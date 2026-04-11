Amid reports of disagreements over the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear file, Iranian media revealed this evening (Saturday) the start of the third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States with the presence of the Pakistani mediator in Islamabad.



Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that a new round of trilateral negotiations has begun between Iran, the United States, and Pakistan, indicating that the third round is being held with the presence of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Baqeri, alongside U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and envoys Steve Wietcov and Jared Kushner.



Despite assurances from the White House that direct talks between Iran and the U.S. are ongoing, amid expectations reported by the American network "Fox News" and other Iranian media that the discussions in Islamabad may extend to tomorrow (Sunday), Iranian television quoted a source as saying: "The third round may be the last that the Iranian delegation grants to Washington."



The source added: The Iranian delegation is seeking in the third round to reach a common framework for negotiations, noting that the exchange of messages continues through the Pakistani mediator.



For its part, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, that the United States has made unacceptable demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile, Iranian officials told the New York Times that the Strait of Hormuz represents a major point of contention in the negotiations, explaining that Tehran insists on not opening the Strait of Hormuz until a final peace agreement is reached.



In the same context, CNN reported, citing Pakistani sources, that the results of the talks were positive, but a stalemate still exists regarding the issue of control over the Strait of Hormuz.



Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the passage of the destroyers "Frank Peterson" and "Michael Murphy" through the Strait of Hormuz and their operations in the Gulf.



Hegseth stated that the passage of the destroyers is part of a mission aimed at ensuring that the strait is completely free of naval mines, which was confirmed by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), explaining that its forces began today to prepare the necessary conditions for mine removal in the Strait of Hormuz. However, Tehran denied this and stated that it had issued a warning to a U.S. ship, prompting it to retreat.