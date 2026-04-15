أعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن اعتقاده بأن إيران ستبرم اتفاقاً مع واشنطن لإنهاء الحرب، مؤكداً أنه سيجري فتح مضيق هرمز.


وجدّد ترمب في مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس بيزنس» بُثت، اليوم الأربعاء: التأكيد على أن حرب إيران يمكن أن تنتهي قريباً جداً، وسيبرمون اتفاقاً.


وأضاف: «إذا تعامل الإيرانيون بذكاء سينتهي كل شيء بسرعة».


ولفت إلى أنه «لو لم يتدخل لكانت إيران تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً الآن»، مؤكداً أنه تم تدمير إيران عسكرياً. وقال: «يمكننا تدمير كل محطات الطاقة الإيرانية خلال ساعة واحدة».


وأفاد الرئيس الأمريكي بأنه طلب من نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ في رسالة ألا يزود إيران بالأسلحة، وإن شي رد قائلاً إنه «في الأساس، لا يفعل ذلك».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي لفت، أمس، إلى إجراء جولة جديدة من المفاوضات مع إيران خلال اليومين المقبلين. إلا أن مسؤولين أمريكيين وإيرانيين أعلنوا لاحقاً بأن أي موعد لم يحدد بعد للجولة الثانية من المحادثات.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية رسمية عن المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي قوله: إن تبادل الرسائل مع الولايات المتحدة عبر باكستان مستمر.


وأضاف أنه تم تبادل العديد من الرسائل منذ عودة الوفد الإيراني من باكستان، بعد انتهاء الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات السبت، دون التوصل لاتفاق. ورجح بقائي أن تستضيف طهران وفداً من إسلام أباد، الأربعاء، استكمالاً لمحادثات باكستان. ولفت إلى أن الجانب الباكستاني أجرى مشاورات ومحادثات مع الأمريكيين، وذكر أنه سيجري الحديث مع الوفد الباكستاني «بشكل مفصل حول المواقف ووجهات النظر».


وبشأن الملف النووي الإيراني، قال بقائي إنه «طالما لم يتم الاتفاق على الإطار العام لأي تفاهم، لا يمكن الحديث عن قبول أو رفض أي مقترح، خصوصاً في موضوع بهذه الأهمية يتعلق بالحرب والسلام بين إيران والولايات المتحدة». وأفاد بأن مستوى ونوع التخصيب، «أمر أعلنت إيران دائماً، أنه قابل للنقاش ضمن إطار حاجات البلاد».