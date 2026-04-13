أعلنت الرئاسة الروسية أن موسكو مستعدة لتسلّم اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصّب في إطار أي اتفاق سلام محتمل مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

المتحدث باسم الكرملين.

المتحدث باسم الكرملين.


وأفاد المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم الإثنين، بأن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين عبّر عن هذا المقترح أثناء اتصالات مع كل من الولايات المتحدة والدول الإقليمية، مؤكداً أن العرض لا يزال قائماً لكن لم يجر بعد التحرّك على أساسه. وشدد على أن روسيا لا تزال مستعدة لبذل كل المساعي الحميدة التي من شأنها أن تسهم في تخفيف حدة التوتر حول إيران.


وانتقد بيسكوف إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة تعتزم فرض حصار على مضيق هرمز، معتبراً أن ذلك من شأنه أن يضر بالأسواق العالمية. وقال متحدث الرئاسة إن الكثير من الجوانب لهذا المقترح لا تزال غامضة.


ومن المنتظر أن يبدأ اليوم حصار أعلنت الولايات المتحدة نيتها فرضه على الموانئ الإيرانية بعد فشل المفاوضات بينهما في إسلام أباد، في إجراء هددت طهران بالرد عليه..


ويبدأ الحصار وفق واشنطن، عند الساعة 14:00 بتوقيت غرينيتش من يوم الإثنين، ويطال كل السفن المتجهة إلى الموانئ الإيرانية أو المُبحرة منها.


وأخفقت واشنطن وطهران في التوصل إلى اتفاق بعد أكثر من 20 ساعة من المفاوضات في إسلام أباد، وتبادلا الاتهامات بشأن المسؤولية عن ذلك.


وحمّل الرئيس ترمب إيران المسؤولية؛ بسبب رفضها التخلي عن السعي لامتلاك سلاح نووي، وهو ما تنفيه طهران. وأضاف أن عودتهم إلى طاولة المفاوضات لا تهمه.


أما إيران، فقالت إنها كانت «على بعد خطوات قليلة» من الاتفاق. وقال وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي «واجهنا التشدد وتغيير الأهداف والحصار».