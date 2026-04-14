While the United States announced a maritime blockade on Iranian ports, the French presidency announced today, Tuesday, that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-chair a video conference in Paris this coming Friday to discuss the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

The British government announced that Starmer and Macron are hosting a summit for leaders to coordinate efforts regarding Hormuz. A well-informed source revealed that the meetings will discuss the possibility of taking economic measures against Iran if the closure of the strait continues.

The Élysée Palace clarified in a statement that the upcoming meeting will include countries willing to contribute to a multinational defensive mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, when security conditions allow it.



According to European diplomatic sources, senior diplomats will hold a preparatory video meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, ahead of the leaders' meeting, as reported by Reuters.



This announcement comes as the maritime blockade imposed by President Donald Trump on Iranian ports enters its second day, despite the ongoing temporary ceasefire between the two sides, which was announced by Pakistan on April 8 after 40 days of war.



Trump has intensified his criticisms recently of his country's allies in NATO, particularly France and Britain, considering that they did not support the U.S. operation in Iran and did not send ships to open the Strait of Hormuz, through which five shipments of oil and gas pass globally.



It is worth noting that a first round of direct talks was held last Saturday between high-level Iranian and American delegations in Islamabad, but it did not lead to an agreement or the opening of the vital strait, which was closed due to Iranian threats to ships.



A second round is expected to be held in the coming days, although the date has not yet been set, amid uncertain indications that it may take place in Islamabad.