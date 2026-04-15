في ضربة سيبرانية كبيرة تعكس استمرار التوترات الجيوسياسية، كشف مجمع أبحاث التهديد السيبراني البريطاني الأمريكي المعروف بـ«Ctrl-Alt-Intel» عن عملية اختراق واسعة النطاق استهدفت بريد إلكتروني وحسابات مئات المسؤولين والجهات العسكرية في أوكرانيا ودول الناتو.

وفقاً للتقرير الذي نشر أخيراً، تمكن القراصنة المرتبطون بروسيا من اختراق ما لا يقل عن 284 حساب بريد إلكتروني بين سبتمبر 2024 ومارس 2026.

شملت الحسابات المخترقة أكثر من 170 حساباً لمدعين عامين ومحققين أوكرانيين، إضافة إلى حسابات عسكرية في دول مجاورة للناتو مثل رومانيا 67 حساباً على الأقل في القوات الجوية الرومانية، بما في ذلك قواعد جوية تابعة للناتو، واليونان، وبلغاريا، وصربيا.

واكتشف الباحثون في Ctrl-Alt-Intel البيانات بعد خطأ فني من قبل القراصنة أنفسهم، إذ تركوا سجلات الاختراق وآلاف الرسائل المسروقة مكشوفة على خادم عام.

وأظهرت السجلات نجاح عمليات الاختراق وتفاصيل الوصول إلى الحسابات، مما يشير إلى حملة تجسس منظمة تهدف إلى مراقبة المسؤولين المكلفين بمكافحة الفساد والتعاون مع روسيا في أوكرانيا، إضافة إلى جمع معلومات استخباراتية عن الجهات العسكرية في الحلف.

ويُعزى الهجوم إلى مجموعات قراصنة مرتبطة بالاستخبارات الروسية، وهو جزء من نمط أوسع من الهجمات السيبرانية التي تصاعدت منذ بداية العملية العسكرية الروسية في أوكرانيا في 2022، إذ استخدم القراصنة عادةً تقنيات التصيد الاحتيالي وأدوات أخرى للوصول إلى الحسابات، مما سمح لهم بقراءة الرسائل السرية ومراقبة الاتصالات دون إثارة الشكوك فوراً.

ويُعد هذا الاختراق ضربة قوية لأمن الناتو وأوكرانيا، إذ يمكن أن يكون قد كشف معلومات حساسة تتعلق بالتعاون العسكري، خطط المساعدات، وجهود مكافحة التجسس.

ويأتي التقرير في وقت تشهد فيه أوروبا تصاعداً في الهجمات الهجينة السيبرانية والتقليدية من قبل روسيا، إذ حذرت الناتو مراراً من أن مثل هذه العمليات تهدد أمن الحلفاء.

من جانبها أكدت فرق الاستجابة للحوادث السيبرانية في أوكرانيا أنها على علم بالحادثة وتحقق في بعض الحالات المحددة. أما في رومانيا، فقد أثر الاختراق على حسابات رفيعة المستوى في القوات الجوية، مما يثير مخاوف بشأن أمن قواعد الناتو الجوية.