U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric towards Iran, asserting that Tehran "does not have any real cards of power," and accusing it of relying on what he described as "blackmailing the world" by threatening navigation in international waterways.

Trump stated via his account on the "Truth Social" platform: "It seems that the Iranians do not realize that they have no cards, except for short-term blackmailing of the world through the use of international waterways. The only reason they are still here today is to enter into negotiations!" This was in reference to the narrowing of their options amid rising political and military pressures.

"Hormuz"… A Disturbing Iranian Message

Trump's statements came following indications of escalation from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, as its naval leadership announced that the management of the Strait of Hormuz has entered a "new phase," according to the Tasnim news agency.

It clarified in a statement that what it described as the "period of silence in military battle" has shown, to both enemies and friends alike, a shift in how the strait is managed, in a message that carries strategic dimensions related to the security of one of the most important maritime corridors in the world.

Islamabad… A Window for De-escalation

In contrast, Pakistan is moving to contain the tension, as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced that both sides of the conflict are ready to negotiate, emphasizing that the solution lies in dialogue.

He revealed that the delegations from the United States and Iran will begin a round of negotiations in the capital Islamabad, in a step that reflects the increasing bet on the diplomatic path.

A "Decisive" Phase for Resolution

Sharif described this round as "decisive," stressing that it will either succeed in reaching a permanent agreement or fail, opening the door to more complex scenarios.

He confirmed that the current efforts aim to reach an advanced stage represented by stopping the war through negotiations, amid increasing international pressures to end the crisis.