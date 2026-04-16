After the killing of 14 Ukrainian citizens due to Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called today (Thursday) for the sanctions imposed on Russia not to be lifted, asserting that Moscow "does not deserve any easing in international policy."



Zelensky stated in a comment on the attacks: "Last night proved once again that Russia does not deserve any easing in global policy or any lifting of sanctions," adding that "Russia is betting on war."



Widespread Air Attack on Ukraine



The Ukrainian Air Force accused Russian forces of launching a widespread attack using 659 drones and 44 missiles within 24 hours, noting that air defenses shot down 636 drones and 31 of those missiles.



Ukrainian authorities reported that the casualties occurred in several areas, including seven in Odesa in the south, four in the capital Kyiv, and three in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the central part of the country.



Strikes on Kyiv and Civilian Casualties



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that four people were killed, including a 12-year-old child, in addition to 45 others injured, among them four medical personnel.



He clarified that the strikes on the capital continued until Thursday morning, noting the rescue of a child from under the rubble in the Podilskyi area after part of a residential building collapsed, while a drone fell on an 18-story building in the same neighborhood.



Odesa and Additional Casualties



In the south of the country, the head of the military administration in Odesa, Serhiy Lisak, stated that at least seven people were killed due to waves of missile shelling and drone attacks during the night.



Casualties Inside Russia



In contrast, the regional governor of Krasnodar, Vyacheslav Kondratiev, announced the deaths of two children aged 5 and 14 as a result of being targeted by Ukrainian drones in the region during the night.



Russia Downplays the Impact of U.S. Sanctions



In a related context, Russia downplayed the impact of the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on the oil sector, which Washington reactivated amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia "has been accustomed to working under sanctions for years," adding: "We have learned how to mitigate their impact and will continue to do so."



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent had announced that Washington does not intend to extend the temporary easing of sanctions on Russian oil on tankers at sea, in a move aimed at limiting the repercussions of rising global oil prices.