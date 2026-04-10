أكد الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ أن بلاده لن تتسامح مطلقاً مع أي مساعٍ لاستقلال تايوان، معتبراً أن هذه الخطوات تمثل السبب الرئيسي في تقويض السلام في مضيق تايوان، وذلك خلال لقائه مع زعيمة المعارضة التايوانية، إذ دعا إلى بذل الجهود لتحقيق إعادة التوحيد.
أول لقاء منذ نحو 10 سنوات
وجاءت تصريحات شي خلال استقباله تشنغ لي-وون، رئيسة حزب الكومينتانغ (أكبر أحزاب المعارضة في تايوان)، الذي يُعد أول لقاء من نوعه منذ نحو 10 سنوات، في قاعة الشعب الكبرى بالعاصمة بكين، إذ تزور الصين فيما وصفته بـ«مهمة سلام» تهدف إلى خفض التوتر بين الجانبين، في وقت كثّفت فيه بكين ضغوطها العسكرية على الجزيرة التي تعتبرها جزءاً من أراضيها.
وأشار شي إلى أن العالم لا ينعم بالسلام الكامل، مؤكداً أن السلام «قيمة ثمينة». وأضاف أن سكان جانبي المضيق ينتمون إلى عائلة واحدة ويتطلعون إلى التنمية والتعاون.
تهديد صيني
وشدد الرئيس الصيني على مبدأ «الصين الواحدة» قائلاً: «تايوان جزء لا يتجزأ من الصين»، محذراً من أن الدعوات إلى الاستقلال تهدد الاستقرار في المنطقة، ومؤكداً أن بكين لن تقبل بها تحت أي ظرف.
كما دعا شي إلى تعزيز التعاون بين الحزب الشيوعي الصيني وحزب الكومينتانغ من أجل تحقيق «إعادة توحيد الوطن» وإحياء النهضة الوطنية، وهو هدف إستراتيجي تسعى إليه الصين منذ عقود، في حين ترفضه الحكومة التايوانية الحالية.
رفضها الحوار مع رئيس تايوان
في المقابل، تواصل بكين رفضها الحوار مع رئيس تايوان لاي تشينغ-ته، معتبرة إياه «انفصالياً».
من جانبها، أكدت تايوان أن مستقبلها يقرره شعبها وحده، إذ صرّح المسؤول عن شؤون الصين في الحكومة التايوانية تشيو تشوي-تشنغ بأن على الصين التعامل مع الحكومة المنتخبة ديمقراطياً في تايبيه بدلاً من فرض رؤيتها.
وأضاف أن بكين تحاول خلق انطباع مضلل بأن قضية تايوان شأن داخلي صيني، وهو ما ترفضه السلطات التايوانية.
جذور النزاع بين الصين وتايوان
وتعود جذور النزاع إلى عام 1949، عندما لجأت حكومة جمهورية الصين بقيادة حزب الكومينتانغ إلى تايوان بعد خسارتها الحرب الأهلية أمام الشيوعيين بقيادة ماو تسي تونغ، الذين أسسوا جمهورية الصين الشعبية، ومنذ ذلك الحين لم يعترف أي من الطرفين رسمياً بالآخر.
ويُعرف حزب الكومينتانغ اليوم بتأييده تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية والدبلوماسية مع بكين، خلافاً للحزب الحاكم في تايوان الذي يتبنى موقفاً أكثر تحفظاً تجاه الصين.
وخلال اللقاء، أعربت تشنغ لي-وون عن أملها في أن تسهم الجهود المشتركة في تحويل مضيق تايوان من بؤرة توتر إلى منطقة تعاون، مؤكدة ضرورة أن تكون العلاقات بين الجانبين قائمة على المنفعة المتبادلة.
كما دعت إلى تجنب تحويل المضيق إلى ساحة صراع للقوى الخارجية، معربة عن تطلعها إلى استقبال الرئيس الصيني مستقبلاً في تايوان.
وفي تصريحات لاحقة، أشارت إلى أن شي أكد احترام الصين لاختلاف النظام الاجتماعي في تايوان ونمط حياتها، لكنه أعرب أيضاً عن أمله في أن تعترف الجزيرة بإنجازات التنمية في البر الرئيسي.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has affirmed that his country will never tolerate any attempts for Taiwan's independence, considering these steps to be the main reason for undermining peace in the Taiwan Strait, during his meeting with the Taiwanese opposition leader, where he called for efforts to achieve reunification.
First meeting in nearly 10 years
Xi's statements came during his reception of Cheng Li-wen, the leader of the Kuomintang Party (the largest opposition party in Taiwan), which is the first such meeting in nearly 10 years, at the Great Hall of the People in the capital, Beijing. She is visiting China in what she described as a "peace mission" aimed at reducing tensions between the two sides, at a time when Beijing has intensified its military pressure on the island, which it considers part of its territory.
Xi pointed out that the world does not enjoy complete peace, emphasizing that peace is a "precious value." He added that the people on both sides of the strait belong to one family and look forward to development and cooperation.
Chinese Threat
The Chinese president stressed the principle of "One China," stating: "Taiwan is an inseparable part of China," warning that calls for independence threaten stability in the region, and affirming that Beijing will not accept it under any circumstances.
Xi also called for strengthening cooperation between the Communist Party of China and the Kuomintang Party to achieve "reunification of the homeland" and revive national rejuvenation, a strategic goal that China has pursued for decades, while the current Taiwanese government rejects it.
Rejection of dialogue with Taiwan's President
In contrast, Beijing continues to refuse dialogue with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, considering him a "separatist."
For its part, Taiwan has affirmed that its future is determined solely by its people, with the official in charge of China affairs in the Taiwanese government, Chiu Chui-cheng, stating that China should deal with the democratically elected government in Taipei instead of imposing its vision.
He added that Beijing is trying to create a misleading impression that the Taiwan issue is a Chinese internal affair, which the Taiwanese authorities reject.
Roots of the conflict between China and Taiwan
The roots of the conflict date back to 1949, when the government of the Republic of China, led by the Kuomintang, fled to Taiwan after losing the civil war to the communists led by Mao Zedong, who established the People's Republic of China. Since then, neither side has officially recognized the other.
The Kuomintang is known today for supporting the enhancement of economic and diplomatic relations with Beijing, in contrast to the ruling party in Taiwan, which adopts a more cautious stance towards China.
During the meeting, Cheng Li-wen expressed her hope that joint efforts would help transform the Taiwan Strait from a hotspot of tension into a region of cooperation, emphasizing the necessity for relations between the two sides to be based on mutual benefit.
She also called for avoiding turning the strait into a battleground for external powers, expressing her hope to welcome the Chinese president in Taiwan in the future.
In later statements, she noted that Xi affirmed China's respect for the differences in Taiwan's social system and way of life, but he also expressed hope that the island would recognize the development achievements on the mainland.