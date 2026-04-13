China described reports that it supplied weapons to Iran or intended to do so as "baseless fabrications," after several media outlets cited such information from American intelligence sources.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Monday that China has always adopted a cautious and responsible stance regarding the export of military equipment and applies strict controls in accordance with its laws and regulations related to export controls and its international obligations. He added, "We reject these baseless fabrications."



China expressed hope that the failure of talks between Washington and Tehran in Pakistan would not lead to the outbreak of war again in the Middle East.



The foreign ministry spokesman added, "China hopes that the parties involved will adhere to the temporary ceasefire agreement, continue to resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means, and avoid reigniting the war and creating favorable conditions for the return of peace and tranquility soon."



American sources revealed that U.S. intelligence agencies obtained information indicating that China may have sent a shipment of shoulder-fired missiles to Iran in recent weeks to support it in the war against the United States and Israel.



U.S. officials stated that the intelligence is not conclusive regarding the shipment, and there is no evidence of the use of Chinese missiles against American or Israeli forces during the conflict, according to the New York Times.



Intelligence agencies concluded that China is taking a covert active stance in the war by allowing some companies to ship chemical materials, fuel, and components that can be used in military production to Iran. They noted that the shoulder-fired missiles, known as MANPADS, are capable of downing aircraft flying at low altitudes.



According to the report, China has been hesitant to send ready-made military equipment to Iran, but some officials in the Chinese government are calling for allowing Chinese companies to directly supply Iranian forces with weapons during the conflict with the United States.



The newspaper mentioned that if the Chinese government allows the shipment of missiles, it would be a serious escalation and an indication that at least some Chinese leaders are actively working to inflict a military defeat on the U.S. in the war that has engulfed the Middle East.