Hours before the anticipated U.S.-Iranian negotiations in Islamabad, contrasting statements emerged reflecting a mix of openness and caution; U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance announced his country's readiness to engage in "positive negotiations" and extend a hand to Tehran, while Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, assistant to Abbas Araghchi, emphasized that his country rejects any dialogue used as a cover for new aggression.

Washington: Conditional Openness and Negotiation Firmness

Vance left the United States heading to Pakistan to participate in the talks, expressing hope for a "positive" outcome that would put a definitive end to the war in the Middle East.

Just before his flight took off, he stated: "We will try to engage in positive negotiations," adding, "If the Iranians are ready to negotiate in good faith, we are ready to extend a hand."

At the same time, he warned firmly, asserting that any attempt to "manipulate" would be met with rejection from the U.S. team, noting that President Donald Trump has set "very clear directives" for the negotiation process.

Tehran: Diplomacy Without Deception

In contrast, Tehran set a cautious ceiling for the negotiations, with Ravanchi confirming that his country "always welcomes diplomacy, but not dialogue based on false information aimed at deception and paving the way for a new attack against it."

He emphasized Iran's rejection of any ceasefire "that gives the other party a chance to rearm," referring to concerns about exploiting the truce to rearrange military capabilities.

He also indicated that his country's approach towards regional states is based on "good neighborliness," considering that Iranian operations do not target those countries but rather focus—according to his description—on American bases.

"Hormuz"… The Negotiation Knot

In parallel, the head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Ibrahim Azizi, reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz "will not return to the pre-war control system," indicating that it will be under "full control by the armed forces," a position reflecting Tehran's insistence on a key pressure point.

These statements come despite repeated American warnings against disrupting navigation in this vital corridor or imposing fees on ships.

Delegations Arrive… Awaiting Results

The Iranian delegation is expected to be headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Vance leads the U.S. delegation alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

This meeting comes about 40 days after the war that broke out on February 28, amid international anticipation of what the Islamabad negotiations will yield, which so far seem to be governed by a delicate balance between political openness and security strictness.