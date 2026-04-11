وسط أنباء عن خلافات بين وفدي التفاوض الأمريكي والإيراني الذي تحتضنه العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد حول آلية إدارة مضيق هرمز، أعلن وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث اليوم (الخميس) عبور المدمرتين «فرانك بيترسون» و«مايكل ميرفي» مضيق هرمز وتنفيذهما عمليات في الخليج.


وقال هيغسيث إن عبور المدمرتين يأتي ضمن مهمة تهدف إلى ضمان خلو المضيق بالكامل من الألغام البحرية، فيما قالت القيادت المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) إن قواتها بدأت اليوم تهيئة الظروف اللازمة لإزالة الألغام في مضيق هرمز.


تهيئة مضيق هرمز


وأشارت «سنتكوم» في بيان على حسابها في «إكس» إلى أن المدمرتين يو أس أس فرانك إي. بيترسون (DDG 121) ويو أس أس مايكل ميرفي (DDG 112)، التابعتين للبحرية الأمريكية والمزودتين بصواريخ موجّهة، نفذتا عمليات في الخليج العربي بعد عبورهما مضيق هرمز، وذلك في إطار مهمة أوسع نطاقاً تهدف إلى ضمان خلو المضيق تماماً من الألغام البحرية التي كان قد زرعها سابقاً الحرس الثوري الإيراني.


وقال قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية الأدميرال براد كوبر في بيان: «لقد بدأنا اليوم عملية إنشاء ممر ملاحي جديد، وسنشارك تفاصيل هذا المسار الآمن مع القطاع البحري قريباً، وذلك بهدف تشجيع التدفق الحر للحركة التجارية».


ويُعد مضيق هرمز ممراً بحرياً دولياً وممراً تجارياً حيوياً يساهم في دعم الازدهار الاقتصادي على الصعيدين الإقليمي والعالمي، ومن المقرر أن تنضم قوات أمريكية إضافية بما في ذلك مُسيّرات تعمل تحت الماء لدعم جهود إزالة الألغام في الأيام القليلة القادمة وفقاً للبيان.


وكان مسؤول عسكري إيراني رفيع المستوى قد نفى ما ذكره موقع «إكسيوس» في وقت سابق عن عبور سفن عسكرية أمريكية مضيق هرمز اليوم، وقال للتلفزيون الإيراني: «سفينة أمريكية عادت أدراجها بعد التحذير».


خلافات أمريكية إيرانية


من جهة أخرى، نقلت صحيفة فايننشال تايمز عن مصادر مطلعة قولها إن النقاشات بشأن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز لا تزال تمثل نقطة خلاف رئيسية، مبينة أن إيران تصر على احتفاظها بالسيطرة على مضيق هرمز وفرض رسوم عبور على السفن.


وأشارت إلى أن المفاوضين الإيرانيين رفضوا مقترح الإدارة المشتركة لمضيق هرمز.


من جهتها، نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن أحد المقربين من فريق التفاوض قوله إن الفرق الفنية الإيرانية والأمريكية أنهت جولة من المحادثات المباشرة، مبيناً أن الفرق الفنية الإيرانية والأمريكية بصدد تبادل نصوص مكتوبة حول القضايا المطروحة للنقاش.


ورجح أن تكون هناك مرحلة أخرى من المفاوضات مساء السبت، أو الأحد.