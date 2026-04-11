An Iranian senior official announced to Reuters that the United States has agreed to release frozen Iranian assets located in Qatar and foreign banks, while the White House denied the accuracy of this information. It stated that the report claiming that America agreed to release Iranian assets is incorrect.



The Iranian official considered this approach a "test of goodwill and evidence of seriousness regarding reaching a permanent peace agreement," just before the start of negotiations in Islamabad to end the war in Iran. He pointed out that the unfreezing of assets is also directly linked to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz before reaching any permanent peace agreement.



The American and Iranian delegations arrived in Pakistan and began holding preliminary talks with Pakistani officials.



Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, stated today, Saturday, in Islamabad that Iran came to the negotiations with the United States with "goodwill, but we do not trust the other party."



In statements on Friday, Qalibaf said upon his arrival at Islamabad Airport that his country's experience in negotiating with the United States "has always been accompanied by failure and breach of commitments," affirming that his country is ready to reach an agreement if Washington shows its seriousness.



Qalibaf added in response to journalists' questions regarding Vice President J.D. Vance's statements that Iran "has been subjected to attacks twice in less than a year, amidst negotiations and despite its goodwill, resulting in multiple crimes." He emphasized that Tehran has good intentions, but lacks trust in America, stressing that this summarizes its position on any negotiating path with Washington.



Regarding the upcoming negotiations, Qalibaf said, "If the American side is ready for a real agreement that guarantees the rights of the Iranian people, then Iran will be ready to reach an agreement in turn," warning in contrast against using negotiations as "a cover or a tool of deception," and affirming that his country "is ready to defend its rights."