وصفت الصين التقارير التي أفادت بأنها زوّدت إيران بالأسلحة أو كانت تنوي القيام بذلك بأنها «افتراءات لا أساس لها»، بعدما أوردت وسائل إعلام عدة معلومات من هذا القبيل نقلاً عن مصادر استخباراتية أمريكية.


وقال المتحدث باسم الخارجية الصينية غوو جياكون للصحفيين، اليوم الإثنين، إن الصين لطالما تبنت موقفاً حذراً ومسؤولاً حيال تصدير المعدات العسكرية وتطبيق ضوابط صارمة بما يتوافق مع قوانينها وقواعدها المرتبطة بضوابط التصدير والتزاماتها الدولية. مضيفاً: «نرفض الافتراءات التي لا أساس لها».


وأعربت الصين عن أملها في ألا يؤدي فشل المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران في باكستان إلى اندلاع الحرب مجدداً في الشرق الأوسط.


وأضاف متحدث الخارجية: «تأمل الصين في أن تمتثل الأطراف المعنية لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الموقت، وتواصل حل الخلافات بالسبل السياسية والدبلوماسية، وتتجنّب إعادة إشعال الحرب وتهيئة الظروف المواتية من أجل عودة السلام وطمأنينة قريباً».


وكانت مصادر أمريكية كشفت أن وكالات الاستخبارات الأمريكية حصلت على معلومات تفيد بأن الصين ربما أرسلت في الأسابيع الأخيرة شحنة من الصواريخ المحمولة على الكتف إلى إيران لدعمها في الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.


وأفاد مسؤولون أمريكيون بأن المعلومات الاستخباراتية ليست قاطعة بشأن إرسال الشحنة، ولا يوجد دليل على استخدام الصواريخ الصينية ضد القوات الأمريكية أو الإسرائيلية خلال النزاع، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة (نيويورك تايمز).


وخلصت وكالات الاستخبارات إلى أن الصين تتخذ موقفاً فاعلاً سراً في الحرب، بالسماح لبعض الشركات بشحن مواد كيمياوية ووقود ومكونات يمكن استخدامها في الإنتاج العسكري إلى إيران. ولفتت إلى أن الصواريخ المحمولة على الكتف، المعروفة باسم (مانباد)، قادرة على إسقاط الطائرات التي تحلق على ارتفاعات منخفضة.


وحسب التقرير، فقد ترددت الصين في إرسال معدات عسكرية جاهزة إلى إيران، لكن بعض المسؤولين في الحكومة الصينية يطالبون بالسماح للشركات الصينية بتزويد القوات الإيرانية بالأسلحة مباشرة خلال النزاع مع الولايات المتحدة.


وذكرت الصحيفة، أنه حال سمحت الحكومة الصينية بشحن الصواريخ، فسيكون ذلك تصعيداً خطيراً ومؤشراً على أن بعض القادة الصينيين على الأقل يعملون بنشاط على إلحاق هزيمة عسكرية أمريكية في الحرب التي اجتاحت الشرق الأوسط.