وسط أنباء عن خلافات حول إدارة مضيق هرمز والملف النووي، كشفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية مساء اليوم (السبت)، بدء الجولة الثالثة من المفاوضات بين إيران وأمريكا بحضور الوسيط الباكستاني في إسلام آباد.

ونقلت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية، عن مصدر قوله إن جولة جديدة من المفاوضات الثلاثية بدأت بين إيران والولايات المتحدة وباكستان، مبينة أن الجولة الثالثة تُعقد بحضور رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف وعباس عراقجي وعلي باقري، إلى جانب نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس والمبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر.

ورغم تأكيدات البيت الأبيض أن المباحثات المباشرة بين إيران وأمريكا مستمرة وسط توقعات نقلتها شبكة «فوكس نيوز» الأمريكية ووسائل إعلام إيرانية أخرى أن المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام آباد قد تمتد إلى غد (الأحد) إلا أن التلفزيون الإيراني نقل عن مصدر قوله: «الجولة الثالثة قد تكون الأخيرة التي يمنحها الوفد الإيراني لواشنطن».

وأضاف: الوفد الإيراني يسعى في الجولة الثالثة للتوصل إلى إطار مشترك للمفاوضات، مبيناً أن تبادل الرسائل مستمر عبر الوسيط الباكستاني.

بدورها، نقلت شبكة «سي إن إن»، عن مصدر مطلع على المفاوضات، قوله إن الولايات المتحدة قدمت مطالب غير مقبولة بشأن مضيق هرمز.

فيما قال مسؤولون إيرانيون لصحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» إن مضيق هرمز يشكل نقطة خلاف رئيسية في المفاوضات، موضحين أن طهران تتمسك بعدم فتح مضيق هرمز إلا بعد التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام نهائي.

وفي السياق ذاته، نقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية، عن مصادر باكستانية قولها إن نتائج المحادثات كانت إيجابية، لكن حالة جمود لا تزال قائمة بشأن مسألة السيطرة على مضيق هرمز.

وأكد المسؤول أنه ورغم أن المفاوضات إيجابية إلى حد كبير لكنها تشهد تقلبات في الأجواء، معتبراً أن استئناف المحادثات على المستوى الفني مؤشر على تقدم في المرحلة الأولية.

وكان وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث قد أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم عبور المدمرتين «فرانك بيترسون» و«مايكل ميرفي» مضيق هرمز وتنفيذهما عمليات في الخليج.

وقال هيغسيث إن عبور المدمرتين يأتي ضمن مهمة تهدف إلى ضمان خلو المضيق بالكامل من الألغام البحرية، وهو ما أكدته القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) وأوضحت أن قواتها بدأت اليوم تهيئة الظروف اللازمة لإزالة الألغام في مضيق هرمز، لكن طهران نفت ذلك وقالت إنها وجهت إنذاراً لسفينة أمريكية مما دفعها للتراجع.