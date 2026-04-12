CNN reported, citing a Pakistani source, on Sunday that the negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad witnessed "intensive diplomacy," noting that his country played a significant role in the mediation.



Although the official negotiations lasted about 21 hours, the two delegations were unable to reach an agreement to end the war.



The source stated that "a degree of optimism prevailed among both parties, as the negotiating teams acknowledged that diplomacy is the only way forward," adding that "neither of them wants to return to February 28," the day the war broke out.



He added that the Pakistani Army Chief, General Asim Munir, was "heavily involved" in leading the mediation efforts, which began with the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Islamabad on Friday evening.



According to the source, both parties were also seeking to "address their domestic audience," and he warned of the disruptors both inside and outside the region who do not wish for these talks to succeed.



The source confirmed that Pakistan was keen on maintaining "confidentiality" in the negotiations to ensure that no information was leaked and to provide a balanced and secure environment for both parties.



Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Beizakian, of his country's readiness to mediate a settlement for the war in the region.



For his part, the head of the Iranian Forensic Medicine Organization, Abbas Masjedi, stated that the American-Israeli airstrikes on his country since the start of the war have killed 3,375 people, according to state television. Masjedi added that "all the bodies have been identified by the organization."