بعد مقتل 14 شخصاً من المواطنين الأوكرانيين جراء هجمات روسية، دعا الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الخميس)، إلى عدم رفع العقوبات المفروضة على روسيا، مؤكداً أن موسكو «لا تستحق أي تخفيف في السياسة الدولية».


وقال زيلينسكي، في تعليق على الهجمات: «لقد أثبتت ليلة أخرى أن روسيا لا تستحق أي تخفيف في السياسة العالمية أو أي رفع للعقوبات»، مضيفاً أن «روسيا تراهن على الحرب».


هجوم جوي واسع على أوكرانيا


واتهم سلاح الجو الأوكراني القوات الروسية بشن هجوم واسع استخدمت فيه 659 طائرة مسيّرة و44 صاروخاً خلال 24 ساعة، مشيراً إلى أن الدفاعات الجوية أسقطت 636 مسيّرة و31 صاروخاً منها.


وأفادت السلطات الأوكرانية بأن القتلى سقطوا في عدة مناطق، بينهم سبعة في أوديسا جنوباً، وأربعة في العاصمة كييف، وثلاثة في منطقة دنيبروبتروفسك وسط البلاد.


ضربات على كييف وخسائر مدنية


وأكد رئيس بلدية كييف فيتالي كليتشكو مقتل أربعة أشخاص، بينهم طفل يبلغ من العمر 12 عاماً، إضافة إلى إصابة 45 آخرين، من بينهم أربعة من الطواقم الطبية.


وأوضح أن الضربات على العاصمة استمرت حتى صباح الخميس، مشيراً إلى إنقاذ طفل من تحت الأنقاض في منطقة بوديلسكي، بعد انهيار جزء من مبنى سكني، فيما سقطت مسيّرة على مبنى مكوّن من 18 طابقاً في الحي ذاته.


أوديسا وخسائر إضافية


وفي جنوب البلاد، قال رئيس الإدارة العسكرية في أوديسا سيرغي ليساك إن ما لا يقل عن سبعة أشخاص لقوا مصرعهم جراء موجات من القصف الصاروخي والهجمات بالمسيّرات خلال الليل.


خسائر داخل روسيا


في المقابل، أعلن الحاكم الإقليمي لكراسنودار فينيامين كوندراتييف مقتل طفلين يبلغان 5 و14 عاماً، نتيجة استهداف بمسيّرات أوكرانية في المنطقة خلال الليل.


موسكو تقلل من تأثير العقوبات الأمريكية


وفي سياق متصل، قللت روسيا من تأثير إعادة فرض العقوبات الأمريكية على قطاع النفط، والتي أعادت واشنطن تفعيلها في ظل تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط.


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف إن روسيا «اعتادت العمل تحت وطأة العقوبات لسنوات»، مضيفاً: «لقد تعلمنا كيفية تقليل تأثيرها وسنواصل ذلك».


وكان وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت قد أعلن أن واشنطن لا تعتزم تمديد قرار تخفيف العقوبات المؤقت على النفط الروسي الموجود على الناقلات في البحر، في خطوة تهدف إلى الحد من تداعيات ارتفاع أسعار النفط العالمية.