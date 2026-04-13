وصفت الصين التقارير التي أفادت بأنها زوّدت إيران بالأسلحة أو كانت تنوي القيام بذلك بأنها «افتراءات لا أساس لها»، بعدما أوردت وسائل إعلام عدة معلومات من هذا القبيل نقلاً عن مصادر استخباراتية أمريكية.
وقال المتحدث باسم الخارجية الصينية غوو جياكون للصحفيين، اليوم الإثنين، إن الصين لطالما تبنت موقفاً حذراً ومسؤولاً حيال تصدير المعدات العسكرية وتطبيق ضوابط صارمة بما يتوافق مع قوانينها وقواعدها المرتبطة بضوابط التصدير والتزاماتها الدولية. مضيفاً: «نرفض الافتراءات التي لا أساس لها».
وأعربت الصين عن أملها في ألا يؤدي فشل المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران في باكستان إلى اندلاع الحرب مجدداً في الشرق الأوسط.
وأضاف متحدث الخارجية: «تأمل الصين في أن تمتثل الأطراف المعنية لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الموقت، وتواصل حل الخلافات بالسبل السياسية والدبلوماسية، وتتجنّب إعادة إشعال الحرب وتهيئة الظروف المواتية من أجل عودة السلام وطمأنينة قريباً».
وكانت مصادر أمريكية كشفت أن وكالات الاستخبارات الأمريكية حصلت على معلومات تفيد بأن الصين ربما أرسلت في الأسابيع الأخيرة شحنة من الصواريخ المحمولة على الكتف إلى إيران لدعمها في الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.
وأفاد مسؤولون أمريكيون بأن المعلومات الاستخباراتية ليست قاطعة بشأن إرسال الشحنة، ولا يوجد دليل على استخدام الصواريخ الصينية ضد القوات الأمريكية أو الإسرائيلية خلال النزاع، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة (نيويورك تايمز).
وخلصت وكالات الاستخبارات إلى أن الصين تتخذ موقفاً فاعلاً سراً في الحرب، بالسماح لبعض الشركات بشحن مواد كيمياوية ووقود ومكونات يمكن استخدامها في الإنتاج العسكري إلى إيران. ولفتت إلى أن الصواريخ المحمولة على الكتف، المعروفة باسم (مانباد)، قادرة على إسقاط الطائرات التي تحلق على ارتفاعات منخفضة.
وحسب التقرير، فقد ترددت الصين في إرسال معدات عسكرية جاهزة إلى إيران، لكن بعض المسؤولين في الحكومة الصينية يطالبون بالسماح للشركات الصينية بتزويد القوات الإيرانية بالأسلحة مباشرة خلال النزاع مع الولايات المتحدة.
وذكرت الصحيفة، أنه حال سمحت الحكومة الصينية بشحن الصواريخ، فسيكون ذلك تصعيداً خطيراً ومؤشراً على أن بعض القادة الصينيين على الأقل يعملون بنشاط على إلحاق هزيمة عسكرية أمريكية في الحرب التي اجتاحت الشرق الأوسط.
China described reports that it supplied weapons to Iran or intended to do so as "baseless fabrications," after several media outlets cited such information from American intelligence sources.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Monday that China has always adopted a cautious and responsible stance regarding the export of military equipment and applies strict controls in accordance with its laws and regulations related to export controls and its international obligations. He added, "We reject these baseless fabrications."
China expressed hope that the failure of talks between Washington and Tehran in Pakistan would not lead to the outbreak of war again in the Middle East.
The foreign ministry spokesman added, "China hopes that the parties involved will adhere to the temporary ceasefire agreement, continue to resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means, and avoid reigniting the war and creating favorable conditions for the return of peace and tranquility soon."
American sources revealed that U.S. intelligence agencies obtained information indicating that China may have sent a shipment of shoulder-fired missiles to Iran in recent weeks to support it in the war against the United States and Israel.
U.S. officials stated that the intelligence is not conclusive regarding the shipment, and there is no evidence of the use of Chinese missiles against American or Israeli forces during the conflict, according to the New York Times.
Intelligence agencies concluded that China is taking a covert active stance in the war by allowing some companies to ship chemical materials, fuel, and components that can be used in military production to Iran. They noted that the shoulder-fired missiles, known as MANPADS, are capable of downing aircraft flying at low altitudes.
According to the report, China has been hesitant to send ready-made military equipment to Iran, but some officials in the Chinese government are calling for allowing Chinese companies to directly supply Iranian forces with weapons during the conflict with the United States.
The newspaper mentioned that if the Chinese government allows the shipment of missiles, it would be a serious escalation and an indication that at least some Chinese leaders are actively working to inflict a military defeat on the U.S. in the war that has engulfed the Middle East.