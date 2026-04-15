A Pakistani delegation headed by Army Chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran today (Wednesday), and according to Tasnim News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was there to welcome him.



Iranian media reported that the Pakistani delegation, alongside Munir, includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.



A senior Iranian official stated that the Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran to bridge the views between Iran and the United States, in order to prevent the resumption of war.



The Pakistani channel "Geo" reported sources saying that a second round of Iran-U.S. talks is likely to be held in Islamabad next week, noting that directives have been issued to ensure logistical and security readiness to host the Iran-U.S. talks.



In contrast, security sources told Axios that the United States and Iran have made progress in the talks that took place yesterday (Tuesday), and they are close to reaching a framework agreement to end the war.



Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal quoted officials saying that the mediators are seeking to extend the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and arrange for a second round of negotiations, indicating that the U.S. and Iran have tentatively agreed to hold a meeting but have not yet set a date or location for it.



This comes at a time when the American network "CNN" reported shipping data confirming that two sanctioned cargo ships were intercepted in the Arabian Gulf and turned back due to the U.S. blockade, noting that one of the ships is Chinese.