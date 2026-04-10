In a new diplomatic escalation between Washington and Baghdad, the U.S. State Department summoned Iraqi Ambassador Nizar al-Khairallah yesterday (Thursday) following a drone attack that targeted a key U.S. diplomatic facility in Baghdad.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau conducted the summons and informed the Iraqi ambassador of "Washington's serious concern" regarding the recurrence of attacks, while acknowledging the efforts of Iraqi security forces in dealing with the incident. However, he emphasized the Iraqi government's failure to prevent these attacks.

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad announced that Iraqi armed groups, described as "terrorist militias" allied with Iran, launched several drone attacks on Wednesday near the diplomatic support center in Baghdad and Baghdad International Airport.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that some elements linked to the Iraqi government continue to provide political, financial, and operational cover for these groups.

Washington demanded that the Iraqi government take immediate and serious measures to dismantle these armed groups, warning that it would not tolerate any threats to its interests or diplomatic personnel.

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad raised the warning level for American citizens, urging them not to travel to Iraq for any reason and advising those already there to leave the country immediately.

This incident comes amid ongoing regional tensions, as the United States accuses Iran-backed militias, such as Hezbollah Brigades and others, of carrying out repeated attacks on U.S. bases and diplomatic facilities in Iraq and Syria, especially since the escalation of conflict in the region. Drones are often used in these attacks to avoid direct confrontation.

The summoning of the ambassador is one of the tools of U.S. diplomacy to express official discontent, reflecting increasing pressure on the Iraqi government to control armed factions within its territory, amid the delicate balance Baghdad is trying to maintain between its relations with Washington and Tehran.