في تطور لافت لتوتر العلاقات بين كوبا والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، كشفت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عن تقرير رسمي أُبلغ به الكونغرس، يفيد بأن كوبا ساهمت بما يصل إلى 5 آلاف مقاتل لدعم العمليات العسكرية الروسية في أوكرانيا، إلى جانب تقديم دعم دبلوماسي وسياسي لموسكو.
وبحسب التقرير الصادر عن وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، فإن الولايات المتحدة تشير بشكل مباشر إلى أن النظام الكوبي الحالي متورط في تسهيل إرسال مقاتلين إلى الحرب، رغم غياب أدلة قاطعة تثبت إصدار أوامر رسمية من هافانا بهذا الشأن.
وأوضح التقرير، الذي جاء في خمس صفحات وغير مصنف، أن السجل العلني لا يثبت بشكل حاسم أن الحكومة الكوبية أرسلت جميع هؤلاء المقاتلين، لكنه أشار إلى وجود مؤشرات قوية على أن النظام سمح أو سهّل، بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، تدفق هؤلاء الأفراد.
واتهمت وزارة الخارجية الكوبية بالفشل في حماية مواطنيها، معتبرة أنهم يُستخدمون كأدوات في الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.
تصعيد أمريكي وضغوط متزايدة
يأتي هذا التقرير في وقت كثّفت فيه واشنطن ضغوطها على كوبا، في إطار حملة تهدف إلى تغيير القيادة في هافانا، بالتزامن مع فرض قيود مشددة على إمدادات النفط إلى الدولة ذات النظام الشيوعي.
وأشار التقرير، الذي أُرسل إلى لجان رئيسية في الكونغرس بتاريخ 8 أبريل، إلى أن المواطنين الكوبيين أصبحوا من بين أكبر المجموعات الأجنبية التي يمكن تحديدها ضمن القوات الداعمة لروسيا في أوكرانيا.
وتتراوح التقديرات، وفقًا لمصادر مفتوحة، بين 1000 و5000 مقاتل كوبي موجودين في أوكرانيا في أي وقت، فيما تشير معلومات استخباراتية أوكرانية إلى أن عدة آلاف منهم منتشرون على خطوط المواجهة.
مواقف سياسية حادة
من جهته، صعّد السيناتور الجمهوري عن ولاية تكساس تيد كروز، من لهجته تجاه كوبا، معتبرًا أن النظام الكوبي يقوّض المصالح الأمريكية حول العالم.
وأضاف أن تغيير القيادة في هافانا، إذا حدث، سيكون يومًا جيدًا للولايات المتحدة وحلفائها.
وتعود أولى التقارير عن وجود مقاتلين كوبيين في أوكرانيا إلى عام 2023، عندما كشفت صحيفة The Moscow Times أن روسيا كانت تجند كوبيين للقتال في الجبهة.
وفي ردها، أعلنت الحكومة الكوبية فتح تحقيق جنائي، مؤكدة أن الاتجار بالبشر محظور بموجب قوانينها، وأشارت لاحقًا إلى ملاحقة 40 شخصًا في 9 قضايا مرتبطة بهذه الأنشطة.
غير أن وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية أعربت عن تشكيكها في هذه الإجراءات، معتبرة أن النظام القضائي الكوبي غير شفاف، ما يجعل من الصعب التحقق من تلك الادعاءات.
وفي أكتوبر الماضي، استخدمت واشنطن ملف المقاتلين الكوبيين كوسيلة لحشد معارضة دبلوماسية ضد مشروع قرار في الأمم المتحدة كان يهدف إلى رفع الحظر الأمريكي عن كوبا.
كما ذكرت تقارير إعلامية، بينها صحيفة The New York Times، أن إدارة ترمب تعمل أخيرا على إزاحة الرئيس الكوبي ميغيل دياز كانيل من السلطة.
وفي أول رد علني على هذه الضغوط، قال دياز-كانيل في مقابلة تلفزيونية على قناة إن بي سي: «سندافع عن أنفسنا، وإذا اضطررنا للموت فسنفعل».
In a notable development regarding the tension in relations between Cuba and the United States, the administration of President Donald Trump revealed an official report submitted to Congress, stating that Cuba contributed up to 5,000 fighters to support Russian military operations in Ukraine, in addition to providing diplomatic and political support to Moscow.
According to the report issued by the U.S. Department of State, the United States directly indicates that the current Cuban regime is involved in facilitating the sending of fighters to the war, despite the absence of conclusive evidence proving that official orders were issued from Havana in this regard.
The report, which is five pages long and unclassified, clarified that the public record does not conclusively prove that the Cuban government sent all of these fighters, but it pointed to strong indications that the regime allowed or facilitated, directly or indirectly, the flow of these individuals.
The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs was accused of failing to protect its citizens, considering that they are being used as tools in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
U.S. Escalation and Increasing Pressure
This report comes at a time when Washington has intensified its pressure on Cuba, as part of a campaign aimed at changing the leadership in Havana, coinciding with strict restrictions on oil supplies to the communist-ruled state.
The report, which was sent to key committees in Congress on April 8, indicated that Cuban citizens have become among the largest identifiable foreign groups within the forces supporting Russia in Ukraine.
Estimates, according to open sources, range between 1,000 and 5,000 Cuban fighters present in Ukraine at any given time, while Ukrainian intelligence information suggests that several thousand of them are deployed on the front lines.
Sharp Political Positions
For his part, Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas escalated his rhetoric towards Cuba, considering that the Cuban regime undermines U.S. interests worldwide.
He added that changing the leadership in Havana, if it happens, would be a good day for the United States and its allies.
The first reports of the presence of Cuban fighters in Ukraine date back to 2023, when The Moscow Times revealed that Russia was recruiting Cubans to fight on the front.
In response, the Cuban government announced the opening of a criminal investigation, confirming that human trafficking is prohibited under its laws, and later indicated that 40 individuals are being pursued in 9 cases related to these activities.
However, the U.S. Department of State expressed skepticism about these measures, considering that the Cuban judicial system is not transparent, making it difficult to verify those claims.
Last October, Washington used the issue of Cuban fighters as a means to rally diplomatic opposition against a United Nations resolution aimed at lifting the U.S. embargo on Cuba.
Media reports, including The New York Times, mentioned that the Trump administration is finally working to remove Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel from power.
In his first public response to this pressure, Díaz-Canel said in a television interview on NBC: "We will defend ourselves, and if we have to die, we will do so."