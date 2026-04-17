توقّع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نهاية حرب إيران «قريباً»، ملمحا إلى استعداده تقديم تنازلات في المفاوضات مع طهران، فيما رجّح مسؤولون في دول عدة، أن يستغرق التوصل لاتفاق نحو 6 أشهر، ما يستدعي تمديد وقف إطلاق النار الحالي.


الحرب يجب أن تنتهي قريبا


وقال ترمب خلال فعالية في مدينة لاس فيجاس، إنه «كان علينا القيام برحلة قصيرة إلى إيران، ولم أكن أرغب في فعل ذلك، لكن كان لزاماً علينا التحرك لأنه لا يمكننا السماح لهم بامتلاك سلاح نووي»، وشدد على أن الحرب يجب أن تنتهي قريباً جداً.


وأظهر ترمب حرصه على التفاوض لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران، كما يتضح من إعلانه عن وقف إطلاق النار المؤقت بين إسرائيل ولبنان.


وذكرت مجلة «بوليتيكو»، أمس (الخميس)، أنه رغم أن واشنطن وطهران لا تزالان بعيدتين عن التوصل إلى اتفاق، فإن عرض ترمب استضافة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو والرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون في البيت الأبيض، يمثل أحدث مثال على تغيّر مواقف الولايات المتحدة خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية.


ونقلت عن مسؤول خليجي رفيع مطّلع على المحادثات قوله: «أعتقد أن ترمب قد يقبل مزيداً من التنازلات لأنه يريد بشدة إنهاء هذا الأمر.. هو جاد بشأن المفاوضات، لكن الإيرانيين حتى الآن يرفضون منحه ما يحتاجه لحفظ ماء الوجه والخروج».


معضلة اليورانيوم المخصب


ونقلت «بوليتيكو» عن مصادر مطلعة قولها، إن اقتراح وقف التخصيب لمدة 20 عاماً هو في الواقع عرض أمريكي، بينما اقترحت إيران فترة لا تتجاوز 5 سنوات. وتطالب واشنطن بأن تتخلى إيران عن مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب، وهو ما ترفضه طهران حتى الآن.


وقال دبلوماسي أمريكي سابق إن ما حدث خلال الشهر الماضي يصعب تبريره أو تفسيره، في ظل الخسائر البشرية والمادية الكبيرة.


ونقلت المجلة عن محللين قولهم، إن فرض الحصار الأمريكي على الموانئ الإيرانية يهدف إلى تقويض هذه الورقة وإجبار طهران على العودة إلى المفاوضات، لكنه في الوقت نفسه يزيد من أزمة الإمدادات العالمية ويرفع أسعار النفط. وحذّر خبراء من أن استمرار الحصار لفترة طويلة قد يؤدي إلى ركود اقتصادي عالمي، ويستنزف الموارد العسكرية الأمريكية.


ولفت مسؤولون، إلى أن نجاح الضغط على إيران يتطلب منع صادراتها النفطية بالكامل، خصوصاً إلى الصين.


القدرة على منع عودة القتال


من جانبه، قال السفير البريطاني السابق لدى إيران روب ماكير: «لن يكون هناك اتفاق قريباً بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.. تفاؤل الرئيس ترمب مرتبط بإدراكه لتأثيرات الأسواق».


وأضاف لـ«بلومبيرغ»، أن «المسألة ليست فقط في نجاح المفاوضات، بل في قدرتها على منع العودة إلى القتال.. وهذا ممكن، لكن هناك أصواتا داخل إيران قد ترغب في استئناف الهجمات، ما يجعل الوضع أشبه بلعبة خطرة».


ولفت إلى أن هناك إمكانية للتوصل إلى حل وسط في الملف النووي، يشمل التزام إيران بعدم التخصيب لفترة محددة والسماح بعمليات تفتيش، مقابل تخفيف العقوبات والإفراج عن أصول إيرانية مجمدة، لكنه حذّر من أن التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن مضيق هرمز وضمانات الأمن سيكون أكثر تعقيداً.


وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون لصحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، إن الحصار الذي بدأ بالتركيز على السفن المتجهة إلى الموانئ الإيرانية أو القادمة منها، سيتوسع ليشمل ما يُعرف بـ«أسطول الظل» الذي يخدم صادرات النفط الإيرانية، مع استعداد البنتاجون لاعتراض هذه السفن في أي مكان بالعالم.


إغلاق آبار النفط


ومع توقف صادرات النفط من الموانئ الإيرانية فعلياً، ستُحرم طهران من جزء كبير من إيراداتها النفطية، وقد تضطر خلال أسابيع إلى إغلاق بعض آبار النفط بسبب امتلاء مرافق التخزين، وهو خيار مكلف قد يضر بالإنتاج لسنوات.


وقدرت الصحيفة، أن نحو 160 مليون برميل من النفط الإيراني محمّلة بالفعل على ناقلات في البحر، بعضها قريب من مشترين في آسيا، ما يسمح لإيران بمواصلة البيع لأسابيع حتى مع خفض الإنتاج.


وتبلغ سعة تخزين النفط داخل إيران نحو 120 مليون برميل، وهي ممتلئة بأكثر من النصف حالياً، وقد تمتلئ بالكامل خلال أقل من ثلاثة أسابيع إذا استمر الحصار.


ووفق صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، فإن وقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران، ورغم أنه دفع بسوق الأسهم الأمريكي إلى تحقيق بعض الارتفاع، إلا أنه لم يكن له تأثير كبير على الأمريكيين، الذين يشعرون بتداعيات مالية سلبية للحرب، التي وعد ترمب سابقاً بأنها ستكون قصيرة، لكنها تبدو الآن بلا نهاية واضحة.