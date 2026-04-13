أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن واشنطن ماضية في خياراتها بغض النظر عن مسار الحوار.
وخلال تصريحات للصحفيين في قاعدة أندروز الجوية بولاية ماريلاند، قال ترمب إنه لا يهتم بعودة طهران إلى طاولة المفاوضات بعد تعثر الجولة الأولى، مضيفًا: «سواء عادوا أم لا، فهذا لا يغيّر شيئًا بالنسبة لي».
وفي الوقت ذاته، شدد على أن إيران «لن تمتلك سلاحًا نوويًا»، مؤكدًا عزم بلاده اتخاذ خطوات حاسمة لمنع ذلك.
وكشف ترمب عن توجه لتفعيل حصار بحري على إيران، في خطوة تهدف إلى تقليص قدرتها على تصدير النفط، مشيرًا إلى أن بلاده ستعمل على ضمان استمرار الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، واصفًا إيران بأنها «في وضع صعب».
وعن مسار المفاوضات، كرر ترمب موقفه بالقول إنه لا يعلم ولا يهتم بما إذا كانت طهران ستعود إلى الحوار.
كما وجّه انتقادات إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي، معتبرًا أن الولايات المتحدة أنفقت مبالغ ضخمة لدعم الحلف دون أن تتلقى الدعم الكافي في المواجهات الأخيرة.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington is moving forward with its options regardless of the dialogue's course.
During statements to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Trump said he does not care if Tehran returns to the negotiating table after the first round stalled, adding, “Whether they come back or not, that doesn’t change anything for me.”
At the same time, he emphasized that Iran “will not have a nuclear weapon,” affirming his country’s determination to take decisive steps to prevent that.
Trump revealed a plan to activate a maritime blockade on Iran, a move aimed at reducing its ability to export oil, noting that his country will work to ensure the continuation of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, describing Iran as being “in a difficult position.”
Regarding the negotiations, Trump reiterated his stance by saying he does not know and does not care whether Tehran will return to dialogue.
He also criticized NATO, considering that the United States has spent huge amounts to support the alliance without receiving adequate support in recent confrontations.