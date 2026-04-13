أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن واشنطن ماضية في خياراتها بغض النظر عن مسار الحوار.

وخلال تصريحات للصحفيين في قاعدة أندروز الجوية بولاية ماريلاند، قال ترمب إنه لا يهتم بعودة طهران إلى طاولة المفاوضات بعد تعثر الجولة الأولى، مضيفًا: «سواء عادوا أم لا، فهذا لا يغيّر شيئًا بالنسبة لي».

وفي الوقت ذاته، شدد على أن إيران «لن تمتلك سلاحًا نوويًا»، مؤكدًا عزم بلاده اتخاذ خطوات حاسمة لمنع ذلك.

وكشف ترمب عن توجه لتفعيل حصار بحري على إيران، في خطوة تهدف إلى تقليص قدرتها على تصدير النفط، مشيرًا إلى أن بلاده ستعمل على ضمان استمرار الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، واصفًا إيران بأنها «في وضع صعب».

وعن مسار المفاوضات، كرر ترمب موقفه بالقول إنه لا يعلم ولا يهتم بما إذا كانت طهران ستعود إلى الحوار.

كما وجّه انتقادات إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي، معتبرًا أن الولايات المتحدة أنفقت مبالغ ضخمة لدعم الحلف دون أن تتلقى الدعم الكافي في المواجهات الأخيرة.