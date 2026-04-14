The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Yemen, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, emphasized his government's determination to combat corruption and address all its manifestations and forms within a comprehensive and integrated national and institutional approach that enhances citizens' trust in the state above all and in international partners. He pointed out that his government has prioritized this since the beginning as part of its work program, moving forward with comprehensive governmental reforms, enhancing principles of transparency and accountability, activating mechanisms to protect public funds, and achieving tangible and sustainable results.

Enhancing Coordination

During the national workshop held in the temporary capital, titled (Towards a Strategic Framework for Combating Corruption), which concluded its activities yesterday (Monday), organized by the technical team of the Prime Minister in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program, Al-Zandani stressed the necessity of unifying all efforts and enhancing coordination among various state institutions, judicial and oversight authorities, and security agencies to work together to combat corruption as a shared responsibility and a key entry point to enhance economic recovery, institutional reform, establish stability, and develop and raise the efficiency of state institutions.

He clarified that the government continues to work on developing the regulatory and legislative mechanisms that support integrity and combat corruption.

Expected Results

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for the workshop to yield the expected results from its convening and practical recommendations that contribute to developing the integrity system, enhancing the path of governmental reforms, and establishing principles of good governance.

The workshop, which was held in the temporary capital Aden with wide and official participation from state institutions and international experts specialized in development and anti-corruption fields, addressed the government's official efforts in this regard, foremost among them the decision of the Prime Minister to form a coordination and follow-up committee among various entities concerned with combating corruption, which represents significant importance in monitoring corruption cases and coordinating efforts among judicial, oversight, and security entities, enabling integration in performance and facilitating the exchange of information and direct communication mechanisms, thus enhancing the effectiveness of institutional work.