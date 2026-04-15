U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his belief that Iran will reach an agreement with Washington to end the war, emphasizing that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.



Trump reiterated in an interview with Fox Business Network aired today, Wednesday: that the Iran war could end very soon, and they will reach an agreement.



He added, "If the Iranians act wisely, everything will end quickly."



He pointed out that "if he hadn't intervened, Iran would have nuclear weapons now," confirming that Iran has been militarily destroyed. He said, "We can destroy all Iranian power plants within one hour."



The U.S. president stated that he asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a letter not to supply Iran with weapons, and Xi responded by saying that he "essentially does not do that."



Yesterday, the U.S. president indicated that a new round of negotiations with Iran would take place in the next two days. However, U.S. and Iranian officials later announced that no date has yet been set for the second round of talks.



Iranian state media reported that the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, said that the exchange of messages with the United States through Pakistan is ongoing.



He added that many messages have been exchanged since the return of the Iranian delegation from Pakistan after the first round of negotiations on Saturday, without reaching an agreement. Baqaei speculated that Tehran would host a delegation from Islamabad on Wednesday to continue the discussions from Pakistan. He noted that the Pakistani side has conducted consultations and talks with the Americans, mentioning that there will be detailed discussions with the Pakistani delegation "regarding positions and viewpoints."



Regarding the Iranian nuclear file, Baqaei stated that "as long as there is no agreement on the general framework of any understanding, it is not possible to talk about accepting or rejecting any proposal, especially on such an important issue related to war and peace between Iran and the United States." He noted that the level and type of enrichment is "something Iran has always declared is open for discussion within the framework of the country's needs."