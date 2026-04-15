رفض مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، محاولة جديدة من الديمقراطيين لوقف الضربات الأمريكية على إيران.


وصوت المجلس الذي يهيمن عليه الجمهوريون، على رفض مشروع قرار كان من شأنه إلزام الإدارة بسحب القوات الأمريكية من الصراع ما لم يمنح الكونغرس تفويضاً إضافياً، وذلك بنتيجة 52 صوتاً مقابل 47.


ويُعد هذا التصويت الرابع من نوعه هذا العام، ويسعى الديمقراطيون إلى استعادة دور الكونغرس في الإشراف على القرارات العسكرية.


في المقابل، يؤكد الجمهوريون تمسكهم بدعم قيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب خلال المواجهة مع إيران، محذرين من المخاطر المرتبطة ببرنامجها النووي وتداعيات أي انسحاب أمريكي.


ويأتي هذا التصويت في ظل تصاعد التوتر بين واشنطن وطهران، وسط مخاوف دولية من انزلاق المواجهة إلى صراع أوسع في المنطقة، خصوصاً مع تزايد التحركات العسكرية الأمريكية والحصار المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية بعد قطع طهران الممر الملاحي الإستراتيجي في مضيق هرمز.


كما يعكس التصويت الانقسام داخل الولايات المتحدة بشأن حدود استخدام القوة العسكرية دون تفويض صريح من الكونغرس، في وقت تتزايد الضغوط على الإدارة لتوضيح إستراتيجيتها تجاه إيران.


ويعيد هذا الجدل إلى الواجهة الخلاف التقليدي في الولايات المتحدة حول صلاحيات إعلان الحرب، إذ يتمسك الديمقراطيون بضرورة تفعيل دور الكونغرس وفق الدستور، بينما يرى الجمهوريون أن للرئيس صلاحيات واسعة في إدارة العمليات العسكرية، خصوصاً في حالات التهديدات العاجلة.


ويُنظر إلى نتائج هذا التصويت على أنها رسالة دعم داخلية للإدارة الأمريكية في مواجهة إيران، بالتزامن مع ترقب حلفاء واشنطن في أوروبا والمنطقة لمسار التصعيد، وانعكاساته على أمن الملاحة وإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.