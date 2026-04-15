في ضربة سيبرانية كبيرة تعكس استمرار التوترات الجيوسياسية، كشف مجمع أبحاث التهديد السيبراني البريطاني الأمريكي المعروف بـ«Ctrl-Alt-Intel» عن عملية اختراق واسعة النطاق استهدفت بريد إلكتروني وحسابات مئات المسؤولين والجهات العسكرية في أوكرانيا ودول الناتو.
وفقاً للتقرير الذي نشر أخيراً، تمكن القراصنة المرتبطون بروسيا من اختراق ما لا يقل عن 284 حساب بريد إلكتروني بين سبتمبر 2024 ومارس 2026.
شملت الحسابات المخترقة أكثر من 170 حساباً لمدعين عامين ومحققين أوكرانيين، إضافة إلى حسابات عسكرية في دول مجاورة للناتو مثل رومانيا 67 حساباً على الأقل في القوات الجوية الرومانية، بما في ذلك قواعد جوية تابعة للناتو، واليونان، وبلغاريا، وصربيا.
واكتشف الباحثون في Ctrl-Alt-Intel البيانات بعد خطأ فني من قبل القراصنة أنفسهم، إذ تركوا سجلات الاختراق وآلاف الرسائل المسروقة مكشوفة على خادم عام.
وأظهرت السجلات نجاح عمليات الاختراق وتفاصيل الوصول إلى الحسابات، مما يشير إلى حملة تجسس منظمة تهدف إلى مراقبة المسؤولين المكلفين بمكافحة الفساد والتعاون مع روسيا في أوكرانيا، إضافة إلى جمع معلومات استخباراتية عن الجهات العسكرية في الحلف.
ويُعزى الهجوم إلى مجموعات قراصنة مرتبطة بالاستخبارات الروسية، وهو جزء من نمط أوسع من الهجمات السيبرانية التي تصاعدت منذ بداية العملية العسكرية الروسية في أوكرانيا في 2022، إذ استخدم القراصنة عادةً تقنيات التصيد الاحتيالي وأدوات أخرى للوصول إلى الحسابات، مما سمح لهم بقراءة الرسائل السرية ومراقبة الاتصالات دون إثارة الشكوك فوراً.
ويُعد هذا الاختراق ضربة قوية لأمن الناتو وأوكرانيا، إذ يمكن أن يكون قد كشف معلومات حساسة تتعلق بالتعاون العسكري، خطط المساعدات، وجهود مكافحة التجسس.
ويأتي التقرير في وقت تشهد فيه أوروبا تصاعداً في الهجمات الهجينة السيبرانية والتقليدية من قبل روسيا، إذ حذرت الناتو مراراً من أن مثل هذه العمليات تهدد أمن الحلفاء.
من جانبها أكدت فرق الاستجابة للحوادث السيبرانية في أوكرانيا أنها على علم بالحادثة وتحقق في بعض الحالات المحددة. أما في رومانيا، فقد أثر الاختراق على حسابات رفيعة المستوى في القوات الجوية، مما يثير مخاوف بشأن أمن قواعد الناتو الجوية.
In a major cyber strike reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions, the British-American Cyber Threat Research Group known as "Ctrl-Alt-Intel" has revealed a widespread hacking operation that targeted the email and accounts of hundreds of officials and military entities in Ukraine and NATO countries.
According to a report published recently, hackers linked to Russia managed to breach at least 284 email accounts between September 2024 and March 2026.
The compromised accounts included over 170 accounts belonging to Ukrainian prosecutors and investigators, in addition to military accounts in neighboring NATO countries such as Romania, with at least 67 accounts in the Romanian Air Force, including NATO bases, as well as Greece, Bulgaria, and Serbia.
Researchers at Ctrl-Alt-Intel discovered the data after a technical error by the hackers themselves, as they left the breach logs and thousands of stolen messages exposed on a public server.
The logs showed the success of the hacks and details of access to the accounts, indicating an organized espionage campaign aimed at monitoring officials tasked with combating corruption and cooperating with Russia in Ukraine, as well as gathering intelligence on military entities within the alliance.
The attack is attributed to hacker groups linked to Russian intelligence, and is part of a broader pattern of cyberattacks that have escalated since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in 2022, with hackers typically using phishing techniques and other tools to access accounts, allowing them to read confidential messages and monitor communications without immediately raising suspicions.
This breach represents a significant blow to NATO and Ukraine's security, as it may have exposed sensitive information related to military cooperation, aid plans, and counter-espionage efforts.
The report comes at a time when Europe is witnessing an increase in hybrid cyber and conventional attacks from Russia, with NATO repeatedly warning that such operations threaten the security of its allies.
For its part, Ukraine's cyber incident response teams confirmed they are aware of the incident and are investigating specific cases. In Romania, the breach affected high-level accounts in the Air Force, raising concerns about the security of NATO air bases.