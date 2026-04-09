The British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper described the Israeli bombing of Lebanon as "extremely devastating," adding that the war must stop to prevent the collapse of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The U.S. Secretary of State stated in remarks to Times Radio today (Thursday): "We want to see Lebanon included in the ceasefire; we want to expand it to include Lebanon because failing to do so will destabilize the entire region."

She added: "This escalation that we saw from Israel yesterday is extremely destructive, and we want to see a cessation of hostilities."

Israel carried out its most intense airstrikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah erupted last month, resulting in the deaths of more than 250 people yesterday (Wednesday), while the Iran-backed group resumed its rocket attacks on northern Israel after a brief halt that was part of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

These airstrikes raised doubts about the ceasefire efforts, as Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian stated that a ceasefire in Lebanon is a prerequisite for his country's agreement with the United States.

Yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), at least five consecutive airstrikes shook the capital Beirut, sending columns of smoke into the sky, while the Israeli army claimed it launched the largest coordinated strikes of the war, adding that it targeted more than 100 command centers and military sites of Hezbollah in Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon within 10 minutes.

Yesterday (Wednesday) was the deadliest day in the war that erupted on March 2, when Hezbollah fired at Israel in support of Tehran following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran two days prior. Israel responded by launching a wide-ranging air and ground campaign.