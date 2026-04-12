في حين قال الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان إن بلاده مستعدة لاتفاق متوازن وعادل، كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم (الأحد) العراقيل التي اعترضت المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد وتسببت في فشلها.


وقال مسؤول أمريكي لوكالة «رويترز» إن إيران رفضت طلباً بوقف تخصيب اليورانيوم، وتفكيك منشآت التخصيب الرئيسية، مضيفاً: إيران رفضت أيضاً دعوة لوقف تمويل حركة حماس الفلسطينية، وحزب الله اللبناني، وجماعة الحوثي في اليمن، وفتح مضيق هرمز بالكامل أمام حركة الملاحة الدولية، وهو الممر المائي الحيوي لإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.


وكان المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية قال إن وجهات النظر اختلفت حول قضيتين مهمتين ولم يفضِ ذلك إلى اتفاق، كما لم يكشف المسؤول الإيراني طبيعة الخلافين اللذين تحدث عنهما.


فيما نقل موقع «أكسيوس» الإخباري الأمريكي عن مصدر مطلع على المحادثات أنهما يتعلقان بمطالبة إيران بالسيطرة على مضيق هرمز، ورفضها التخلي عن مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب.


من جهته، أكد رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف أن محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، التي استضافتها العاصمة إسلام آباد، لم تنته رغم عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق، موضحاً أنها تمر حالياً بحالة جمود، وذلك في حديثه لشبكة «سي بي إس» الأمريكية.


بدوره، أعلن وزير الخارجية الباكستاني إسحاق دار استمرار الوساطة بين طهران وواشنطن، قائلاً في بيان: «لطالما اضطلعت باكستان وستواصل القيام بدورها في تيسير التواصل والحوار بين إيران وأمريكا في الأيام القادمة».


وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية نقلت عن الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان قوله في اتصال هاتفي مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن إيران مستعدة لاتفاق متوازن وعادل يضمن استقرار السلام والأمن.


وأضافت: «بزشكيان أبلغ بوتين أن التوصل إلى اتفاق ليس ببعيد إذا ما عادت أمريكا إلى إطار القانون الدولي».