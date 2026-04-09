وصفت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية إيفيت كوبر القصف الإسرائيلي للبنان بأنه «مدمر ​للغاية»، مضيفة أن ​الحرب يجب أن تتوقف ⁠لمنع تداعي ​وقف إطلاق النار بين ​الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

وقالت وزيرة الخارجية الأمريكية في تصريحات لتايمز راديو، اليوم (الخميس): «نريد ​أن نرى لبنان ​مشمولا في وقف إطلاق ‌النار، نريد توسيع نطاقه ليشمل لبنان لأن عدم حدوث ذلك ​سيزعزع ​استقرار ⁠المنطقة بأكملها».

وأضافت قائلة: «هذا التصعيد الذي ​رأيناه من ​إسرائيل ⁠أمس مدمر للغاية ونريد أن نرى ⁠وقفا ​للأعمال القتالية».

ونفذت إسرائيل أعنف غاراتها على لبنان منذ اندلاع الصراع مع حزب الله الشهر الماضي مما أسفر عن مقتل أكثر من 250 شخصا أمس (الأربعاء)، في حين استأنفت الجماعة المدعومة من إيران هجماتها الصاروخية على شمال إسرائيل بعد توقف قصير جاء في إطار وقف لإطلاق النار ​بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لمدة أسبوعين.

وأثارت هذه الغارات الشكوك حول جهود الهدنة، إذ قال الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان إن وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان شرط أساسي لاتفاق بلاده مع الولايات المتحدة.

وبعد ظهر أمس (الأربعاء)، هزت ‌خمس غارات متتالية على الأقل العاصمة بيروت مما أدى إلى تصاعد أعمدة الدخان إلى السماء، فيما قال الجيش الإسرائيلي إنه شن أكبر ضربات منسقة في الحرب، وأضاف أنه استهدف أكثر من 100 مركز قيادة وموقع عسكري لحزب الله في بيروت وسهل البقاع وجنوب لبنان خلال 10 دقائق.

وأمس (الأربعاء) كان اليوم الأكثر دموية في الحرب التي اندلعت في الثاني من مارس الماضي، عندما أطلق حزب الله النار على إسرائيل دعما لطهران عقب الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران ⁠قبل ذلك بيومين. وردت إسرائيل بشن حملة جوية وبرية واسعة النطاق.