في تطور لافت لتوتر العلاقات بين كوبا والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، كشفت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عن تقرير رسمي أُبلغ به الكونغرس، يفيد بأن كوبا ساهمت بما يصل إلى 5 آلاف مقاتل لدعم العمليات العسكرية الروسية في أوكرانيا، إلى جانب تقديم دعم دبلوماسي وسياسي لموسكو.

وبحسب التقرير الصادر عن وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، فإن الولايات المتحدة تشير بشكل مباشر إلى أن النظام الكوبي الحالي متورط في تسهيل إرسال مقاتلين إلى الحرب، رغم غياب أدلة قاطعة تثبت إصدار أوامر رسمية من هافانا بهذا الشأن.

وأوضح التقرير، الذي جاء في خمس صفحات وغير مصنف، أن السجل العلني لا يثبت بشكل حاسم أن الحكومة الكوبية أرسلت جميع هؤلاء المقاتلين، لكنه أشار إلى وجود مؤشرات قوية على أن النظام سمح أو سهّل، بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، تدفق هؤلاء الأفراد.

واتهمت وزارة الخارجية الكوبية بالفشل في حماية مواطنيها، معتبرة أنهم يُستخدمون كأدوات في الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.

تصعيد أمريكي وضغوط متزايدة

يأتي هذا التقرير في وقت كثّفت فيه واشنطن ضغوطها على كوبا، في إطار حملة تهدف إلى تغيير القيادة في هافانا، بالتزامن مع فرض قيود مشددة على إمدادات النفط إلى الدولة ذات النظام الشيوعي.

وأشار التقرير، الذي أُرسل إلى لجان رئيسية في الكونغرس بتاريخ 8 أبريل، إلى أن المواطنين الكوبيين أصبحوا من بين أكبر المجموعات الأجنبية التي يمكن تحديدها ضمن القوات الداعمة لروسيا في أوكرانيا.

وتتراوح التقديرات، وفقًا لمصادر مفتوحة، بين 1000 و5000 مقاتل كوبي موجودين في أوكرانيا في أي وقت، فيما تشير معلومات استخباراتية أوكرانية إلى أن عدة آلاف منهم منتشرون على خطوط المواجهة.

مواقف سياسية حادة

من جهته، صعّد السيناتور الجمهوري عن ولاية تكساس تيد كروز، من لهجته تجاه كوبا، معتبرًا أن النظام الكوبي يقوّض المصالح الأمريكية حول العالم.

وأضاف أن تغيير القيادة في هافانا، إذا حدث، سيكون يومًا جيدًا للولايات المتحدة وحلفائها.

وتعود أولى التقارير عن وجود مقاتلين كوبيين في أوكرانيا إلى عام 2023، عندما كشفت صحيفة The Moscow Times أن روسيا كانت تجند كوبيين للقتال في الجبهة.

وفي ردها، أعلنت الحكومة الكوبية فتح تحقيق جنائي، مؤكدة أن الاتجار بالبشر محظور بموجب قوانينها، وأشارت لاحقًا إلى ملاحقة 40 شخصًا في 9 قضايا مرتبطة بهذه الأنشطة.

غير أن وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية أعربت عن تشكيكها في هذه الإجراءات، معتبرة أن النظام القضائي الكوبي غير شفاف، ما يجعل من الصعب التحقق من تلك الادعاءات.

وفي أكتوبر الماضي، استخدمت واشنطن ملف المقاتلين الكوبيين كوسيلة لحشد معارضة دبلوماسية ضد مشروع قرار في الأمم المتحدة كان يهدف إلى رفع الحظر الأمريكي عن كوبا.

كما ذكرت تقارير إعلامية، بينها صحيفة The New York Times، أن إدارة ترمب تعمل أخيرا على إزاحة الرئيس الكوبي ميغيل دياز كانيل من السلطة.

وفي أول رد علني على هذه الضغوط، قال دياز-كانيل في مقابلة تلفزيونية على قناة إن بي سي: «سندافع عن أنفسنا، وإذا اضطررنا للموت فسنفعل».