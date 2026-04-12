After a marathon first day that lasted nearly 14 hours of intense negotiations, the Islamabad talks concluded without a decisive agreement, leaving behind a complex scene where sovereign files intertwine with regional calculations, amid cautious progress that did not reach the level of a breakthrough.

14 hours of negotiations... without resolution

The first round of American-Iranian negotiations ended without reaching final understandings, despite the continuation of dialogue channels and the exchange of proposals between the two delegations.

While Tehran described the talks as "ongoing," informed sources confirmed that fundamental disagreements still exist, reflecting the difficulty of reaching swift solutions.

Tehran: Seriousness is a condition for success

Iran linked the success of the negotiations to the degree of "seriousness of the other party," emphasizing that any progress is contingent upon goodwill and recognition of its rights.

It clarified that the table witnessed the discussion of complex files including lifting sanctions, ending the war, alongside more sensitive issues such as the nuclear program and war reparations.

Heavy files obstructing progress

The events of the first day revealed a heavy list of contentious issues, most notably: the Iranian nuclear program, lifting economic sanctions, frozen Iranian assets, ceasefire in hotspots, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, and war reparations.

These intertwined files imposed a slow rhythm on the negotiations, keeping their trajectory within the realm of "limited progress."

Pakistani proposal to break the deadlock

In an attempt to revive the negotiation process, Pakistan proposed an initiative that includes conducting joint patrols in the Strait of Hormuz and organizing maritime traffic, aiming to reduce tension and create a more stable environment for dialogue.

This proposal reflects Islamabad's desire to play an active mediating role capable of narrowing the gap of disagreement.

Accusations against China... and an official denial

Alongside the negotiations, American accusations emerged indicating China's readiness to supply Iran with arms shipments, at a sensitive time coinciding with the de-escalation process.

However, Beijing quickly denied these claims, describing them as "incorrect," affirming its non-involvement in military support for any party.

Hormuz... the major negotiation knot

The Strait of Hormuz returned to dominate the scene, whether through the Pakistani proposals or through warnings related to maritime security, making it one of the most prominent keys to either resolution or escalation simultaneously.

A tough test on the following day

With the conclusion of the first round, the negotiations seem to face a real test: either to build on the limited progress and achieve gradual breakthroughs, or to slip back into a circle of complexity, amid continued divergence on the most sensitive issues.