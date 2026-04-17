The Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine overnight, leading to power outages in several areas, while Romania detected a Russian drone violating its airspace.



A power facility in the Ukrainian province was damaged following an explosion, resulting in electricity being cut off for about 6,000 people, according to the energy company "Chernihivoblenergo."



Regional military official Dmytro Pryzhynskyi stated on "Telegram" that several energy infrastructure sites were bombed and caught fire, with no initial reports of injuries, and the type of weapons used in the attack was not mentioned.



Earlier last month, Russia had caused severe damage to the power supply in Chernihiv, leaving about 340,000 subscribers temporarily without electricity.



Explosions occurred in Kyiv Oblast, according to the military administration of the province. The administration reported on its "Telegram" channel that the sounds of explosions were related to the operation of air defense systems. Sirens sounded in the province.



For its part, the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported today (Friday) that radar systems detected a drone violating the country's airspace during a nighttime attack by Russia on neighboring Ukraine, before losing track of it southeast of the border village of Chelyabinsk.



Romania shares a land border of about 650 kilometers with Ukraine and has previously experienced violations of its airspace by drones or the fall of debris on its territory.



Ukraine has been facing a large-scale Russian war for more than four years. Due to Russian attacks targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine, millions of people are suffering from prolonged power and heating outages.



In contrast, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that air defense systems destroyed 62 Ukrainian drones in the airspace of the Republic of Crimea and the regions of Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Leningrad, and Novgorod during the night.



The ministry stated today that during the night, from 20:00 Moscow time on April 16 to 07:00 Moscow time on April 17, air defense systems destroyed 62 Ukrainian drones over the territories of the Republic of Crimea and the regions of Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Leningrad, and Novgorod.