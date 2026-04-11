A group of more than 13 survivors of the late American criminal Jeffrey Epstein's assaults, along with the brother and sister of the late Virginia Giuffre, accused First Lady Melania Trump in a joint statement of "placing the burden of blame on the victims" and "shying away from responsibility."

The survivors stated in the statement: "The survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have indeed shown extraordinary courage by coming forward with their testimonies, reporting, and giving evidence. Their demand for more now is a shirking of responsibility, not a pursuit of justice."



The group added that Melania Trump "is now trying to shift the burden onto the victims in a politicized environment that protects the powerful: the Department of Justice, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and the Trump administration, which has not yet fully complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act."

The statement concluded by saying: "The victims have played their part, and now it is time for the powerful to play theirs," and criticized Pam Bondi for the withheld files, warning that these failures "endanger lives and protect the complicit."



This statement came as a swift reaction to a surprising statement made by Melania Trump from the White House earlier on Thursday, in which she firmly denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.



The First Lady said: "The lies connecting me to the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein must stop today," asserting that she was not his friend, was not a victim of his, did not know him through her husband Donald Trump, and was unaware of his crimes, while also noting the spread of fake images and statements about her on social media for years.



Melania Trump called on Congress to hold public hearings that would allow Epstein's victims to provide their documented testimonies under oath.

In an interview with The New York Times, President Trump stated that he was not previously aware of the details of his wife's statement, but he affirmed that "she has the right to speak on it." Meanwhile, Melania's senior advisor, Mark Bekman, said she spoke because "the matter has reached its limit."



In a separate statement, survivors Maria and Annie Farmer called for accountability, transparency, and justice, pointing to the federal government's repeated failures in dealing with survivors. Marina Lacerda, one of the signatories of the collective statement, posted a video on social media questioning: "Are we supposed to testify before Congress under oath? And why? Will that change anything? Will those responsible be held accountable?"