توجهت الأنظار إلى مضيق هرمز الذي تمر عبره خمس شحنات النفط والغاز عالمياً، مع مع إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الإثنين، دخول الحصار البحري على موانئ إيران حيز التنفيذ.


غطاء جوي فوق المضيق


وفيما أفاد الجيش الأمريكي بأن الحصار سيمتد شرقا إلى خليج عمان وبحر العرب، أفصح مسؤولون عسكريون أنه سيتم تكليف مجموعتين على الأقل من حاملات الطائرات أو قوات جوية بتوفير غطاء جوي فوق المضيق، بحسب ما نقل موقع «دي أتلانتيك».


وكشف مسؤول أمريكي رفيع أنه تم نشر أكثر من 15 سفينة حربية أمريكية لدعم عملية الحصار، وفق ما أوردت «وول ستريت جورنال».


وأوضح المسؤول أنه تمركزت خارج مضيق هرمز قبالة عمان، حاملتا طائرات هجومية، مثل ابراهام لنكولين، ونحو 12 مدمرة لتغطية جوية وبحرية واسعة، وانتشرت نحو 6 مدمرات داخل الخليج العربي.


«يو إس إس» في الطريق للشرق الأوسط


وقال مسؤولان أمريكيان إن حاملة الطائرات يو إس إس جورج بوش الأب (USS George H.W. Bush) تبحر قبالة سواحل إفريقيا في طريقها إلى الشرق الأوسط للانضمام إلى عملية «الغضب الملحمي» (Operation Epic Fury)، بينما أشار المسار غير المعتاد للحاملة، بالإبحار حول القرن الإفريقي بدلًا من المرور عبر البحر المتوسط، إلى سعي السفينة لتجنب البحر الأحمر، حيث قد تتعرض لهجمات من جماعة الحوثي في اليمن. وتعد «جورج بوش» ثالث حاملة طائرات أمريكية تُنشر في المنطقة في إطار الحرب ضد إيران.


وإلى جانب السفن الحربية الأمريكية، تشارك طائرات استطلاع وطائرات بدون طيار، حيث تراقب المنطقة من خليج عمان (شرق المضيق) وحتى داخل الخليج العربي. فيما يستخدم الرادار والأقمار الصناعية والبث الراديوي لتحذير البحارة مسبقاً. وقد طُلب من السفن المدنية التواصل مع البحرية الأميركية عند الاقتراب من المنطق.


تطهير هرمز من الألغام


وذكرت مصادر مطلعة بأن الولايات المتحدة كانت بدأت عمليات تطهير مضيق هرمز من الألغام التي زرعتها القوات الإيرانية باستخدام مدمرات موجهة مثل USS Frank E. Peterson وUSS Michael Murphy، وطائرات بدون طيار تحت الماء، وسفن متخصصة في مكافحة الألغام، وفق ما أوردت شبكة «سي إن إن».


وكان ترمب ألمح إلى أن طريقة فرض الحصار قد تشبه ما جرى في فنزويلا، عبر استهداف السفن والزوارق الفنزويلية. وقال إنه سيتم استهداف أي زوارق هجومية سريعة إيرانية باستخدام نظام القتل نفسه الذي استخدم ضد تجار المخدرات في البحر.


حصار على حركة الملاحة البحرية


بالتزامن مع ذلك، ذكر إشعار للملاحة صادر عن هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية (UKMTO)، التابعة للبحرية الملكية البريطانية، بأن قيودًا على الوصول البحري تُفرض على الموانئ الإيرانية والمناطق الساحلية على امتداد الخليج العربي وخليج عُمان وأجزاء من بحر العرب.


وأطلقت القوات العسكرية الأمريكية أمس حصارا على حركة الملاحة البحرية التي تحاول الدخول إلى الموانئ الإيرانية أو الخروج منها، في تصعيد محفوف بالمخاطر عقب انتهاء محادثات السلام في باكستان خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع من دون التوصل إلى اتفاق، وهددت إيران بالرد.