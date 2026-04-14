فيما أعلنت الولايات المتحدة فرض الحصار البحري على الموانئ الإيرانية، أعلنت الرئاسة الفرنسية، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر سيترأسان مؤتمراً عبر الفيديو في باريس يوم الجمعة القادم من أجل بحث أزمة مضيق هرمز.

وأعلنت حكومة بريطانيا أن ستارمر وماكرون يستضيفان قمة للقادة لتنسيق الجهود بشأن هرمز.وكشف مصدر مطلع أن الاجتماعات ستبحث إمكانية اتخاذ تدابير اقتصادية ضد إيران في حال استمرار إغلاق المضيق.
وأوضح قصر الإليزيه في بيان أن الاجتماع المرتقب سيضم الدول الراغبة في المساهمة في مهمة دفاعية متعددة الجنسيات تهدف إلى استعادة حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وذلك عندما تسمح الظروف الأمنية بذلك.


وحسب مصادر دبلوماسية أوروبية، فإن دبلوماسيين كباراً سيعقدون اجتماعاً تحضيرياً عبر الفيديو غداً الأربعاء، قبل اجتماع القادة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «رويترز».


وجاء هذا الإعلان، مع دخول الحصار البحري الذي فرضه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على الموانئ الإيرانية يومه الثاني، رغم استمرار الهدنة المؤقتة بين الجانبين التي أعلنت عنها باكستان في الـ8 من أبريل الجاري بعد 40 يوماً من الحرب.


وكان ترمب صعد من انتقاداته خلال الفترة الماضية لحلفاء بلاده في حلف شمال الأطلسي، خصوصاً فرنسا وبريطانيا، معتبراً أنهما لم يدعما العملية الأمريكية في إيران، ولم يرسلا سفناً من أجل فتح مضيق هرمز الذي يمر عبره خمس شحنات النفط والغاز عالمياً.


يذكر أن جولة أولى من المحادثات المياشرة عقدت السبت الماضي بين وفدين إيراني وأمريكي رفيعي المستوى في إسلام أباد، إلا أنها لم تفض إلى التوصل لاتفاق أو فتح المضيق الحيوي الذي كان أغلق جراء التهديدات الإيرانية للسفن.


ومن المنتظر أن تعقد جولة ثانية خلال الأيام القادمة، إلا أن موعدها لم يحدد بعد، وسط ترجيحات غير مؤكدة حتى الآن بأن تعقد في إسلام أباد.