After the Iraqi Parliament voted on Saturday to elect Kurdish politician Nizar Muhammad Said Amidi as the new President of the Republic of Iraq, with a majority of 227 votes, Amidi officially assumed his duties as President of the Republic of Iraq yesterday (Sunday), in a move that concludes a significant political entitlement following the recent parliamentary elections and opens a new phase in the Iraqi scene. So, who is Nizar Muhammad Said Amidi?

Who is Nizar Muhammad Said Amidi?

Nizar Muhammad Said Amidi was born on February 6, 1968, in the district of Amadiyah in Dohuk Governorate, northern Iraq. He is married and has four children.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Mosul and is fluent in both Arabic and Kurdish, which has enhanced his presence in both local and federal scenes.

Rise within the "National Union"

Amidi is considered one of the prominent figures in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, having progressed through its organizational structures until he became a member of its leadership council.

He joined the State Administration Coalition in 2022, before entering the party's political bureau in 2023, later taking on the responsibility of his office in Baghdad during 2024, which strengthened his presence in the political decision-making center.

Presidential Advisor to Three Presidents

His experience in presidential work spans many years, as he served as an advisor to the President of the Republic from 2005 to 2022, working with three successive presidents: Jalal Talabani, Fuad Masum, and Barham Salih, which gave him deep experience in managing sovereign files.

From the Environment to the Peace Palace

In 2022, Amidi took on the portfolio of the Ministry of Environment in the government of Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani and continued in his position until the end of 2024, where he excelled in climate and international cooperation issues before moving today to the highest protocol position in the state.

International Presence and Broad Representation

The new Iraqi president has participated in numerous international summits and conferences, including Arab summits in Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, in addition to his participation in the climate conference "COP21" in Paris and his leadership of the Iraqi delegation at "COP28" in the UAE.

He also represented Iraq in prominent UN meetings, including the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi and the United Nations Water Conference in New York, along with official visits that included Geneva, Washington, Tehran, Muscat, and Saint Petersburg.

A President with Political and Administrative Experience

Amidi's election is the culmination of a political and administrative career that has spanned more than three decades, during which he has moved between party, institutional, and international work, making him one of the names that political forces are betting on to lead a phase of delicate balances in Iraq.