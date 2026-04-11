وسط أنباء عن خلافات حول إدارة مضيق هرمز والملف النووي، كشفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية مساء اليوم (السبت)، بدء الجولة الثالثة من المفاوضات بين إيران وأمريكا بحضور الوسيط الباكستاني في إسلام آباد.
ونقلت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية، عن مصدر قوله إن جولة جديدة من المفاوضات الثلاثية بدأت بين إيران والولايات المتحدة وباكستان، مبينة أن الجولة الثالثة تُعقد بحضور رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف وعباس عراقجي وعلي باقري، إلى جانب نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس والمبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر.
ورغم تأكيدات البيت الأبيض أن المباحثات المباشرة بين إيران وأمريكا مستمرة وسط توقعات نقلتها شبكة «فوكس نيوز» الأمريكية ووسائل إعلام إيرانية أخرى أن المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام آباد قد تمتد إلى غد (الأحد) إلا أن التلفزيون الإيراني نقل عن مصدر قوله: «الجولة الثالثة قد تكون الأخيرة التي يمنحها الوفد الإيراني لواشنطن».
وأضاف: الوفد الإيراني يسعى في الجولة الثالثة للتوصل إلى إطار مشترك للمفاوضات، مبيناً أن تبادل الرسائل مستمر عبر الوسيط الباكستاني.
بدورها، نقلت شبكة «سي إن إن»، عن مصدر مطلع على المفاوضات، قوله إن الولايات المتحدة قدمت مطالب غير مقبولة بشأن مضيق هرمز.
فيما قال مسؤولون إيرانيون لصحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» إن مضيق هرمز يشكل نقطة خلاف رئيسية في المفاوضات، موضحين أن طهران تتمسك بعدم فتح مضيق هرمز إلا بعد التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام نهائي.
وفي السياق ذاته، نقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية، عن مصادر باكستانية قولها إن نتائج المحادثات كانت إيجابية، لكن حالة جمود لا تزال قائمة بشأن مسألة السيطرة على مضيق هرمز.
وأكد المسؤول أنه ورغم أن المفاوضات إيجابية إلى حد كبير لكنها تشهد تقلبات في الأجواء، معتبراً أن استئناف المحادثات على المستوى الفني مؤشر على تقدم في المرحلة الأولية.
وكان وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث قد أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم عبور المدمرتين «فرانك بيترسون» و«مايكل ميرفي» مضيق هرمز وتنفيذهما عمليات في الخليج.
وقال هيغسيث إن عبور المدمرتين يأتي ضمن مهمة تهدف إلى ضمان خلو المضيق بالكامل من الألغام البحرية، وهو ما أكدته القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) وأوضحت أن قواتها بدأت اليوم تهيئة الظروف اللازمة لإزالة الألغام في مضيق هرمز، لكن طهران نفت ذلك وقالت إنها وجهت إنذاراً لسفينة أمريكية مما دفعها للتراجع.
Amid reports of disagreements over the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear file, Iranian media revealed this evening (Saturday) the start of the third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States with the presence of the Pakistani mediator in Islamabad.
Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that a new round of trilateral negotiations has begun between Iran, the United States, and Pakistan, indicating that the third round is being held with the presence of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Baqeri, alongside U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and envoys Steve Wietcov and Jared Kushner.
Despite assurances from the White House that direct talks between Iran and the U.S. are ongoing, amid expectations reported by the American network "Fox News" and other Iranian media that the discussions in Islamabad may extend to tomorrow (Sunday), Iranian television quoted a source as saying: "The third round may be the last that the Iranian delegation grants to Washington."
The source added: The Iranian delegation is seeking in the third round to reach a common framework for negotiations, noting that the exchange of messages continues through the Pakistani mediator.
For its part, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, that the United States has made unacceptable demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, Iranian officials told the New York Times that the Strait of Hormuz represents a major point of contention in the negotiations, explaining that Tehran insists on not opening the Strait of Hormuz until a final peace agreement is reached.
In the same context, CNN reported, citing Pakistani sources, that the results of the talks were positive, but a stalemate still exists regarding the issue of control over the Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the passage of the destroyers "Frank Peterson" and "Michael Murphy" through the Strait of Hormuz and their operations in the Gulf.
Hegseth stated that the passage of the destroyers is part of a mission aimed at ensuring that the strait is completely free of naval mines, which was confirmed by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), explaining that its forces began today to prepare the necessary conditions for mine removal in the Strait of Hormuz. However, Tehran denied this and stated that it had issued a warning to a U.S. ship, prompting it to retreat.