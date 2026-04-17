U.S. President Donald Trump expects the end of the Iran war "soon," hinting at his willingness to make concessions in negotiations with Tehran, while officials from several countries estimate that reaching an agreement may take about 6 months, necessitating an extension of the current ceasefire.



The war must end soon



Trump stated during an event in Las Vegas that "we had to take a short trip to Iran, and I didn't want to do that, but we had to move because we cannot allow them to have a nuclear weapon," emphasizing that the war must end very soon.



Trump showed his eagerness to negotiate to end the war with Iran, as evidenced by his announcement of a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.



Politico magazine reported yesterday (Thursday) that although Washington and Tehran are still far from reaching an agreement, Trump's offer to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House represents the latest example of changing U.S. positions in recent days.



It quoted a senior Gulf official familiar with the talks as saying, "I believe Trump may accept more concessions because he is very eager to end this matter... He is serious about negotiations, but the Iranians so far refuse to give him what he needs to save face and exit."



The dilemma of enriched uranium



Politico quoted informed sources saying that the proposal to halt enrichment for 20 years is actually a U.S. offer, while Iran proposed a period of no more than 5 years. Washington demands that Iran relinquish its stockpile of enriched uranium, which Tehran has so far rejected.



A former U.S. diplomat stated that what happened over the past month is difficult to justify or explain, given the significant human and material losses.



The magazine quoted analysts saying that the imposition of the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports aims to undermine this leverage and force Tehran back to negotiations, but at the same time it exacerbates the global supply crisis and raises oil prices. Experts warned that the continuation of the blockade for an extended period could lead to a global economic recession and deplete U.S. military resources.



Officials pointed out that successfully pressuring Iran requires completely halting its oil exports, especially to China.



The ability to prevent the return of fighting



For his part, former British Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire said, "There will not be an agreement soon between the U.S. and Iran... Trump's optimism is linked to his awareness of market impacts."



He added to Bloomberg that "the issue is not just about the success of negotiations, but about their ability to prevent a return to fighting... This is possible, but there are voices within Iran that may want to resume attacks, making the situation akin to a dangerous game."



He noted that there is a possibility of reaching a compromise on the nuclear issue, involving Iran's commitment to refrain from enrichment for a specified period and allowing inspections, in exchange for easing sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian assets, but he warned that reaching an agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz and security guarantees would be more complicated.



U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal that the blockade, which initially focused on ships heading to or coming from Iranian ports, will expand to include what is known as the "shadow fleet" that serves Iranian oil exports, with the Pentagon ready to intercept these ships anywhere in the world.



Closing oil wells



With oil exports from Iranian ports effectively halted, Tehran will be deprived of a significant portion of its oil revenues, and may have to close some oil wells within weeks due to storage facilities being full, a costly option that could harm production for years.



The newspaper estimated that about 160 million barrels of Iranian oil are already loaded on tankers at sea, some of which are close to buyers in Asia, allowing Iran to continue selling for weeks even as production is cut.



Iran's oil storage capacity is about 120 million barrels, currently more than half full, and could be completely filled within less than three weeks if the blockade continues.



According to the New York Times, the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, while it has pushed the U.S. stock market to achieve some gains, has not had a significant impact on Americans, who are feeling the negative financial repercussions of the war, which Trump previously promised would be short but now seems to have no clear end.