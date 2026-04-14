أكد رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية اليمني الدكتور شائع الزنداني على إصرار حكومته على مكافحة الفساد والتصدي لمظاهره وأشكاله كافة ضمن نهج وطني ومؤسسي متكامل وشامل بما يعزز ثقة المواطنين بالدولة في المقام الأول والشركاء الدوليين، مشيراً إلى أن حكومته منذ البداية وضعت ذلك في صدارة أولوياتها ضمن برنامج عملها والمضي في تنفيذ الإصلاحات الحكومية الشاملة وتعزيز مبادئ الشفافية والمساءلة وتفعيل آليات حماية المال العام وتحقيق النتائج الملموسة والمستدامة.

تعزيز التنسيق

وخلال انعقاد ورشة العمل الوطنية في العاصمة المؤقتة التي حملت عنوان ‏(نحو إطار إستراتيجي لمكافحة الفساد)التي اختتمت فعاليتها أمس (الإثنين)، ونظمها الفريق الفني لرئيس الوزراء بالتعاون مع برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي، شدد الزنداني على ضرورة توحيد الجهود كافة وتعزيز التنسيق بين مختلف مؤسسات الدولة والسلطات القضائية والرقابية والأجهزة الأمنية في العمل معاً لمكافحة الفساد باعتبارها مسؤولية مشتركة ومدخلا رئيسياً لتعزيز التعافي الاقتصادي والإصلاح المؤسسي وترسيخ الاستقرار وتطوير ورفع كفاءة مؤسسات الدولة.

وأوضح أن الحكومة تواصل العمل من أجل تطوير الأليات التنظيمية والتشريعية الداعمة للنزاهة ومكافحة الفساد.

النتائج المتوقعة

وشدد رئيس الوزراء على ضرورة أن تخرج الورشة بالنتائج المتوخاة من انعقادها والتوصيات العملية التي تسهم في تطوير منظومة النزاهة وتعزيز مسار الإصلاحات الحكومية وترسيخ مبادئ الحكم الرشيد.

وكانت الورشة التي انعقدت في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن بمشاركة واسعة ورسمية لمؤسسات الدولة والخبراء الدوليين المختصين في مجالات التنمية ومكافحة الفساد قد وقفت أمام الجهود الرسمية للحكومة في هذا الشأن وفي مقدمتها قرار رئيس مجلس الوزراءالذي بموجبه تم تشكيل لجنة التنسيق والمتابعة بين مختلف الجهات المعنية بمكافحة الفساد وبما تمثله من أهمية كبيرة في متابعة قضايا الفساد وتنسيق الجهود بين الجهات القضائية والرقابية والأمنية بما يمكن من التكامل في الأداء وتسهيل تبادل المعلومات واليات التواصل المباشرة ويعزز فعالية العمل المؤسسي.