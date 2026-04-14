توجهت الأنظار إلى مضيق هرمز الذي تمر عبره خمس شحنات النفط والغاز عالمياً، مع مع إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الإثنين، دخول الحصار البحري على موانئ إيران حيز التنفيذ.
غطاء جوي فوق المضيق
وفيما أفاد الجيش الأمريكي بأن الحصار سيمتد شرقا إلى خليج عمان وبحر العرب، أفصح مسؤولون عسكريون أنه سيتم تكليف مجموعتين على الأقل من حاملات الطائرات أو قوات جوية بتوفير غطاء جوي فوق المضيق، بحسب ما نقل موقع «دي أتلانتيك».
وكشف مسؤول أمريكي رفيع أنه تم نشر أكثر من 15 سفينة حربية أمريكية لدعم عملية الحصار، وفق ما أوردت «وول ستريت جورنال».
وأوضح المسؤول أنه تمركزت خارج مضيق هرمز قبالة عمان، حاملتا طائرات هجومية، مثل ابراهام لنكولين، ونحو 12 مدمرة لتغطية جوية وبحرية واسعة، وانتشرت نحو 6 مدمرات داخل الخليج العربي.
«يو إس إس» في الطريق للشرق الأوسط
وقال مسؤولان أمريكيان إن حاملة الطائرات يو إس إس جورج بوش الأب (USS George H.W. Bush) تبحر قبالة سواحل إفريقيا في طريقها إلى الشرق الأوسط للانضمام إلى عملية «الغضب الملحمي» (Operation Epic Fury)، بينما أشار المسار غير المعتاد للحاملة، بالإبحار حول القرن الإفريقي بدلًا من المرور عبر البحر المتوسط، إلى سعي السفينة لتجنب البحر الأحمر، حيث قد تتعرض لهجمات من جماعة الحوثي في اليمن. وتعد «جورج بوش» ثالث حاملة طائرات أمريكية تُنشر في المنطقة في إطار الحرب ضد إيران.
وإلى جانب السفن الحربية الأمريكية، تشارك طائرات استطلاع وطائرات بدون طيار، حيث تراقب المنطقة من خليج عمان (شرق المضيق) وحتى داخل الخليج العربي. فيما يستخدم الرادار والأقمار الصناعية والبث الراديوي لتحذير البحارة مسبقاً. وقد طُلب من السفن المدنية التواصل مع البحرية الأميركية عند الاقتراب من المنطق.
تطهير هرمز من الألغام
وذكرت مصادر مطلعة بأن الولايات المتحدة كانت بدأت عمليات تطهير مضيق هرمز من الألغام التي زرعتها القوات الإيرانية باستخدام مدمرات موجهة مثل USS Frank E. Peterson وUSS Michael Murphy، وطائرات بدون طيار تحت الماء، وسفن متخصصة في مكافحة الألغام، وفق ما أوردت شبكة «سي إن إن».
وكان ترمب ألمح إلى أن طريقة فرض الحصار قد تشبه ما جرى في فنزويلا، عبر استهداف السفن والزوارق الفنزويلية. وقال إنه سيتم استهداف أي زوارق هجومية سريعة إيرانية باستخدام نظام القتل نفسه الذي استخدم ضد تجار المخدرات في البحر.
حصار على حركة الملاحة البحرية
بالتزامن مع ذلك، ذكر إشعار للملاحة صادر عن هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية (UKMTO)، التابعة للبحرية الملكية البريطانية، بأن قيودًا على الوصول البحري تُفرض على الموانئ الإيرانية والمناطق الساحلية على امتداد الخليج العربي وخليج عُمان وأجزاء من بحر العرب.
وأطلقت القوات العسكرية الأمريكية أمس حصارا على حركة الملاحة البحرية التي تحاول الدخول إلى الموانئ الإيرانية أو الخروج منها، في تصعيد محفوف بالمخاطر عقب انتهاء محادثات السلام في باكستان خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع من دون التوصل إلى اتفاق، وهددت إيران بالرد.
Attention has turned to the Strait of Hormuz, through which five shipments of oil and gas pass globally, following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday that the maritime blockade on Iranian ports has come into effect.
Aerial Cover Over the Strait
The U.S. military reported that the blockade will extend eastward to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, and military officials revealed that at least two groups of aircraft carriers or air forces will be tasked with providing aerial cover over the strait, according to the website "The Atlantic."
An American official disclosed that more than 15 U.S. warships have been deployed to support the blockade operation, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal."
The official explained that two aircraft carriers, such as Abraham Lincoln, and about 12 destroyers have been stationed off the Strait of Hormuz near Oman to provide extensive air and naval cover, with approximately 6 destroyers deployed within the Arabian Gulf.
USS Heading to the Middle East
Two American officials stated that the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush is sailing off the coast of Africa on its way to the Middle East to join Operation Epic Fury, while the unusual route of the carrier, sailing around the Horn of Africa instead of passing through the Mediterranean Sea, indicates the ship's attempt to avoid the Red Sea, where it may be targeted by Houthi attacks from Yemen. The "George Bush" is the third U.S. aircraft carrier to be deployed in the region as part of the war against Iran.
In addition to U.S. warships, reconnaissance aircraft and drones are participating, monitoring the area from the Gulf of Oman (east of the strait) to within the Arabian Gulf. Radar, satellites, and radio broadcasts are used to warn sailors in advance. Civilian ships have been requested to communicate with the U.S. Navy when approaching the area.
Clearing Hormuz of Mines
Informed sources reported that the United States has begun operations to clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines planted by Iranian forces using guided destroyers such as USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy, underwater drones, and specialized mine countermeasure ships, according to CNN.
Trump hinted that the method of imposing the blockade may resemble what occurred in Venezuela, by targeting Venezuelan ships and boats. He stated that any Iranian fast attack boats will be targeted using the same kill system that was used against drug traffickers at sea.
Blockade on Maritime Navigation
Simultaneously, a navigation notice issued by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), part of the British Royal Navy, indicated that restrictions on maritime access are being imposed on Iranian ports and coastal areas along the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and parts of the Arabian Sea.
U.S. military forces launched a blockade yesterday on maritime navigation attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports, in a risky escalation following the conclusion of peace talks in Pakistan over the weekend without reaching an agreement, with Iran threatening to respond.