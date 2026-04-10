في تصعيد دبلوماسي جديد بين واشنطن وبغداد، استدعت الخارجية الأمريكية السفير العراقي نزار الخير الله، أمس (الخميس)، بعد هجوم بطائرة مسيرة استهدف منشأة دبلوماسية أمريكية رئيسية في بغداد.
وأجرى نائب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي كريستوفر لاندو الاستدعاء، وأبلغ السفير العراقي بـ«قلق واشنطن الشديد» من تكرار الهجمات، مع الإقرار بجهود قوات الأمن العراقية في التعامل مع الحادث، إلا أنه أكد على إخفاق الحكومة العراقية في منع هذه الهجمات.
وأعلنت السفارة الأمريكية في بغداد أن جماعات مسلحة عراقية، وصفتها بـ«المليشيات الإرهابية» المتحالفة مع إيران، شنت عدة هجمات بطائرات بدون طيار يوم الأربعاء قرب مركز الدعم الدبلوماسي في بغداد ومطار بغداد الدولي.
وأكدت الخارجية الأمريكية أن بعض العناصر المرتبطة بالحكومة العراقية تواصل تقديم غطاء سياسي ومالي وعملياتي لهذه الجماعات.
وطالبت واشنطن الحكومة العراقية باتخاذ تدابير فورية وجادة لتفكيك هذه الجماعات المسلحة، محذرة من أنها لن تتسامح مع أي تهديد لمصالحها أو موظفيها الدبلوماسيين.
ورفعت السفارة الأمريكية في بغداد مستوى التحذير للمواطنين الأمريكيين، داعية إياهم إلى عدم السفر إلى العراق لأي سبب، ومطالبة من هم موجودون هناك بمغادرة البلاد فوراً.
يأتي هذا الحادث في سياق توتر إقليمي مستمر، حيث تتهم الولايات المتحدة مليشيات مدعومة من إيران مثل كتائب حزب الله وغيرها بتنفيذ هجمات متكررة على قواعد أمريكية ومنشآت دبلوماسية في العراق وسوريا، خصوصا منذ تصاعد الصراع في المنطقة، وغالباً ما تُستخدم طائرات بدون طيار في هذه الهجمات لتجنب الصدام المباشر.
ويُعد استدعاء السفير أحد أدوات الدبلوماسية الأمريكية للتعبير عن الاستياء الرسمي، وهو يعكس ضغطاً متزايداً على الحكومة العراقية للسيطرة على الفصائل المسلحة داخل أراضيها، في ظل التوازن الدقيق الذي تحاول بغداد الحفاظ عليه بين علاقاتها مع واشنطن وطهران.
In a new diplomatic escalation between Washington and Baghdad, the U.S. State Department summoned Iraqi Ambassador Nizar al-Khairallah yesterday (Thursday) following a drone attack that targeted a key U.S. diplomatic facility in Baghdad.
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau conducted the summons and informed the Iraqi ambassador of "Washington's serious concern" regarding the recurrence of attacks, while acknowledging the efforts of Iraqi security forces in dealing with the incident. However, he emphasized the Iraqi government's failure to prevent these attacks.
The U.S. embassy in Baghdad announced that Iraqi armed groups, described as "terrorist militias" allied with Iran, launched several drone attacks on Wednesday near the diplomatic support center in Baghdad and Baghdad International Airport.
The U.S. State Department confirmed that some elements linked to the Iraqi government continue to provide political, financial, and operational cover for these groups.
Washington demanded that the Iraqi government take immediate and serious measures to dismantle these armed groups, warning that it would not tolerate any threats to its interests or diplomatic personnel.
The U.S. embassy in Baghdad raised the warning level for American citizens, urging them not to travel to Iraq for any reason and advising those already there to leave the country immediately.
This incident comes amid ongoing regional tensions, as the United States accuses Iran-backed militias, such as Hezbollah Brigades and others, of carrying out repeated attacks on U.S. bases and diplomatic facilities in Iraq and Syria, especially since the escalation of conflict in the region. Drones are often used in these attacks to avoid direct confrontation.
The summoning of the ambassador is one of the tools of U.S. diplomacy to express official discontent, reflecting increasing pressure on the Iraqi government to control armed factions within its territory, amid the delicate balance Baghdad is trying to maintain between its relations with Washington and Tehran.