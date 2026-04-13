في تحول سياسي تاريخي، أطاح الناخبون في المجر برئيس الوزراء فيكتور أوربان بعد 16 عاماً من بقائه في السلطة، في نتيجة اعتُبرت ضربة قوية لأحد أبرز قادة التيار الشعبوي في العالم الغربي.

زلزال سياسي يتجاوز حدود المجر

النتائج التي وصفت بـ«الزلزال السياسي» لا تقتصر تداعياتها على العاصمة بودابست، بل يُتوقع أن تمتد آثارها إلى الساحة الأوروبية والدولية، خصوصاً في ظل الدعم الذي تلقاه أوربان من شخصيات دولية بارزة، من بينها دونالد ترمب.

صعود مفاجئ لماغيار

وأعلن بيتر ماغيار، البالغ من العمر 45 عاماً، فوزه في الانتخابات، بعد أن نجح خلال عامين فقط في التحول من عضو سابق في حزب أوربان إلى زعيم لحزب «تيسا» المعارض، الذي حقق تقدماً كاسحاً.

ووفق النتائج الأولية، حصد حزب ماغيار 138 مقعداً من أصل 199 في البرلمان، ما يمنحه أغلبية الثلثين، مقابل 55 مقعداً فقط لحزب «فيدس» بزعامة أوربان.

اعتراف بالهزيمة

وفي خطوة فاجأت المراقبين، أقرّ أوربان بالهزيمة سريعاً وهنّأ منافسه، واصفاً النتيجة بـ«المؤلمة»، ومؤكداً استمراره في العمل السياسي من موقع المعارضة.

صلاحيات واسعة للإصلاح

وتمنح الأغلبية الدستورية لحكومة ماغيار القدرة على تعديل الدستور، وهو الدستور الذي أعاد أوربان صياغته عام 2010 لتعزيز سلطاته، بما في ذلك السيطرة على القضاء والإعلام والنظام الانتخابي.

ويُتوقع أن يكون تفكيك هذه التغييرات أولوية رئيسية للحكومة الجديدة، خصوصاً في ظل سعيها لاستعادة نحو 17 مليار يورو من أموال الاتحاد الأوروبي المجمدة بسبب مخاوف تتعلق بسيادة القانون.

انتخابات حافلة بالجدل

وجاءت هذه النتيجة بعد حملة انتخابية شرسة شهدت اتهامات بالتزوير والتدخل الخارجي واستخدام تقنيات التزييف العميق (Deepfake)، وتسريبات صوتية، ومزاعم عن عمليات استدراج سياسي بأساليب استخباراتية.

مشاركة قياسية وتعب شعبي

وشهدت الانتخابات أعلى نسبة مشاركة منذ نهاية الحكم الشيوعي، في مؤشر على تصاعد الاستياء الشعبي من حكم أوربان، إلى جانب نجاح المعارضة في توحيد صفوفها.

وتمكن ماغيار من بناء تحالف عابر للأيديولوجيات، جمع بين ناخبين محافظين ساخطين وقوى المعارضة التقليدية.

أبعاد دولية واسعة

أمريكياً، كان أوربان حليفاً وثيقاً لترمب، الذي دعم حملته علناً وأرسل جيه دي فانس إلى المجر في الأيام الأخيرة من الانتخابات، متعهداً بدعم الاقتصاد المجري في حال فوزه.

وعلى الصعيد الروسي، مثّل أوربان أقرب حلفاء فلاديمير بوتين داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، واستمر في الحفاظ على علاقات قوية معه حتى بعد الحرب في أوكرانيا، ويُنظر إلى خسارته كضربة لنفوذ موسكو في أوروبا.

وأوكرانياً، كان أوربان من أبرز المعارضين لتقديم دعم عسكري واسع لكييف، وهاجم مراراً فولوديمير زيلينسكي، متهماً إياه بالتآمر مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.

أما أوروبياً، فقد شهدت علاقة أوربان مع بروكسل توترات مستمرة بسبب قضايا الديمقراطية والهجرة، ويرى مراقبون أن فوز ماغيار قد يفتح الباب لإعادة ضبط العلاقات وتعزيز وحدة الاتحاد الأوروبي.

ويُعد هذا الانتصار الساحق لماغيار بداية مرحلة جديدة في المجر، مع وعود باستعادة المؤسسات الديمقراطية وتحسين العلاقات الأوروبية، كما تُشكل هذه الانتخابات نقطة تحول مفصلية في تاريخ المجر الحديث، إذ أنهت حقبة طويلة من الحكم الشعبوي، وفتحت الباب أمام مرحلة جديدة قد تعيد تشكيل التوازنات السياسية داخلياً وخارجياً، ليس فقط في المجر بل في أوروبا بأكملها.