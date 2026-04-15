In a notable development regarding the tension in relations between Cuba and the United States, the administration of President Donald Trump revealed an official report submitted to Congress, stating that Cuba contributed up to 5,000 fighters to support Russian military operations in Ukraine, in addition to providing diplomatic and political support to Moscow.

According to the report issued by the U.S. Department of State, the United States directly indicates that the current Cuban regime is involved in facilitating the sending of fighters to the war, despite the absence of conclusive evidence proving that official orders were issued from Havana in this regard.

The report, which is five pages long and unclassified, clarified that the public record does not conclusively prove that the Cuban government sent all of these fighters, but it pointed to strong indications that the regime allowed or facilitated, directly or indirectly, the flow of these individuals.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs was accused of failing to protect its citizens, considering that they are being used as tools in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. Escalation and Increasing Pressure

This report comes at a time when Washington has intensified its pressure on Cuba, as part of a campaign aimed at changing the leadership in Havana, coinciding with strict restrictions on oil supplies to the communist-ruled state.

The report, which was sent to key committees in Congress on April 8, indicated that Cuban citizens have become among the largest identifiable foreign groups within the forces supporting Russia in Ukraine.

Estimates, according to open sources, range between 1,000 and 5,000 Cuban fighters present in Ukraine at any given time, while Ukrainian intelligence information suggests that several thousand of them are deployed on the front lines.

Sharp Political Positions

For his part, Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas escalated his rhetoric towards Cuba, considering that the Cuban regime undermines U.S. interests worldwide.

He added that changing the leadership in Havana, if it happens, would be a good day for the United States and its allies.

The first reports of the presence of Cuban fighters in Ukraine date back to 2023, when The Moscow Times revealed that Russia was recruiting Cubans to fight on the front.

In response, the Cuban government announced the opening of a criminal investigation, confirming that human trafficking is prohibited under its laws, and later indicated that 40 individuals are being pursued in 9 cases related to these activities.

However, the U.S. Department of State expressed skepticism about these measures, considering that the Cuban judicial system is not transparent, making it difficult to verify those claims.

Last October, Washington used the issue of Cuban fighters as a means to rally diplomatic opposition against a United Nations resolution aimed at lifting the U.S. embargo on Cuba.

Media reports, including The New York Times, mentioned that the Trump administration is finally working to remove Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel from power.

In his first public response to this pressure, Díaz-Canel said in a television interview on NBC: "We will defend ourselves, and if we have to die, we will do so."