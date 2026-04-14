Attention has turned to the Strait of Hormuz, through which five shipments of oil and gas pass globally, following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday that the maritime blockade on Iranian ports has come into effect.



Aerial Cover Over the Strait



The U.S. military reported that the blockade will extend eastward to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, and military officials revealed that at least two groups of aircraft carriers or air forces will be tasked with providing aerial cover over the strait, according to the website "The Atlantic."



An American official disclosed that more than 15 U.S. warships have been deployed to support the blockade operation, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal."



The official explained that two aircraft carriers, such as Abraham Lincoln, and about 12 destroyers have been stationed off the Strait of Hormuz near Oman to provide extensive air and naval cover, with approximately 6 destroyers deployed within the Arabian Gulf.



USS Heading to the Middle East



Two American officials stated that the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush is sailing off the coast of Africa on its way to the Middle East to join Operation Epic Fury, while the unusual route of the carrier, sailing around the Horn of Africa instead of passing through the Mediterranean Sea, indicates the ship's attempt to avoid the Red Sea, where it may be targeted by Houthi attacks from Yemen. The "George Bush" is the third U.S. aircraft carrier to be deployed in the region as part of the war against Iran.



In addition to U.S. warships, reconnaissance aircraft and drones are participating, monitoring the area from the Gulf of Oman (east of the strait) to within the Arabian Gulf. Radar, satellites, and radio broadcasts are used to warn sailors in advance. Civilian ships have been requested to communicate with the U.S. Navy when approaching the area.



Clearing Hormuz of Mines



Informed sources reported that the United States has begun operations to clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines planted by Iranian forces using guided destroyers such as USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy, underwater drones, and specialized mine countermeasure ships, according to CNN.



Trump hinted that the method of imposing the blockade may resemble what occurred in Venezuela, by targeting Venezuelan ships and boats. He stated that any Iranian fast attack boats will be targeted using the same kill system that was used against drug traffickers at sea.



Blockade on Maritime Navigation



Simultaneously, a navigation notice issued by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), part of the British Royal Navy, indicated that restrictions on maritime access are being imposed on Iranian ports and coastal areas along the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and parts of the Arabian Sea.



U.S. military forces launched a blockade yesterday on maritime navigation attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports, in a risky escalation following the conclusion of peace talks in Pakistan over the weekend without reaching an agreement, with Iran threatening to respond.