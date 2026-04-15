وصل وفد باكستاني برئاسة قائد الجيش عاصم منير إلى طهران اليوم (الأربعاء)، وبحسب وكالة تسنيم فإن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي كان في استقباله.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن الوفد الباكساني إلى جانب منير يضم وزير الداخلية محسن نقوي ومسؤولين كباراً في وزارة الداخلية.


وقال مسؤول إيراني رفيع المستوى إن قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير وصل إلى طهران لتقريب وجهات النظر بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، لمنع استئناف الحرب.


ونقلت قناة «جيو» الباكستانية عن مصادر قولها إنه من المرجح عقد جولة ثانية من محادثات إيران وأمريكا بإسلام آباد الأسبوع القادم، موضحة أن توجيهات صدرت لضمان الجاهزية اللوجستية والأمنية لاستضافة محادثات إيران وأمريكا.


في المقابل قالت مصادر أمنية لموقع «إكسيوس» إن الولايات المتحدة وإيران أحرزتا تقدماً في المحادثات التي جرت، أمس (الثلاثاء)، واقتربتا من التوصل إلى اتفاق إطاري لإنهاء الحرب.


فيما نقلت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال عن مسؤولين قولهما: الوسطاء يسعون لتمديد وقف إطلاق النار الأمريكي الإيراني والترتيب لجولة مفاوضات ثانية، مبينة أن أمريكا وإيران اتفقتا مبدئيا على عقد اجتماع لكنهما لم تحددا بعد موعداً أو مكاناً له.


يأتي ذلك في الوقت الذي نقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية عن بيانات شحن تأكيدها أن سفينتي شحن تخضعان للعقوبات تم اعتراضهما في الخليج العربي وعادتا أدراجهما نتيجة الحصار الأمريكي، مشيرة إلى أن إحدى السفينتين صينية.