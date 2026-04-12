نقلت شبكة CNN، عن مصدر باكستاني، اليوم الأحد، قوله: إن مفاوضات الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام أباد، شهدت «دبلوماسية مكثفة»، لافتاً إلى أن بلاده لعبت دوراً كبيراً في الوساطة.


ورغم أن مدة المفاوضات الرسمية بلغت نحو 21 ساعة، فإن الوفدين لم يتمكنا من التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب.


واعتبر المصدر أن «قدراً من التفاؤل ساد لدى الطرفين، إذ أقرّ فريقا التفاوض بأن الدبلوماسية السبيل الوحيد للمضي قدماً»، مضيفاً أن «أيّاً منهما لا يرغب في العودة إلى 28 فبراير»، وهو اليوم الذي اندلعت فيه الحرب.


وأضاف أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، كان «منخرطاً بشكل كبير» في قيادة جهود الوساطة، التي بدأت مع وصول الوفد الإيراني إلى إسلام أباد مساء الجمعة.


وحسب المصدر فإن كلا الطرفين كان يسعى أيضاً إلى «مخاطبة جمهوره الداخلي»، ودعا إلى الحذر من المعرقلين داخل المنطقة وخارجها، ممن لا يرغبون في نجاح هذه المحادثات.


وأكد المصدر أن باكستان حرصت على الحفاظ على «السرية» في المفاوضات؛ لضمان عدم تسريب أي معلومات، وتوفير بيئة متوازنة وآمنة للطرفين.


وأبلغ الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين نظيره الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان باستعداد بلاده للتوسط في تسوية للحرب بالمنطقة.


من جانبه، قال رئيس منظمة الطب الشرعي الإيرانية عباس مسجدي: إن الغارات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على بلاده منذ بدء الحرب، قتلت 3,375 شخصاً، بحسب ما أورد التلفزيون الرسمي. وأضاف مسجدي، أنه «تم التعرف على جميع الجثامين من قبل المنظمة».