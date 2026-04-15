فيما انطلق مؤتمر برلين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، في العاصمة الألمانية، في محاولة للتخفيف من حدة الأزمة، وتعزيز الدعم الإنساني للمدنيين منذ ثلاثة أعوام، يغرق السودان في حرب دامية حصدت أرواح أكثر من 150 ألف شخص، ويواجه نحو 25 مليون شخص خطر المجاعة.


هنا تكمن المأساة الحقيقية!


ورغم فداحة المأساة، فإنها لا تحظى بالاهتمام الكافي، بل دخلت في طي النسيان والتجاهل فيما تستأثر أزمات أخرى باهتمام المجتمع الدولي.


وتحت عنوان «السودان لا يكاد يعني شيئاً لهذا العالم»، اعتبرت صحيفة «زود دويتشه» الألمانية، أن هذا المؤتمر الدولي يبعث بعض الأمل، وتساءلت عما إذا كان المجتمع الدولي سيجد فيه الإرادة والقوة الكافيتين كبحاً لجماح الحرب، ثم أجابت: «لا هذا لن يحدث».


وتحدثت الصحيفة عن مجازر الفاشر، ورغم أنها كانت متوقعة لم تبذل أي جهة دولية أي جهود لمنعها رغم أنها قد ترتقي إلى جرائم الإبادة الجماعية،


وأضافت أن القتال مستمر ومعه اقتصاد الحرب الذي تستفيد منه الأطراف المتنازعة في وقت يغرق فيه السودان أكثر فأكثر في المعاناة، وهنا تكمن المأساة الحقيقية التي لن يتمكن مؤتمر برلين من حلها، وفق قولها.


ماذا فعلنا لحماية المدنيين؟


وسلّطت صحيفة «دي تسايت» الأسبوعية الضوء على مأساة السودان ومؤتمر برلين في مقال بعنوان «خيانة سكان الفاشر». واتهمت الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا بأنهما تجاهلتا عمداً تحذيرات من احتمال وقوع إبادة جماعية في الفاشر، وتساءلت: «ماذا فعلنا لحماية المدنيين في السودان خصوصاً في مدينة الفاشر؟».


وذكرت أنه مع سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع في أكتوبر الماضي على مدينة الفاشر وقع ما حذر منه السكان وأجهزة المخابرات، وهو وقوع مجزرة قد ترتقي إلى جريمة الإبادة الجماعية، إذ قتل ما يصل إلى 10 آلاف شخص خلال 72 ساعة ولا يزال 40 ألفاً في عداد المفقودين حسب المقال.


فرص تحقيق تقدم ضعيفة


ونقلت الصحيفة عن تقارير قولها إن الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا لم تتجاهلا التحذيرات فحسب، بل لم تتدخلا رغم المعرفة بما قد يحدث، علماً أن اتفاقية منع الإبادة الجماعية الموقعة عام 1948 تلزم الدول بالتحرك لمنع الإبادة، وأن مبدأ «مسؤولية الحماية» الصادر عن الأمم المتحدة عام 2005 يسمح بالتدخل لحماية المدنيين عند فشل الدولة المسؤولة في توفير الحماية اللازمة، لكن في حالة الفاشر لم يتم تفعيل هذه الالتزامات.


وكشفت أنه تم تحذير المسؤولين في الخارجية الأمريكية من احتمال وقوع جرائم حرب، لكنها قللت من أهمية هذه التحذيرات.


ورغم الجهود الدبلوماسية الجديدة، ترى الصحيفة، أن فرص إحداث تقدم تبدو ضعيفة في وقت تزدحم فيه أجندة السياسة الدولية بالحروب.


واختتمت بتأكيد أنه حتى لو تجاهل العالم كله هذه الكارثة فإنها موجودة، وما يطلبه ضحاياها هو على الأقل أن ننظر إليهم؛ لأن النظر إلى الضحايا هو الحد الأدنى من الواجب الإنساني.