بعد يوم أول ماراثوني امتد لنحو 14 ساعة من المفاوضات المكثفة، خرجت محادثات إسلام آباد دون اتفاق حاسم، تاركة خلفها مشهدًا معقدًا تتداخل فيه الملفات السيادية مع الحسابات الإقليمية، وسط تقدم حذر لم يرقَ إلى مستوى الاختراق.

14 ساعة تفاوض.. بلا حسم

اختتمت الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات الأمريكية–الإيرانية دون التوصل إلى تفاهمات نهائية، رغم استمرار قنوات الحوار وتبادل المقترحات بين الوفدين.
وبينما وصفت طهران المحادثات بأنها “مستمرة”، أكدت مصادر مطلعة أن الخلافات الجوهرية ما زالت قائمة، ما يعكس صعوبة الوصول إلى حلول سريعة.

طهران: الجدية شرط النجاح

ربطت إيران نجاح المفاوضات بمدى “جدية الطرف الآخر”، مشددة على أن أي تقدم مرهون بحسن النوايا والاعتراف بحقوقها.
وأوضحت أن الطاولة شهدت طرح ملفات معقدة تشمل رفع العقوبات، وإنهاء الحرب، إلى جانب قضايا أكثر حساسية، مثل البرنامج النووي وتعويضات الحرب.

ملفات ثقيلة تعرقل التقدم

كشفت مجريات اليوم الأول عن قائمة ثقيلة من القضايا الخلافية، أبرزها:البرنامج النووي الإيراني ، رفع العقوبات الاقتصادية، الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة، وقف إطلاق النار في بؤر التوتر، أمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، وتعويضات الحرب.

هذه الملفات المتشابكة فرضت إيقاعًا بطيئًا على المفاوضات، وأبقت مسارها في دائرة “التقدم المحدود”.

مقترح باكستاني لكسر الجمود

في محاولة لإنعاش المسار التفاوضي، طرحت باكستان مبادرة تتضمن تسيير دوريات مشتركة في مضيق هرمز وتنظيم حركة الملاحة، بهدف خفض التوتر وتهيئة بيئة أكثر استقرارًا للحوار.
ويعكس هذا الطرح سعي إسلام آباد للعب دور الوسيط الفاعل القادر على تضييق فجوة الخلاف.

اتهامات للصين.. ونفي رسمي

بالتوازي مع المفاوضات، برزت اتهامات أمريكية تشير إلى استعداد الصين لتزويد إيران بشحنات أسلحة، في توقيت حساس يتزامن مع مسار التهدئة.
غير أن بكين سارعت إلى نفي هذه المزاعم، ووصفتها بأنها “غير صحيحة”، مؤكدة عدم انخراطها في دعم عسكري لأي طرف.

هرمز.. عقدة التفاوض الكبرى

عاد مضيق هرمز ليحتل صدارة المشهد، سواء عبر المقترحات الباكستانية أو من خلال التحذيرات المرتبطة بأمن الملاحة، ما يجعله أحد أبرز مفاتيح الحل أو التصعيد في آن واحد.

اختبار صعب في اليوم التالي

مع انتهاء الجولة الأولى، تبدو المفاوضات أمام اختبار حقيقي:إما البناء على التقدم المحدود وتحقيق اختراق تدريجي، أو الانزلاق مجددًا إلى دائرة التعقيد، في ظل استمرار التباين حول القضايا الأكثر حساسية.