The White House spokesperson, Caroline Levitt, announced today (Wednesday) that talks between the United States and Iran are ongoing and described them as "productive."



Levitt said during a press briefing from the White House: "It is very likely that (the talks) will be in the same place as they were last time, and in the same framework," referring to the Serena Hotel in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.



She added: "I reviewed some reports this morning, which are inaccurate, stating that we officially requested an extension of the ceasefire; that is not true at this time," emphasizing: "We are still heavily engaged in these negotiations and discussions, and you have heard from Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump this week that these discussions are ongoing and productive, and that is the situation currently."



She noted that "Pakistan is the only mediator in the negotiations with Iran, although there are many countries around the world that have offered to help, President Trump sees the importance of continuing to unify communication channels through the Pakistani side, and that is what is happening currently."



The White House spokesperson expressed her optimism, saying: "We feel optimistic about the chances of reaching an agreement, and the President mentioned this in his interview yesterday with Fox News, and it is clear that it is in Iran's interest to respond to his demands."



She added: "I believe that President Trump has clearly outlined his red lines in these negotiations to the other party, and that is why we are continuing to follow the course of these talks."