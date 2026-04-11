فيما أعلن مسؤول إيراني رفيع لـ«رويترز»، أن الولايات المتحدة وافقت على الإفراج عن أصول إيرانية مجمدة موجودة في قطر وبنوك أجنبية، نفى البيت الأبيض صحة هذه الملعومات. وقال إن التقرير الذي يتحدث عن موافقة أمريكا على الإفراج عن أصول إيرانية غير صحيح.


واعتبر المسؤول الإيراني أن هذا التوجه «اختبار لحسن النية ودليل على الجدية بشأن التوصل لاتفاق سلام دائم»، قبيل انطلاق مفاوضات إسلام أباد لإنهاء الحرب في إيران. ولفت إلى أن فك تجميد الأصول مرتبط أيضاً بشكل مباشر بضمان المرور الآمن عبر مضيق هرمز قبل التوصل إلى أي اتفاق سلام دائم.


ووصل الوفدان الأمريكي والإيراني إلى باكستان، وبدآ في عقد محادثات أولية مع المسؤولين الباكستانيين.


وقال رئيس وفد التفاوض الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، اليوم السبت، في إسلام أباد إن إيران جاءت إلى المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، بـ«حسن نية، لكننا لا نثق بالطرف الآخر».


وفي تصريحات الجمعة، قال قاليباف لدى وصوله إلى مطار إسلام أباد، إن تجربة بلاده في التفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة «كانت دائماً مقرونة بالفشل ونقض الالتزامات»، مؤكداً استعداد بلاده للتوصل إلى اتفاق إذا أبدت واشنطن جديتها.


وأضاف قاليباف في رده على أسئلة الصحفيين بشأن تصريحات نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، أن إيران «تعرضت مرتين خلال أقل من عام، وفي خضم المفاوضات ورغم حسن نيتها، لهجمات أسفرت عن ارتكاب جرائم متعددة». وأكد أن طهران لديها نوايا حسنة، لكنها لا تملك الثقة في أمريكا، مشدداً على أن ذلك يلخّص موقفها من أي مسار تفاوضي مع واشنطن.


وفي ما يتعلق بالمفاوضات القادمة، قال قاليباف إنه «إذا كان الطرف الأمريكي مستعداً لاتفاق حقيقي يضمن حقوق الشعب الإيراني، فإن إيران ستكون مستعدة بدورها للتوصل إلى اتفاق»، محذراً في المقابل من استخدام التفاوض «غطاءً أو أداةَ خداعٍ»، ومؤكداً أن بلاده «مستعدة للدفاع عن حقوقها».