أعلنت الرئاسة الروسية أن موسكو مستعدة لتسلّم اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصّب في إطار أي اتفاق سلام محتمل مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.
المتحدث باسم الكرملين.
وأفاد المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم الإثنين، بأن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين عبّر عن هذا المقترح أثناء اتصالات مع كل من الولايات المتحدة والدول الإقليمية، مؤكداً أن العرض لا يزال قائماً لكن لم يجر بعد التحرّك على أساسه. وشدد على أن روسيا لا تزال مستعدة لبذل كل المساعي الحميدة التي من شأنها أن تسهم في تخفيف حدة التوتر حول إيران.
وانتقد بيسكوف إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة تعتزم فرض حصار على مضيق هرمز، معتبراً أن ذلك من شأنه أن يضر بالأسواق العالمية. وقال متحدث الرئاسة إن الكثير من الجوانب لهذا المقترح لا تزال غامضة.
ومن المنتظر أن يبدأ اليوم حصار أعلنت الولايات المتحدة نيتها فرضه على الموانئ الإيرانية بعد فشل المفاوضات بينهما في إسلام أباد، في إجراء هددت طهران بالرد عليه..
ويبدأ الحصار وفق واشنطن، عند الساعة 14:00 بتوقيت غرينيتش من يوم الإثنين، ويطال كل السفن المتجهة إلى الموانئ الإيرانية أو المُبحرة منها.
وأخفقت واشنطن وطهران في التوصل إلى اتفاق بعد أكثر من 20 ساعة من المفاوضات في إسلام أباد، وتبادلا الاتهامات بشأن المسؤولية عن ذلك.
وحمّل الرئيس ترمب إيران المسؤولية؛ بسبب رفضها التخلي عن السعي لامتلاك سلاح نووي، وهو ما تنفيه طهران. وأضاف أن عودتهم إلى طاولة المفاوضات لا تهمه.
أما إيران، فقالت إنها كانت «على بعد خطوات قليلة» من الاتفاق. وقال وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي «واجهنا التشدد وتغيير الأهداف والحصار».
The Russian presidency announced that Moscow is ready to receive the enriched Iranian uranium as part of any potential peace agreement with the United States of America.
المتحدث باسم الكرملين.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated today, Monday, that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed this proposal during communications with both the United States and regional countries, emphasizing that the offer remains on the table but no action has yet been taken based on it. He stressed that Russia is still willing to make every effort that could contribute to easing tensions surrounding Iran.
Peskov criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States intends to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, considering that this could harm global markets. The presidential spokesman noted that many aspects of this proposal remain unclear.
It is expected that today the blockade announced by the United States will begin on Iranian ports after negotiations between the two sides failed in Islamabad, a measure that Tehran has threatened to respond to.
According to Washington, the blockade will start at 14:00 GMT on Monday and will affect all ships heading to or departing from Iranian ports.
Washington and Tehran failed to reach an agreement after more than 20 hours of negotiations in Islamabad, exchanging accusations over responsibility for the failure.
President Trump held Iran responsible for refusing to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies. He added that their return to the negotiating table does not concern him.
As for Iran, it stated that it was "just a few steps away" from an agreement. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "We faced rigidity, changing goals, and a blockade."