Amid reports of disagreements between the American and Iranian negotiation delegations hosted in the Pakistani capital Islamabad regarding the management mechanism of the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced today (Thursday) the passage of the destroyers "Frank Peterson" and "Michael Murphy" through the Strait of Hormuz and their operations in the Gulf.



Hegseth stated that the passage of the destroyers is part of a mission aimed at ensuring that the strait is completely free of naval mines, while U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) indicated that its forces began today to prepare the necessary conditions for the removal of mines in the Strait of Hormuz.



Preparing the Strait of Hormuz



CENTCOM pointed out in a statement on its account on "X" that the USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), both belonging to the U.S. Navy and equipped with guided missiles, conducted operations in the Arabian Gulf after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, as part of a broader mission aimed at ensuring that the strait is completely free of naval mines previously planted by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.



U.S. Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated in a statement: "We have begun today the process of establishing a new navigational corridor, and we will share details of this safe route with the maritime sector soon, with the aim of encouraging the free flow of commercial traffic."



The Strait of Hormuz is considered an international maritime passage and a vital trade route that contributes to supporting economic prosperity at both the regional and global levels. Additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones, are expected to join to support mine removal efforts in the coming days, according to the statement.



A senior Iranian military official denied earlier reports from Axios about the passage of U.S. military ships through the Strait of Hormuz today, stating to Iranian television: "An American ship turned back after the warning."



U.S.-Iranian Disagreements



On another note, the Financial Times reported from informed sources that discussions regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz still represent a major point of contention, indicating that Iran insists on maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz and imposing transit fees on ships.



It noted that the Iranian negotiators rejected the proposal for joint management of the Strait of Hormuz.



For its part, Iranian media reported that one of those close to the negotiation team stated that the Iranian and American technical teams have completed a round of direct talks, indicating that the Iranian and American technical teams are in the process of exchanging written texts regarding the issues under discussion.



It is expected that there will be another phase of negotiations on Saturday evening or Sunday.