وسط أنباء عن خلافات بين وفدي التفاوض الأمريكي والإيراني الذي تحتضنه العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد حول آلية إدارة مضيق هرمز، أعلن وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث اليوم (الخميس) عبور المدمرتين «فرانك بيترسون» و«مايكل ميرفي» مضيق هرمز وتنفيذهما عمليات في الخليج.
وقال هيغسيث إن عبور المدمرتين يأتي ضمن مهمة تهدف إلى ضمان خلو المضيق بالكامل من الألغام البحرية، فيما قالت القيادت المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) إن قواتها بدأت اليوم تهيئة الظروف اللازمة لإزالة الألغام في مضيق هرمز.
تهيئة مضيق هرمز
وأشارت «سنتكوم» في بيان على حسابها في «إكس» إلى أن المدمرتين يو أس أس فرانك إي. بيترسون (DDG 121) ويو أس أس مايكل ميرفي (DDG 112)، التابعتين للبحرية الأمريكية والمزودتين بصواريخ موجّهة، نفذتا عمليات في الخليج العربي بعد عبورهما مضيق هرمز، وذلك في إطار مهمة أوسع نطاقاً تهدف إلى ضمان خلو المضيق تماماً من الألغام البحرية التي كان قد زرعها سابقاً الحرس الثوري الإيراني.
وقال قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية الأدميرال براد كوبر في بيان: «لقد بدأنا اليوم عملية إنشاء ممر ملاحي جديد، وسنشارك تفاصيل هذا المسار الآمن مع القطاع البحري قريباً، وذلك بهدف تشجيع التدفق الحر للحركة التجارية».
ويُعد مضيق هرمز ممراً بحرياً دولياً وممراً تجارياً حيوياً يساهم في دعم الازدهار الاقتصادي على الصعيدين الإقليمي والعالمي، ومن المقرر أن تنضم قوات أمريكية إضافية بما في ذلك مُسيّرات تعمل تحت الماء لدعم جهود إزالة الألغام في الأيام القليلة القادمة وفقاً للبيان.
وكان مسؤول عسكري إيراني رفيع المستوى قد نفى ما ذكره موقع «إكسيوس» في وقت سابق عن عبور سفن عسكرية أمريكية مضيق هرمز اليوم، وقال للتلفزيون الإيراني: «سفينة أمريكية عادت أدراجها بعد التحذير».
خلافات أمريكية إيرانية
من جهة أخرى، نقلت صحيفة فايننشال تايمز عن مصادر مطلعة قولها إن النقاشات بشأن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز لا تزال تمثل نقطة خلاف رئيسية، مبينة أن إيران تصر على احتفاظها بالسيطرة على مضيق هرمز وفرض رسوم عبور على السفن.
وأشارت إلى أن المفاوضين الإيرانيين رفضوا مقترح الإدارة المشتركة لمضيق هرمز.
من جهتها، نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن أحد المقربين من فريق التفاوض قوله إن الفرق الفنية الإيرانية والأمريكية أنهت جولة من المحادثات المباشرة، مبيناً أن الفرق الفنية الإيرانية والأمريكية بصدد تبادل نصوص مكتوبة حول القضايا المطروحة للنقاش.
ورجح أن تكون هناك مرحلة أخرى من المفاوضات مساء السبت، أو الأحد.
Amid reports of disagreements between the American and Iranian negotiation delegations hosted in the Pakistani capital Islamabad regarding the management mechanism of the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced today (Thursday) the passage of the destroyers "Frank Peterson" and "Michael Murphy" through the Strait of Hormuz and their operations in the Gulf.
Hegseth stated that the passage of the destroyers is part of a mission aimed at ensuring that the strait is completely free of naval mines, while U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) indicated that its forces began today to prepare the necessary conditions for the removal of mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
Preparing the Strait of Hormuz
CENTCOM pointed out in a statement on its account on "X" that the USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), both belonging to the U.S. Navy and equipped with guided missiles, conducted operations in the Arabian Gulf after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, as part of a broader mission aimed at ensuring that the strait is completely free of naval mines previously planted by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
U.S. Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated in a statement: "We have begun today the process of establishing a new navigational corridor, and we will share details of this safe route with the maritime sector soon, with the aim of encouraging the free flow of commercial traffic."
The Strait of Hormuz is considered an international maritime passage and a vital trade route that contributes to supporting economic prosperity at both the regional and global levels. Additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones, are expected to join to support mine removal efforts in the coming days, according to the statement.
A senior Iranian military official denied earlier reports from Axios about the passage of U.S. military ships through the Strait of Hormuz today, stating to Iranian television: "An American ship turned back after the warning."
U.S.-Iranian Disagreements
On another note, the Financial Times reported from informed sources that discussions regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz still represent a major point of contention, indicating that Iran insists on maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz and imposing transit fees on ships.
It noted that the Iranian negotiators rejected the proposal for joint management of the Strait of Hormuz.
For its part, Iranian media reported that one of those close to the negotiation team stated that the Iranian and American technical teams have completed a round of direct talks, indicating that the Iranian and American technical teams are in the process of exchanging written texts regarding the issues under discussion.
It is expected that there will be another phase of negotiations on Saturday evening or Sunday.