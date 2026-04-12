The end of direct negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad without an agreement raised questions and opened the door to a murky phase oscillating between the possibilities of escalation or the continuation of a fragile calm.



The failure was not surprising



The "New York Times," "Washington Post," and "Telegraph" agreed that the failure of this round was not surprising, but rather the result of a deep gap in the positions of both parties regarding the Iranian nuclear program and the future of security arrangements in the region.



The main points of contention include Washington's insistence on a complete end to the Iranian nuclear program, in contrast to Tehran's insistence on its right to enrich uranium and its refusal to abandon its strategic capabilities.



The disagreements also encompassed other files, most notably control over the Strait of Hormuz, lifting the economic sanctions imposed on Iran, releasing frozen Iranian assets, war-related compensations, and the request for a ceasefire in Lebanon.



The American offer: "Take it or leave it"



The "New York Times" reported that the United States presented a "take it or leave it" offer, which Iran chose to reject, reflecting a mutual hardline stance, stating that the failure of the talks raises an urgent question: What comes next?



It noted that the Trump administration now faces options ranging from entering into long and complicated negotiations to returning to fighting, or attempting to manage the crisis without a radical solution.



The newspaper warned that a resumption of fighting could exacerbate the global energy crisis, especially with the conflict being linked to the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital artery for oil supplies.



The highest level of direct communication



While the "Washington Post" considered that this round represented the highest level of direct communication between the two countries in decades, it ended without any breakthrough, leaving the door open for the possibility of resuming negotiations.



The British newspaper "i Paper" viewed the ceasefire as still fragile, given the ongoing field tensions, which could undermine any chance of success for the diplomatic path. "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported that Israel is satisfied with what it considers firmness in the American stance and is preparing to resume fighting.



"Yedioth Ahronoth" pointed out that some of Trump's advisors and Vice President Pence do not seem very enthusiastic about the possibility of a return to fighting; therefore, they may advise him to give negotiations another chance, hoping that the Pakistanis can convince the Iranians to be flexible. However, it confirmed that the U.S. military is preparing for all possibilities, just as Israel is preparing for a rapid return to fighting.



Three main scenarios



In light of this complex scene, the "Telegraph" outlined three main scenarios for what might happen in the upcoming phase:



• First: Resuming negotiations under pressure



The departure of the American delegation may be a tactical step to push Iran to make subsequent concessions, but the newspaper warns that this path could prolong the crisis and repeat the current stalemate.



• Second: Returning to military escalation



This scenario leads to a wide resumption of war or the execution of limited operations in the Strait of Hormuz, but the risks lie in the potential disruption of global energy markets, rising inflation rates, and increasing political pressures domestically on the U.S. administration.



• Third: Ending the war without an agreement



This scenario suggests that President Trump may choose to end military operations without reaching a formal agreement, but it could be interpreted as an American retreat that leaves the core issues unresolved, foremost among them the nuclear file.



The results of the Pakistan round revealed a complex reality: Washington does not want a long and costly war, and Tehran refuses to make substantial concessions. Thus, the current situation is open to three possibilities: prolonged negotiations, serious escalation, or a fragile settlement, according to the "Telegraph."