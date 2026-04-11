اتهمت مجموعة تضم أكثر من 13 ناجية من اعتداءات المجرم الأمريكي الراحل جيفري إبستين، بالإضافة إلى شقيق وشقيقة الراحلة فيرجينيا جوفري، في بيان مشترك، السيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب بـ«تحميل الضحايا عبء اللوم»، و«التهرب من المسؤولية».

وقالت الناجيات في البيان: «لقد أظهرت الناجيات من جيفري إبستين شجاعةً استثنائيةً بالفعل من خلال التقدم بشهاداتهن وتقديم البلاغات والإدلاء بها، إن مطالبتهن بالمزيد الآن هو تهربٌ من المسؤولية وليس تحقيقًا للعدالة».

وأضافت المجموعة أن ميلانيا ترمب «تحاول الآن إلقاء العبء على الضحايا في ظل ظروف مسيسة تحمي أصحاب النفوذ: وزارة العدل، وأجهزة إنفاذ القانون، والمدعين العامين، وإدارة ترمب، التي لم تمتثل بعدُ امتثالاً كاملاً لقانون شفافية ملفات إبستين».

واختتم البيان بالقول: «لقد أدّى الضحايا دورهم، والآن حان دور أصحاب النفوذ للقيام بدورهم»، كما انتقد البيان بام بوندي بسبب الملفات المحجوبة، محذرًا من أن هذه الإخفاقات «تعرض الأرواح للخطر وتحمي المتواطئين».


جاء هذا البيان كرد فعل سريع على بيان مفاجئ أدلت به ميلانيا ترمب من البيت الأبيض في وقت سابق من يوم الخميس، نفت فيه بشكل قاطع أي علاقة لها بجيفري إبستين أو شريكته غيسلين ماكسويل.

وقالت السيدة الأولى: «يجب أن تتوقف اليوم الأكاذيب التي تربطني بجيفري إبستين المُشين»، مؤكدة أنها لم تكن صديقة له، ولم تكن ضحية له، ولم يعرفها على زوجها دونالد ترمب، وأنها لم تكن على علم بجرائمه، كما أشارت إلى انتشار صور وتصريحات مزيفة عنها على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي منذ سنوات.


ودعت ميلانيا ترمب الكونجرس إلى عقد جلسات استماع علنية تسمح لضحايا إبستين بالإدلاء بشهاداتهم الموثقة تحت القسم.

وفي مقابله له مع نيويورك تايمز، قال الرئيس ترمب إنه لم يكن على علم مسبق بتفاصيل بيان زوجته، لكنه أكد أن «لها الحق في الحديث عن ذلك»، أما كبير مستشاري ميلانيا، مارك بيكمان، فقال إنها تحدثت لأن «الأمر بلغ حده».

وفي بيان منفصل، طالبت الناجيتان ماريا وآني فارمر بالمساءلة والشفافية والعدالة، مشيرتين إلى إخفاقات الحكومة الفيدرالية المتكررة في التعامل مع الناجيات، أما مارينا لاسيردا إحدى الموقعات على البيان الجماعي، فنشرت فيديو على وسائل التواصل تساءلت فيه: «هل يُفترض بنا أن ندلي بشهادتنا أمام الكونجرس تحت القسم؟ ولماذا؟ هل سيغير ذلك شيئًا؟ هل سيحاسب المسؤولون؟».