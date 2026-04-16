بعد مقتل 14 شخصاً من المواطنين الأوكرانيين جراء هجمات روسية، دعا الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الخميس)، إلى عدم رفع العقوبات المفروضة على روسيا، مؤكداً أن موسكو «لا تستحق أي تخفيف في السياسة الدولية».
وقال زيلينسكي، في تعليق على الهجمات: «لقد أثبتت ليلة أخرى أن روسيا لا تستحق أي تخفيف في السياسة العالمية أو أي رفع للعقوبات»، مضيفاً أن «روسيا تراهن على الحرب».
هجوم جوي واسع على أوكرانيا
واتهم سلاح الجو الأوكراني القوات الروسية بشن هجوم واسع استخدمت فيه 659 طائرة مسيّرة و44 صاروخاً خلال 24 ساعة، مشيراً إلى أن الدفاعات الجوية أسقطت 636 مسيّرة و31 صاروخاً منها.
وأفادت السلطات الأوكرانية بأن القتلى سقطوا في عدة مناطق، بينهم سبعة في أوديسا جنوباً، وأربعة في العاصمة كييف، وثلاثة في منطقة دنيبروبتروفسك وسط البلاد.
ضربات على كييف وخسائر مدنية
وأكد رئيس بلدية كييف فيتالي كليتشكو مقتل أربعة أشخاص، بينهم طفل يبلغ من العمر 12 عاماً، إضافة إلى إصابة 45 آخرين، من بينهم أربعة من الطواقم الطبية.
وأوضح أن الضربات على العاصمة استمرت حتى صباح الخميس، مشيراً إلى إنقاذ طفل من تحت الأنقاض في منطقة بوديلسكي، بعد انهيار جزء من مبنى سكني، فيما سقطت مسيّرة على مبنى مكوّن من 18 طابقاً في الحي ذاته.
أوديسا وخسائر إضافية
وفي جنوب البلاد، قال رئيس الإدارة العسكرية في أوديسا سيرغي ليساك إن ما لا يقل عن سبعة أشخاص لقوا مصرعهم جراء موجات من القصف الصاروخي والهجمات بالمسيّرات خلال الليل.
خسائر داخل روسيا
في المقابل، أعلن الحاكم الإقليمي لكراسنودار فينيامين كوندراتييف مقتل طفلين يبلغان 5 و14 عاماً، نتيجة استهداف بمسيّرات أوكرانية في المنطقة خلال الليل.
موسكو تقلل من تأثير العقوبات الأمريكية
وفي سياق متصل، قللت روسيا من تأثير إعادة فرض العقوبات الأمريكية على قطاع النفط، والتي أعادت واشنطن تفعيلها في ظل تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط.
وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف إن روسيا «اعتادت العمل تحت وطأة العقوبات لسنوات»، مضيفاً: «لقد تعلمنا كيفية تقليل تأثيرها وسنواصل ذلك».
وكان وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت قد أعلن أن واشنطن لا تعتزم تمديد قرار تخفيف العقوبات المؤقت على النفط الروسي الموجود على الناقلات في البحر، في خطوة تهدف إلى الحد من تداعيات ارتفاع أسعار النفط العالمية.
After the killing of 14 Ukrainian citizens due to Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called today (Thursday) for the sanctions imposed on Russia not to be lifted, asserting that Moscow "does not deserve any easing in international policy."
Zelensky stated in a comment on the attacks: "Last night proved once again that Russia does not deserve any easing in global policy or any lifting of sanctions," adding that "Russia is betting on war."
Widespread Air Attack on Ukraine
The Ukrainian Air Force accused Russian forces of launching a widespread attack using 659 drones and 44 missiles within 24 hours, noting that air defenses shot down 636 drones and 31 of those missiles.
Ukrainian authorities reported that the casualties occurred in several areas, including seven in Odesa in the south, four in the capital Kyiv, and three in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the central part of the country.
Strikes on Kyiv and Civilian Casualties
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that four people were killed, including a 12-year-old child, in addition to 45 others injured, among them four medical personnel.
He clarified that the strikes on the capital continued until Thursday morning, noting the rescue of a child from under the rubble in the Podilskyi area after part of a residential building collapsed, while a drone fell on an 18-story building in the same neighborhood.
Odesa and Additional Casualties
In the south of the country, the head of the military administration in Odesa, Serhiy Lisak, stated that at least seven people were killed due to waves of missile shelling and drone attacks during the night.
Casualties Inside Russia
In contrast, the regional governor of Krasnodar, Vyacheslav Kondratiev, announced the deaths of two children aged 5 and 14 as a result of being targeted by Ukrainian drones in the region during the night.
Russia Downplays the Impact of U.S. Sanctions
In a related context, Russia downplayed the impact of the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on the oil sector, which Washington reactivated amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia "has been accustomed to working under sanctions for years," adding: "We have learned how to mitigate their impact and will continue to do so."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent had announced that Washington does not intend to extend the temporary easing of sanctions on Russian oil on tankers at sea, in a move aimed at limiting the repercussions of rising global oil prices.