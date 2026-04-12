في حين قال الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان إن بلاده مستعدة لاتفاق متوازن وعادل، كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم (الأحد) العراقيل التي اعترضت المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد وتسببت في فشلها.
وقال مسؤول أمريكي لوكالة «رويترز» إن إيران رفضت طلباً بوقف تخصيب اليورانيوم، وتفكيك منشآت التخصيب الرئيسية، مضيفاً: إيران رفضت أيضاً دعوة لوقف تمويل حركة حماس الفلسطينية، وحزب الله اللبناني، وجماعة الحوثي في اليمن، وفتح مضيق هرمز بالكامل أمام حركة الملاحة الدولية، وهو الممر المائي الحيوي لإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.
وكان المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية قال إن وجهات النظر اختلفت حول قضيتين مهمتين ولم يفضِ ذلك إلى اتفاق، كما لم يكشف المسؤول الإيراني طبيعة الخلافين اللذين تحدث عنهما.
فيما نقل موقع «أكسيوس» الإخباري الأمريكي عن مصدر مطلع على المحادثات أنهما يتعلقان بمطالبة إيران بالسيطرة على مضيق هرمز، ورفضها التخلي عن مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب.
من جهته، أكد رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف أن محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، التي استضافتها العاصمة إسلام آباد، لم تنته رغم عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق، موضحاً أنها تمر حالياً بحالة جمود، وذلك في حديثه لشبكة «سي بي إس» الأمريكية.
بدوره، أعلن وزير الخارجية الباكستاني إسحاق دار استمرار الوساطة بين طهران وواشنطن، قائلاً في بيان: «لطالما اضطلعت باكستان وستواصل القيام بدورها في تيسير التواصل والحوار بين إيران وأمريكا في الأيام القادمة».
وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية نقلت عن الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان قوله في اتصال هاتفي مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن إيران مستعدة لاتفاق متوازن وعادل يضمن استقرار السلام والأمن.
وأضافت: «بزشكيان أبلغ بوتين أن التوصل إلى اتفاق ليس ببعيد إذا ما عادت أمريكا إلى إطار القانون الدولي».
While Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian stated that his country is ready for a balanced and fair agreement, Western media revealed today (Sunday) the obstacles that hindered negotiations between Washington and Tehran in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, leading to their failure.
An American official told Reuters that Iran rejected a request to halt uranium enrichment and dismantle major enrichment facilities, adding: Iran also rejected a call to stop funding the Palestinian Hamas movement, Lebanese Hezbollah, and the Houthi group in Yemen, as well as to fully open the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, which is the vital waterway for global energy supplies.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that views diverged on two important issues, which did not lead to an agreement, but the Iranian official did not disclose the nature of the two disagreements he mentioned.
Meanwhile, the American news site Axios reported from a source familiar with the talks that they relate to Iran's demand for control over the Strait of Hormuz and its refusal to give up its stockpile of enriched uranium.
For his part, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif confirmed that the peace talks between the United States and Iran, hosted by the capital Islamabad, have not ended despite the lack of an agreement, explaining that they are currently at an impasse, in his remarks to CBS News.
For his part, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the continuation of mediation between Tehran and Washington, stating in a statement: "Pakistan has always played and will continue to play its role in facilitating communication and dialogue between Iran and America in the coming days."
Iranian media reported that President Masoud Bezhakian told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that Iran is ready for a balanced and fair agreement that ensures the stability of peace and security.
It added: "Bezhakian informed Putin that reaching an agreement is not far off if America returns to the framework of international law."