate in the "Antalya Diplomatic Forum" scheduled to be held on April 18 and 19.



It added that Abdel Atti is set to participate in the quadrilateral ministerial meeting that includes the foreign ministers of Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to discuss the course of negotiations between the United States and Iran and ways to de-escalate tensions in the region.



The Turkish news agency "Reuters" quoted a Turkish diplomatic source saying that the foreign ministers of Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia will meet on the sidelines of the Antalya Forum in southern Turkey today to discuss regional issues, including the Iran war.



It is noteworthy that the foreign ministers of the four countries held two meetings in March as part of efforts to mediate an end to the Iran war.



The Chief of the Pakistani Army, General Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday, becoming the first regional official to visit Iran since the outbreak of the war on February 28.



White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said on Thursday that "the Pakistanis have been great mediators... and President Trump believes it is important to continue managing this communication through them."



Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Tahir Andrabi, noted that a second round of talks between the United States and Iran is expected in Islamabad, without specifying a date, while neither party has confirmed this, despite both confirming the continuation of indirect negotiations.



U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a potential new round of negotiations with Iran that could take place over this weekend, noting that he is unsure of the necessity to extend the ceasefire.



Trump added, "It seems we will reach an agreement with Iran," but he cautioned that "fighting will resume if an agreement cannot be reached with Iran."



He indicated that if an agreement is reached with Iran and it is agreed to be signed in Islamabad, he may go there, pointing out that "Iran has agreed to almost everything."