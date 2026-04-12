While Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian stated that his country is ready for a balanced and fair agreement, Western media revealed today (Sunday) the obstacles that hindered negotiations between Washington and Tehran in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, leading to their failure.



An American official told Reuters that Iran rejected a request to halt uranium enrichment and dismantle major enrichment facilities, adding: Iran also rejected a call to stop funding the Palestinian Hamas movement, Lebanese Hezbollah, and the Houthi group in Yemen, as well as to fully open the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, which is the vital waterway for global energy supplies.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that views diverged on two important issues, which did not lead to an agreement, but the Iranian official did not disclose the nature of the two disagreements he mentioned.



Meanwhile, the American news site Axios reported from a source familiar with the talks that they relate to Iran's demand for control over the Strait of Hormuz and its refusal to give up its stockpile of enriched uranium.



For his part, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif confirmed that the peace talks between the United States and Iran, hosted by the capital Islamabad, have not ended despite the lack of an agreement, explaining that they are currently at an impasse, in his remarks to CBS News.



For his part, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the continuation of mediation between Tehran and Washington, stating in a statement: "Pakistan has always played and will continue to play its role in facilitating communication and dialogue between Iran and America in the coming days."



Iranian media reported that President Masoud Bezhakian told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that Iran is ready for a balanced and fair agreement that ensures the stability of peace and security.



It added: "Bezhakian informed Putin that reaching an agreement is not far off if America returns to the framework of international law."