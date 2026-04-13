In a historic political shift, voters in Hungary have ousted Prime Minister Viktor Orbán after 16 years in power, in a result considered a significant blow to one of the most prominent leaders of the populist movement in the Western world.

A Political Earthquake Beyond Hungary's Borders

The results, described as a "political earthquake," are expected to have repercussions not only in the capital Budapest but also across the European and international arenas, especially given the support Orbán received from prominent international figures, including Donald Trump.

Surprising Rise of Magyar

Peter Magyar, 45, announced his victory in the elections after successfully transforming from a former member of Orbán's party to the leader of the opposition "Tisza" party, which made sweeping gains.

According to preliminary results, Magyar's party won 138 seats out of 199 in parliament, granting it a two-thirds majority, compared to only 55 seats for Orbán's Fidesz party.

Acknowledgment of Defeat

In a move that surprised observers, Orbán quickly conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent, describing the result as "painful," while affirming his intention to continue in politics from the opposition's position.

Broad Powers for Reform

The constitutional majority for Magyar's government allows it to amend the constitution, which Orbán had restructured in 2010 to enhance his powers, including control over the judiciary, media, and electoral system.

It is expected that dismantling these changes will be a key priority for the new government, especially as it seeks to recover around 17 billion euros in frozen European Union funds due to concerns over the rule of law.

Controversial Elections

This result came after a fierce electoral campaign marked by allegations of fraud, foreign interference, the use of deepfake technology, audio leaks, and claims of political entrapment using intelligence methods.

Record Participation and Public Fatigue

The elections witnessed the highest voter turnout since the end of communist rule, indicating rising public discontent with Orbán's governance, alongside the opposition's success in unifying its ranks.

Magyar managed to build a cross-ideological coalition that brought together disgruntled conservative voters and traditional opposition forces.

Widespread International Implications

In the U.S., Orbán was a close ally of Trump, who publicly supported his campaign and sent J.D. Vance to Hungary in the final days of the election, pledging to support the Hungarian economy if he won.

On the Russian front, Orbán represented one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies within the European Union, maintaining strong ties with him even after the war in Ukraine, and his loss is seen as a blow to Moscow's influence in Europe.

In terms of Ukraine, Orbán was one of the most prominent opponents of providing extensive military support to Kyiv, repeatedly attacking Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of colluding with the European Union.

In Europe, Orbán's relationship with Brussels has been marked by ongoing tensions over democracy and immigration issues, and observers believe that Magyar's victory may open the door to recalibrating relations and strengthening European unity.

This overwhelming victory for Magyar marks the beginning of a new phase in Hungary, with promises to restore democratic institutions and improve European relations. This election represents a pivotal turning point in Hungary's modern history, ending a long era of populist rule and opening the door to a new phase that could reshape political balances both domestically and internationally, not only in Hungary but across Europe as a whole.