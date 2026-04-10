في تصعيد دبلوماسي جديد بين واشنطن وبغداد، استدعت الخارجية الأمريكية السفير العراقي نزار الخير الله، أمس (الخميس)، بعد هجوم بطائرة مسيرة استهدف منشأة دبلوماسية أمريكية رئيسية في بغداد.

وأجرى نائب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي كريستوفر لاندو الاستدعاء، وأبلغ السفير العراقي بـ«قلق واشنطن الشديد» من تكرار الهجمات، مع الإقرار بجهود قوات الأمن العراقية في التعامل مع الحادث، إلا أنه أكد على إخفاق الحكومة العراقية في منع هذه الهجمات.

وأعلنت السفارة الأمريكية في بغداد أن جماعات مسلحة عراقية، وصفتها بـ«المليشيات الإرهابية» المتحالفة مع إيران، شنت عدة هجمات بطائرات بدون طيار يوم الأربعاء قرب مركز الدعم الدبلوماسي في بغداد ومطار بغداد الدولي.

وأكدت الخارجية الأمريكية أن بعض العناصر المرتبطة بالحكومة العراقية تواصل تقديم غطاء سياسي ومالي وعملياتي لهذه الجماعات.

وطالبت واشنطن الحكومة العراقية باتخاذ تدابير فورية وجادة لتفكيك هذه الجماعات المسلحة، محذرة من أنها لن تتسامح مع أي تهديد لمصالحها أو موظفيها الدبلوماسيين.

ورفعت السفارة الأمريكية في بغداد مستوى التحذير للمواطنين الأمريكيين، داعية إياهم إلى عدم السفر إلى العراق لأي سبب، ومطالبة من هم موجودون هناك بمغادرة البلاد فوراً.

يأتي هذا الحادث في سياق توتر إقليمي مستمر، حيث تتهم الولايات المتحدة مليشيات مدعومة من إيران مثل كتائب حزب الله وغيرها بتنفيذ هجمات متكررة على قواعد أمريكية ومنشآت دبلوماسية في العراق وسوريا، خصوصا منذ تصاعد الصراع في المنطقة، وغالباً ما تُستخدم طائرات بدون طيار في هذه الهجمات لتجنب الصدام المباشر.

ويُعد استدعاء السفير أحد أدوات الدبلوماسية الأمريكية للتعبير عن الاستياء الرسمي، وهو يعكس ضغطاً متزايداً على الحكومة العراقية للسيطرة على الفصائل المسلحة داخل أراضيها، في ظل التوازن الدقيق الذي تحاول بغداد الحفاظ عليه بين علاقاتها مع واشنطن وطهران.