The Russian presidency announced that Moscow is ready to receive the enriched Iranian uranium as part of any potential peace agreement with the United States of America.

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated today, Monday, that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed this proposal during communications with both the United States and regional countries, emphasizing that the offer remains on the table but no action has yet been taken based on it. He stressed that Russia is still willing to make every effort that could contribute to easing tensions surrounding Iran.



Peskov criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States intends to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, considering that this could harm global markets. The presidential spokesman noted that many aspects of this proposal remain unclear.



It is expected that today the blockade announced by the United States will begin on Iranian ports after negotiations between the two sides failed in Islamabad, a measure that Tehran has threatened to respond to.



According to Washington, the blockade will start at 14:00 GMT on Monday and will affect all ships heading to or departing from Iranian ports.



Washington and Tehran failed to reach an agreement after more than 20 hours of negotiations in Islamabad, exchanging accusations over responsibility for the failure.



President Trump held Iran responsible for refusing to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies. He added that their return to the negotiating table does not concern him.



As for Iran, it stated that it was "just a few steps away" from an agreement. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "We faced rigidity, changing goals, and a blockade."