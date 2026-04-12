أثار انتهاء المفاوضات المباشرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام أباد من دون اتفاق التساؤلات، وفتح الباب أمام مرحلة ضبابية تراوح بين احتمالات التصعيد أو استمرار التهدئة الهشة.


الفشل لم يكن مفاجئاً


واتفقت صحف «نيويورك تايمز وواشنطن بوست وتلغراف»، على أن فشل هذه الجولة لم يكن مفاجئاً، بل نتاج فجوة عميقة في مواقف الطرفين، بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني ومستقبل الترتيبات الأمنية في المنطقة.


وتتمثّل أبرز نقاط الخلاف في إصرار واشنطن، على إنهاء كامل للبرنامج النووي الإيراني، مقابل تمسك طهران بحقها في تخصيب اليورانيوم ورفضها التخلي عن قدراتها الإستراتيجية.


وشملت الخلافات ملفات أخرى أبرزها السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، ورفع العقوبات الاقتصادية المفروضة على إيران، والإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة، والتعويضات المرتبطة بالحرب، وطلب وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان.


العرض الأمريكي «خذ أو اترك»


وذكرت «نيويورك تايمز» أن الولايات المتحدة قدمت عرضاً «خذ أو اترك»، بينما اختارت إيران رفضه، في موقف يعكس تشدداً متبادلاً، قائلة إن فشل المحادثات يطرح سؤالاً ملحاً: وماذا بعد؟


ورأت أن إدارة ترمب باتت أمام خيارات تراوح بين الدخول في مفاوضات طويلة ومعقدة أو العودة إلى القتال، أو محاولة إدارة الأزمة دون حل جذري.


وحذرت الصحيفة من أن استئناف القتال قد يؤدي إلى تفاقم أزمة الطاقة العالمية، خصوصاً مع ارتباط النزاع بمضيق هرمز، الذي يمثل شرياناً حيوياً لإمدادات النفط.


أعلى مستوى من التواصل المباشر


فيما اعتبرت «واشنطن بوست» أن هذه الجولة مثلت أعلى مستوى من التواصل المباشر بين البلدين منذ عقود، إلا أنها انتهت دون أي اختراق مع بقاء الباب مفتوحاً أمام احتمال استئناف المفاوضات.


ورأت صحيفة «آي بيبر» البريطانية، أن وقف إطلاق النار لا يزال هشاً، في ظل استمرار التوترات الميدانية، ما قد يقوض أي فرصة لنجاح المسار الدبلوماسي. وتحدثت «يديعوت أحرنوت» أن إسرائيل راضية عما اعتبرته صلابة في الموقف الأمريكي، بل وتستعد لاستئناف القتال.


ولفتت «يديعوت أحرنوت» إلى أن بعض مستشاري ترمب ونائبه فانس لا يبدون حماساً كبيراً لاحتمالية عودة القتال؛ لذا قد ينصحونه بمنح المفاوضات فرصة أخرى آملين أن يقنع الباكستانيون الإيرانيين بالمرونة، لكنها أكدت أن الجيش الأمريكي يستعد لجميع الاحتمالات كما تستعد إسرائيل لاحتمال عودة سريعة إلى القتال.


3 سيناريوهات رئيسية


وفي ظل هذا المشهد المعقد حددت «تلغراف» 3 سيناريوهات رئيسية لما قد يحدث خلال المرحلة القادمة:


• أولا: استئناف التفاوض تحت الضغط


قد تكون مغادرة الوفد الأمريكي خطوة تكتيكية لدفع إيران إلى تقديم تنازلات لاحقة، لكن الصحيفة تحذر من أن هذا المسار قد يؤدي إلى إطالة أمد الأزمة وتكرار حالة الجمود الحالية.


• ثانيا: العودة إلى التصعيد العسكري


ويفود هذا السيناريو لاستئناف الحرب بشكل واسع أو تنفيذ عمليات محدودة في مضيق هرمز، لكن المخاطر تكمن في أنه قد يسبب اضطراب في أسواق الطاقة العالمية وارتفاع معدلات التضخم، وزيادة الضغوط السياسية داخلياً على الإدارة الأمريكية.


• ثالثا: إنهاء الحرب دون اتفاق


ويرجح هذا السيناريو أن يختار الرئيس ترمب إنهاء العمليات العسكرية دون التوصل إلى اتفاق رسمي، لكنه قد يُفسر على أنه تراجع أمريكي سيترك القضايا الأساسية دون حل، وعلى رأسها الملف النووي.


وكشفت نتائج جولة باكستان واقعاً معقداً، فواشنطن لا ترغب في حرب طويلة ومكلفة، وطهران ترفض تقديم تنازلات جوهرية، ومن ثم فإن الوضع الراهن مفتوح على 3 احتمالات: تفاوض طويل، تصعيد خطير، أو تسوية هشة، وفقاً لـ«تلغراف».