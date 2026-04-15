أعلنت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، اليوم (الأربعاء)، استمرار المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران ووصفتها بـ«المثمرة».


وقالت ليفيت خلال إحاطة إعلامية من البيت الأبيض: «من المرجح جداً أن تكون (المحادثات) في المكان نفسه الذي كانت فيه المرة الماضية، وبالإطار نفسه»، في إشارة إلى فندق سيرينا في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد.


وأضافت: «اطلعت على بعض التقارير هذا الصباح، وهي تقارير غير دقيقة، تفيد بأننا طلبنا رسمياً تمديد وقف إطلاق النار، هذا غير صحيح في الوقت الحالي»، مشددة بالقول: «نحن لا نزال منخرطين بشكل كبير في هذه المفاوضات وهذه المحادثات، وقد سمعتم من نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس ومن الرئيس دونالد ترمب هذا الأسبوع أن هذه النقاشات مستمرة ومثمرة، وهذا هو الوضع حالياً».


وأشارت إلى أن «باكستان هي الوسيط الوحيد في المفاوضات مع إيران، رغم أن هناك العديد من الدول حول العالم التي عرضت تقديم المساعدة، إلا أن الرئيس ترمب يرى أهمية الاستمرار في توحيد قنوات الاتصال عبر الجانب الباكستاني، وهذا ما يجري حالياً».


وأعربت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض عن تفاؤلها قائلة: «نحن نشعر بتفاؤل حيال فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق، وقد أشار الرئيس إلى ذلك في مقابلته أمس مع شبكة فوكس نيوز، ومن الواضح أن من مصلحة إيران الاستجابة لمطالبه».


وأضافت: «أعتقد أن الرئيس ترمب أوضح خطوطه الحمراء في هذه المفاوضات بشكل كبير للطرف الآخر، ولذلك نحن مستمرون في متابعة مسار هذه المحادثات».