شنت القوات الروسية هجوما على مدينة تشيرنيهيف شمالي أوكرانيا خلال الليل، ما أدى إلى انقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن عدة مناطق، فيما رصدت رومانيا انتهاك مسيرة روسية لمجالها الجوي.


وتضررت منشأة للطاقة في المقاطعة الأوكرانية، عقب وقوع انفجار، ما أدى لانقطاع الكهرباء عن نحو 6 آلاف شخص، وفق ما ذكرت شركة الطاقة «تشرنيغوفوبلينيرغو».


وقال المسؤول العسكري الإقليمي دميترو بريجينسكي على «تليغرام»: إن عدة مواقع للبنية التحتية للطاقة تعرضت للقصف واشتعلت فيها النيران، ولم ترد تقارير أولية عن وقوع إصابات، ولم يذكر نوع الأسلحة التي استخدمت في الهجوم.


وكانت روسيا ألحقت أضراراً بالغة في وقت سابق من الشهر الماضي بإمدادات الطاقة في تشيرنيهيف، ما ترك نحو 340 ألف مشترك بدون كهرباء مؤقتاً.


ووقعت انفجارات في مقاطعة كييف، حسبما ذكرت الإدارة العسكرية للمقاطعة. وأفادت الإدارة في قناتها على «تليغرام» بأن أصوات الانفجارات مرتبطة بعمل منظومات الدفاع الجوي. ودوت صفارات الإنذار في المقاطعة.


من جانبها، أفادت وزارة الدفاع الرومانية، اليوم (الجمعة)، بأن أنظمة الرادار رصدت اختراق طائرة مسيرة للمجال الجوي للبلاد خلال هجوم شنته روسيا ليلاً على الجارة أوكرانيا، قبل أن تفقد أثرها جنوب شرق قرية تشيليا فيتش الحدودية.


وتشترك رومانيا في حدود برية تمتد لنحو 650 كيلومتراً مع أوكرانيا، وسبق أن تعرضت لانتهاك مجالها الجوي بواسطة الطائرات المسيرة أو سقوط شظايا على أراضيها.


وتتصدى أوكرانيا لحرب روسية واسعة النطاق منذ أكثر من أربع سنوات. وبسبب الهجمات الروسية المستهدفة للبنية التحتية للطاقة في أوكرانيا، يعاني ملايين الأشخاص من انقطاع التيار الكهربائي والتدفئة لفترات طويلة.


بالمقابل، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي دمرت، خلال الليلة الماضية، 62 مسيرة أوكرانية في أجواء جمهورية القرم ومقاطعات أستراخان وبيلغورود وبريانسك وفورونيج وكورسك ولينينغراد ونوفغورود.


وذكر في بيان الوزارة، اليوم، أنه خلال الليلة الماضية، من الساعة 20:00 بتوقيت موسكو من يوم 16 أبريل إلى الساعة 07:00 بتوقيت موسكو من يوم 17 أبريل، دمرت أنظمة الدفاع الجوي 62 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية فوق أراضي جمهورية القرم ومقاطعات أستراخان وبيلغورود وبريانسك وفورونيج وكورسك ولينينغراد ونوفغورود.