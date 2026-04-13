بعد أن صوّت مجلس النواب العراقي، السبت، على انتخاب السياسي الكردي نزار محمد سعيد آميدي رئيساً جديداً لجمهورية العراق، بأغلبية بلغت 227 صوتاً، تسلّم آميدي، أمس (الأحد)، مهمات منصبه رسمياً رئيساً لجمهورية العراق، في خطوة تُنهي استحقاقاً سياسياً بارزاً أعقب الانتخابات البرلمانية الأخيرة، وتفتح مرحلة جديدة في المشهد العراقي، فمن هو نزار محمد سعيد آميدي؟

من هو نزار محمد سعيد آميدي؟

وُلد نزار محمد سعيد آميدي في 6 فبراير 1968 بقضاء العمادية في محافظة دهوك شمالي العراق، وهو متزوج وله أربعة أبناء.

يحمل درجة البكالوريوس في هندسة الميكانيكا من جامعة الموصل، ويتقن اللغتين العربية والكردية، ما عزز حضوره في المشهدين المحلي والاتحادي.

صعود داخل «الاتحاد الوطني»

يُعد آميدي من الوجوه البارزة في الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني، إذ تدرّج في هياكله التنظيمية حتى أصبح عضواً في مجلسه القيادي.

وانضم إلى ائتلاف إدارة الدولة عام 2022، قبل أن يدخل المكتب السياسي للحزب في 2023، ويتولى لاحقاً مسؤولية مكتبه في بغداد خلال 2024، ما عزز حضوره في مركز القرار السياسي.

مستشار رئاسي لثلاثة رؤساء

امتدت خبرته في العمل الرئاسي لسنوات طويلة، إذ شغل منصب مستشار لرئيس الجمهورية خلال الفترة من 2005 حتى 2022، وعمل مع ثلاثة رؤساء متعاقبين: جلال طالباني، وفؤاد معصوم، وبرهم صالح، ما أكسبه خبرة عميقة في إدارة الملفات السيادية.

من البيئة إلى قصر السلام

في عام 2022، تولى آميدي حقيبة وزارة البيئة في حكومة محمد شياع السوداني، واستمر في منصبه حتى نهاية 2024، إذ برز في ملفات المناخ والتعاون الدولي، قبل أن ينتقل اليوم إلى أعلى منصب بروتوكولي في الدولة.

حضور دولي وتمثيل واسع

شارك الرئيس العراقي الجديد في العديد من القمم والمؤتمرات الدولية، بينها قمم عربية في مصر والجزائر وتونس والسعودية والكويت، إضافة إلى مشاركته في مؤتمر المناخ «COP21» في باريس، وترؤسه وفد العراق في «COP28» بالإمارات.

كما مثّل العراق في اجتماعات أممية بارزة، بينها الجمعية العامة للبيئة في نيروبي ومؤتمر الأمم المتحدة للمياه في نيويورك، إلى جانب زيارات رسمية شملت جنيف وواشنطن وطهران ومسقط وسانت بطرسبورغ.

رئيس بخبرة سياسية وإدارية

يأتي انتخاب آميدي تتويجاً لمسيرة سياسية وإدارية امتدت لأكثر من ثلاثة عقود، تنقل خلالها بين العمل الحزبي والمؤسسي والدولي، ما يجعله أحد الأسماء التي تراهن عليها القوى السياسية لقيادة مرحلة التوازنات الدقيقة في العراق.