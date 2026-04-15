In a major cyber strike reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions, the British-American Cyber Threat Research Group known as "Ctrl-Alt-Intel" has revealed a widespread hacking operation that targeted the email and accounts of hundreds of officials and military entities in Ukraine and NATO countries.

According to a report published recently, hackers linked to Russia managed to breach at least 284 email accounts between September 2024 and March 2026.

The compromised accounts included over 170 accounts belonging to Ukrainian prosecutors and investigators, in addition to military accounts in neighboring NATO countries such as Romania, with at least 67 accounts in the Romanian Air Force, including NATO bases, as well as Greece, Bulgaria, and Serbia.

Researchers at Ctrl-Alt-Intel discovered the data after a technical error by the hackers themselves, as they left the breach logs and thousands of stolen messages exposed on a public server.

The logs showed the success of the hacks and details of access to the accounts, indicating an organized espionage campaign aimed at monitoring officials tasked with combating corruption and cooperating with Russia in Ukraine, as well as gathering intelligence on military entities within the alliance.

The attack is attributed to hacker groups linked to Russian intelligence, and is part of a broader pattern of cyberattacks that have escalated since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in 2022, with hackers typically using phishing techniques and other tools to access accounts, allowing them to read confidential messages and monitor communications without immediately raising suspicions.

This breach represents a significant blow to NATO and Ukraine's security, as it may have exposed sensitive information related to military cooperation, aid plans, and counter-espionage efforts.

The report comes at a time when Europe is witnessing an increase in hybrid cyber and conventional attacks from Russia, with NATO repeatedly warning that such operations threaten the security of its allies.

For its part, Ukraine's cyber incident response teams confirmed they are aware of the incident and are investigating specific cases. In Romania, the breach affected high-level accounts in the Air Force, raising concerns about the security of NATO air bases.