قبل ساعات من انطلاق المفاوضات الأمريكية-الإيرانية المرتقبة في إسلام آباد، برزت تصريحات متقابلة تعكس مزيجاً من الانفتاح والحذر؛ إذ أعلن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس استعداد بلاده لخوض «مفاوضات إيجابية» ومد اليد لطهران، في حين شدد مساعد وزير الخارجية الإيراني مجيد تخت روانجي، مساعد عباس عراقجي، على أن بلاده ترفض أي حوار يُستخدم غطاءً لعدوان جديد.

واشنطن: انفتاح مشروط وحزم تفاوضي

غادر فانس الولايات المتحدة متوجهاً إلى باكستان للمشاركة في المحادثات، معرباً عن أمله في تحقيق نتيجة «إيجابية» تضع حداً نهائياً للحرب في الشرق الأوسط.

وقال قبيل إقلاع طائرته: «سنحاول خوض مفاوضات إيجابية»، مضيفاً: «إذا كان الإيرانيون مستعدين للتفاوض بحسن نية، فنحن مستعدون لمد اليد».

وفي الوقت ذاته، لوّح بنبرة حازمة، مؤكداً أن أي محاولة «للتلاعب» ستُقابل برفض من الفريق الأمريكي، مشيراً إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب وضع «توجيهات شديدة الوضوح» لمسار التفاوض.

طهران: دبلوماسية بلا خداع

في المقابل، رسمت طهران سقفاً حذراً للمفاوضات، إذ أكد روانجي أن بلاده «ترحب دائماً بالدبلوماسية، لكن ليس بحوار يستند إلى معلومات خاطئة بهدف الخداع والتمهيد لهجوم جديد ضدها».

وشدد على رفض إيران لأي وقف لإطلاق النار «يمنح الطرف الآخر فرصة لإعادة تسليح نفسه»، في إشارة إلى مخاوف من استغلال الهدنة لإعادة ترتيب القدرات العسكرية.

كما أشار إلى أن نهج بلاده تجاه دول المنطقة يقوم على «حسن الجوار»، معتبراً أن العمليات الإيرانية لا تستهدف تلك الدول، بل تركز -بحسب وصفه- على القواعد الأمريكية.

«هرمز».. عقدة التفاوض

وفي موازاة ذلك، أعاد رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي في البرلمان الإيراني إبراهيم عزيزي التأكيد على أن مضيق هرمز «لن يعود إلى نظام السيطرة قبل الحرب»، مشيراً إلى أنه سيخضع «لسيطرة كاملة من قبل القوات المسلحة»، في موقف يعكس تمسك طهران بورقة ضغط رئيسية.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات رغم تحذيرات أمريكية متكررة من عرقلة الملاحة في هذا الممر الحيوي أو فرض رسوم على السفن.

وفود تصل.. وترقب للنتائج

ومن المتوقع أن يترأس الوفد الإيراني رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف برفقة وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، فيما يقود فانس الوفد الأمريكي إلى جانب المبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنير.

ويأتي هذا اللقاء بعد نحو 40 يوماً من الحرب التي اندلعت في 28 فبراير، وسط ترقب دولي لما ستسفر عنه مفاوضات إسلام آباد، التي تبدو حتى الآن محكومة بتوازن دقيق بين الانفتاح السياسي والتشدد الأمني.