صعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لهجته تجاه إيران، مؤكدًا أن طهران «لا تملك أوراق قوة حقيقية»، ومتهمًا إياها بالاعتماد على ما وصفه بـ«ابتزاز العالم» عبر تهديد الملاحة في الممرات المائية الدولية.

وقال ترمب عبر حسابه في منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «يبدو أن الإيرانيين لا يدركون أنه لا يملكون أي أوراق، سوى الابتزاز قصير المدى للعالم عبر استخدام الممرات المائية الدولية. والسبب الوحيد لبقائهم حتى اليوم هو الدخول في مفاوضات!»، في إشارة إلى تضييق خياراتها مع تصاعد الضغوط السياسية والعسكرية.

«هرمز».. رسالة إيرانية مقلقة

وجاءت تصريحات ترمب عقب مؤشرات تصعيد من جانب الحرس الثوري الإيراني، إذ أعلنت قيادته البحرية أن إدارة مضيق هرمز دخلت «مرحلة جديدة»، وفق ما نقلته وكالة «تسنيم».

وأوضحت في بيان أن ما وصفته بـ«فترة صمت المعركة العسكرية» أظهرت، للأعداء والأصدقاء على حد سواء، تحولًا في كيفية إدارة المضيق، في رسالة تحمل أبعادًا استراتيجية تتصل بأمن أحد أهم الممرات الملاحية في العالم.

إسلام آباد.. نافذة التهدئة

في المقابل، تتحرك باكستان لاحتواء التوتر، إذ أعلن رئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف أن طرفي الصراع مستعدان للتفاوض، مؤكدًا أن الحل يكمن في المحادثات.

وكشف أن وفدي الولايات المتحدة وإيران سيبدآن جولة مفاوضات في العاصمة إسلام آباد، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد الرهان على المسار الدبلوماسي.

مرحلة «مصيرية» للحسم

ووصف شريف هذه الجولة بأنها «مصيرية»، مشددًا على أنها إما أن تنجح في التوصل إلى اتفاق دائم أو تفشل، بما يفتح الباب أمام سيناريوهات أكثر تعقيدًا.

وأكد أن الجهود الحالية تستهدف بلوغ مرحلة متقدمة تتمثل في وقف الحرب عبر المفاوضات، في ظل ضغوط دولية متزايدة لإنهاء الأزمة.