أعلن وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، اليوم (الخميس)، أن القوات الأمريكية في المنطقة في حالة استعداد كامل لاستئناف العمليات القتالية، في حال اختارت إيران ما وصفه بـ«الخيار الخاطئ» ورفضت التوصل إلى اتفاق.


وقال هيغسيث، في إحاطة صحفية في البنتاغون، إن «رسالتنا إلى إيران هي أننا نراقبكم وندرك طبيعة الأصول العسكرية التي يتم نقلها»، مضيفاً أن الولايات المتحدة تتابع عن كثب تحركات طهران، بما في ذلك إعادة تشغيل منصات إطلاق صواريخ كانت قد استُهدفت سابقاً.


رسائل عسكرية وتحذيرات مباشرة


وأشار هيغسيث إلى أن الجيش الأمريكي «يعيد بناء قدراته بقوة أكبر من السابق»، لافتاً إلى أن إيران «تدّعي السيطرة على مضيق هرمز لكنها لا تمتلك أسطولاً بحرياً فعلياً».


ووصف تهديد السفن التجارية بأنه «ليس سيطرة بل قرصنة»، مؤكداً أن قطاع الطاقة «لم يتأثر بالكامل بعد»، وأن الحصار الأمريكي أدى إلى تعطيل الصادرات الإيرانية.


حصار بحري مستمر وتوسيع العمليات


وشدد وزير الحرب الأمريكي على أن الولايات المتحدة ستواصل الحصار المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية «مهما طال الزمن»، مؤكداً أن البحرية الأمريكية تسيطر على حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز بفضل تفوقها البحري.


وأوضح أنه تلقى إحاطة من قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية بشأن تفاصيل عملية أطلق عليها اسم «الغضب الملحمي».


القيادة الأمريكية: تشديد الخناق على إيران


من جانبه، قال رئيس هيئة الأركان الأمريكية المشتركة إن السفن الإيرانية «بدأت تشعر بشدة تأثير الحصار»، مضيفاً أن القوات الأمريكية «تخنق السفن التي تحاول خرق القيود المفروضة على الموانئ الإيرانية».


وكشف أن أكثر من 10 آلاف جندي وبحّار يشاركون في عمليات الحصار البحري، موضحاً أن الحصار يستهدف الموانئ الإيرانية وليس مضيق هرمز.


توسيع الحصار على الشحنات والمواد


وأعلن الجيش الأمريكي توسيع نطاق الحصار ليشمل الشحنات الإيرانية، بما في ذلك المواد المهربة مثل الذخائر والأسلحة، إضافة إلى النفط والمنتجات المكررة والمعادن مثل الحديد والصلب والألمنيوم.


وأشار إلى أن السفن المشتبه في نقلها مواد إلى إيران تخضع لعمليات تفتيش واحتجاز بغض النظر عن موقعها، في إطار تشديد القيود البحرية المفروضة.