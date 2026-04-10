Chinese President Xi Jinping has affirmed that his country will never tolerate any attempts for Taiwan's independence, considering these steps to be the main reason for undermining peace in the Taiwan Strait, during his meeting with the Taiwanese opposition leader, where he called for efforts to achieve reunification.

First meeting in nearly 10 years

Xi's statements came during his reception of Cheng Li-wen, the leader of the Kuomintang Party (the largest opposition party in Taiwan), which is the first such meeting in nearly 10 years, at the Great Hall of the People in the capital, Beijing. She is visiting China in what she described as a "peace mission" aimed at reducing tensions between the two sides, at a time when Beijing has intensified its military pressure on the island, which it considers part of its territory.

Xi pointed out that the world does not enjoy complete peace, emphasizing that peace is a "precious value." He added that the people on both sides of the strait belong to one family and look forward to development and cooperation.





Chinese Threat

The Chinese president stressed the principle of "One China," stating: "Taiwan is an inseparable part of China," warning that calls for independence threaten stability in the region, and affirming that Beijing will not accept it under any circumstances.

Xi also called for strengthening cooperation between the Communist Party of China and the Kuomintang Party to achieve "reunification of the homeland" and revive national rejuvenation, a strategic goal that China has pursued for decades, while the current Taiwanese government rejects it.





Rejection of dialogue with Taiwan's President

In contrast, Beijing continues to refuse dialogue with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, considering him a "separatist."

For its part, Taiwan has affirmed that its future is determined solely by its people, with the official in charge of China affairs in the Taiwanese government, Chiu Chui-cheng, stating that China should deal with the democratically elected government in Taipei instead of imposing its vision.

He added that Beijing is trying to create a misleading impression that the Taiwan issue is a Chinese internal affair, which the Taiwanese authorities reject.





Roots of the conflict between China and Taiwan

The roots of the conflict date back to 1949, when the government of the Republic of China, led by the Kuomintang, fled to Taiwan after losing the civil war to the communists led by Mao Zedong, who established the People's Republic of China. Since then, neither side has officially recognized the other.

The Kuomintang is known today for supporting the enhancement of economic and diplomatic relations with Beijing, in contrast to the ruling party in Taiwan, which adopts a more cautious stance towards China.

During the meeting, Cheng Li-wen expressed her hope that joint efforts would help transform the Taiwan Strait from a hotspot of tension into a region of cooperation, emphasizing the necessity for relations between the two sides to be based on mutual benefit.

She also called for avoiding turning the strait into a battleground for external powers, expressing her hope to welcome the Chinese president in Taiwan in the future.

In later statements, she noted that Xi affirmed China's respect for the differences in Taiwan's social system and way of life, but he also expressed hope that the island would recognize the development achievements on the mainland.