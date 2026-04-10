أكد الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ أن بلاده لن تتسامح مطلقاً مع أي مساعٍ لاستقلال تايوان، معتبراً أن هذه الخطوات تمثل السبب الرئيسي في تقويض السلام في مضيق تايوان، وذلك خلال لقائه مع زعيمة المعارضة التايوانية، إذ دعا إلى بذل الجهود لتحقيق إعادة التوحيد.

أول لقاء منذ نحو 10 سنوات

وجاءت تصريحات شي خلال استقباله تشنغ لي-وون، رئيسة حزب الكومينتانغ (أكبر أحزاب المعارضة في تايوان)، الذي يُعد أول لقاء من نوعه منذ نحو 10 سنوات، في قاعة الشعب الكبرى بالعاصمة بكين، إذ تزور الصين فيما وصفته بـ«مهمة سلام» تهدف إلى خفض التوتر بين الجانبين، في وقت كثّفت فيه بكين ضغوطها العسكرية على الجزيرة التي تعتبرها جزءاً من أراضيها.

وأشار شي إلى أن العالم لا ينعم بالسلام الكامل، مؤكداً أن السلام «قيمة ثمينة». وأضاف أن سكان جانبي المضيق ينتمون إلى عائلة واحدة ويتطلعون إلى التنمية والتعاون.



تهديد صيني

وشدد الرئيس الصيني على مبدأ «الصين الواحدة» قائلاً: «تايوان جزء لا يتجزأ من الصين»، محذراً من أن الدعوات إلى الاستقلال تهدد الاستقرار في المنطقة، ومؤكداً أن بكين لن تقبل بها تحت أي ظرف.

كما دعا شي إلى تعزيز التعاون بين الحزب الشيوعي الصيني وحزب الكومينتانغ من أجل تحقيق «إعادة توحيد الوطن» وإحياء النهضة الوطنية، وهو هدف إستراتيجي تسعى إليه الصين منذ عقود، في حين ترفضه الحكومة التايوانية الحالية.



رفضها الحوار مع رئيس تايوان

في المقابل، تواصل بكين رفضها الحوار مع رئيس تايوان لاي تشينغ-ته، معتبرة إياه «انفصالياً».

من جانبها، أكدت تايوان أن مستقبلها يقرره شعبها وحده، إذ صرّح المسؤول عن شؤون الصين في الحكومة التايوانية تشيو تشوي-تشنغ بأن على الصين التعامل مع الحكومة المنتخبة ديمقراطياً في تايبيه بدلاً من فرض رؤيتها.

وأضاف أن بكين تحاول خلق انطباع مضلل بأن قضية تايوان شأن داخلي صيني، وهو ما ترفضه السلطات التايوانية.



جذور النزاع بين الصين وتايوان

وتعود جذور النزاع إلى عام 1949، عندما لجأت حكومة جمهورية الصين بقيادة حزب الكومينتانغ إلى تايوان بعد خسارتها الحرب الأهلية أمام الشيوعيين بقيادة ماو تسي تونغ، الذين أسسوا جمهورية الصين الشعبية، ومنذ ذلك الحين لم يعترف أي من الطرفين رسمياً بالآخر.

ويُعرف حزب الكومينتانغ اليوم بتأييده تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية والدبلوماسية مع بكين، خلافاً للحزب الحاكم في تايوان الذي يتبنى موقفاً أكثر تحفظاً تجاه الصين.

وخلال اللقاء، أعربت تشنغ لي-وون عن أملها في أن تسهم الجهود المشتركة في تحويل مضيق تايوان من بؤرة توتر إلى منطقة تعاون، مؤكدة ضرورة أن تكون العلاقات بين الجانبين قائمة على المنفعة المتبادلة.

كما دعت إلى تجنب تحويل المضيق إلى ساحة صراع للقوى الخارجية، معربة عن تطلعها إلى استقبال الرئيس الصيني مستقبلاً في تايوان.

وفي تصريحات لاحقة، أشارت إلى أن شي أكد احترام الصين لاختلاف النظام الاجتماعي في تايوان ونمط حياتها، لكنه أعرب أيضاً عن أمله في أن تعترف الجزيرة بإنجازات التنمية في البر الرئيسي.