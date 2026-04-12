بعد يوم أول ماراثوني امتد لنحو 14 ساعة من المفاوضات المكثفة، خرجت محادثات إسلام آباد دون اتفاق حاسم، تاركة خلفها مشهدًا معقدًا تتداخل فيه الملفات السيادية مع الحسابات الإقليمية، وسط تقدم حذر لم يرقَ إلى مستوى الاختراق.
14 ساعة تفاوض.. بلا حسم
اختتمت الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات الأمريكية–الإيرانية دون التوصل إلى تفاهمات نهائية، رغم استمرار قنوات الحوار وتبادل المقترحات بين الوفدين.
وبينما وصفت طهران المحادثات بأنها “مستمرة”، أكدت مصادر مطلعة أن الخلافات الجوهرية ما زالت قائمة، ما يعكس صعوبة الوصول إلى حلول سريعة.
طهران: الجدية شرط النجاح
ربطت إيران نجاح المفاوضات بمدى “جدية الطرف الآخر”، مشددة على أن أي تقدم مرهون بحسن النوايا والاعتراف بحقوقها.
وأوضحت أن الطاولة شهدت طرح ملفات معقدة تشمل رفع العقوبات، وإنهاء الحرب، إلى جانب قضايا أكثر حساسية، مثل البرنامج النووي وتعويضات الحرب.
ملفات ثقيلة تعرقل التقدم
كشفت مجريات اليوم الأول عن قائمة ثقيلة من القضايا الخلافية، أبرزها:البرنامج النووي الإيراني ، رفع العقوبات الاقتصادية، الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة، وقف إطلاق النار في بؤر التوتر، أمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وتعويضات الحرب.
هذه الملفات المتشابكة فرضت إيقاعًا بطيئًا على المفاوضات، وأبقت مسارها في دائرة “التقدم المحدود”.
مقترح باكستاني لكسر الجمود
في محاولة لإنعاش المسار التفاوضي، طرحت باكستان مبادرة تتضمن تسيير دوريات مشتركة في مضيق هرمز وتنظيم حركة الملاحة، بهدف خفض التوتر وتهيئة بيئة أكثر استقرارًا للحوار.
ويعكس هذا الطرح سعي إسلام آباد للعب دور الوسيط الفاعل القادر على تضييق فجوة الخلاف.
اتهامات للصين.. ونفي رسمي
بالتوازي مع المفاوضات، برزت اتهامات أمريكية تشير إلى استعداد الصين لتزويد إيران بشحنات أسلحة، في توقيت حساس يتزامن مع مسار التهدئة.
غير أن بكين سارعت إلى نفي هذه المزاعم، ووصفتها بأنها “غير صحيحة”، مؤكدة عدم انخراطها في دعم عسكري لأي طرف.
هرمز.. عقدة التفاوض الكبرى
عاد مضيق هرمز ليحتل صدارة المشهد، سواء عبر المقترحات الباكستانية أو من خلال التحذيرات المرتبطة بأمن الملاحة، ما يجعله أحد أبرز مفاتيح الحل أو التصعيد في آن واحد.
اختبار صعب في اليوم التالي
مع انتهاء الجولة الأولى، تبدو المفاوضات أمام اختبار حقيقي:إما البناء على التقدم المحدود وتحقيق اختراق تدريجي، أو الانزلاق مجددًا إلى دائرة التعقيد، في ظل استمرار التباين حول القضايا الأكثر حساسية.
After a marathon first day that lasted nearly 14 hours of intense negotiations, the Islamabad talks concluded without a decisive agreement, leaving behind a complex scene where sovereign files intertwine with regional calculations, amid cautious progress that did not reach the level of a breakthrough.
14 hours of negotiations... without resolution
The first round of American-Iranian negotiations ended without reaching final understandings, despite the continuation of dialogue channels and the exchange of proposals between the two delegations.
While Tehran described the talks as "ongoing," informed sources confirmed that fundamental disagreements still exist, reflecting the difficulty of reaching swift solutions.
Tehran: Seriousness is a condition for success
Iran linked the success of the negotiations to the degree of "seriousness of the other party," emphasizing that any progress is contingent upon goodwill and recognition of its rights.
It clarified that the table witnessed the discussion of complex files including lifting sanctions, ending the war, alongside more sensitive issues such as the nuclear program and war reparations.
Heavy files obstructing progress
The events of the first day revealed a heavy list of contentious issues, most notably: the Iranian nuclear program, lifting economic sanctions, frozen Iranian assets, ceasefire in hotspots, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, and war reparations.
These intertwined files imposed a slow rhythm on the negotiations, keeping their trajectory within the realm of "limited progress."
Pakistani proposal to break the deadlock
In an attempt to revive the negotiation process, Pakistan proposed an initiative that includes conducting joint patrols in the Strait of Hormuz and organizing maritime traffic, aiming to reduce tension and create a more stable environment for dialogue.
This proposal reflects Islamabad's desire to play an active mediating role capable of narrowing the gap of disagreement.
Accusations against China... and an official denial
Alongside the negotiations, American accusations emerged indicating China's readiness to supply Iran with arms shipments, at a sensitive time coinciding with the de-escalation process.
However, Beijing quickly denied these claims, describing them as "incorrect," affirming its non-involvement in military support for any party.
Hormuz... the major negotiation knot
The Strait of Hormuz returned to dominate the scene, whether through the Pakistani proposals or through warnings related to maritime security, making it one of the most prominent keys to either resolution or escalation simultaneously.
A tough test on the following day
With the conclusion of the first round, the negotiations seem to face a real test: either to build on the limited progress and achieve gradual breakthroughs, or to slip back into a circle of complexity, amid continued divergence on the most sensitive issues.