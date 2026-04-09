شنّ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجوماً لاذعاً على وسائل إعلام أمريكية، مؤكداً أن التقارير المتداولة بشأن خطة تفاوضية مع إيران «مفبركة بالكامل»، في وقت شدد فيه على بقاء القوات الأمريكية في حالة جاهزية كاملة حول إيران حتى تنفيذ أي اتفاق «حقيقي».

هجوم على الإعلام: «خدعة مفبركة»

قال ترمب إن صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» وقناة «سي إن إن» نشرتا «خطة من عشر نقاط» حول المفاوضات مع إيران، واصفاً ما ورد فيها بأنه «زائف تماماً».

وأوضح أن هذه الخطة «خدعة مختلقة بالكامل» تهدف إلى تشويه القائمين على عملية السلام، مضيفاً بلهجة حادة: «جميع النقاط العشر كانت أكذوبة من صنع خاسرين أشرار»، مختتماً بشعاره الشهير: «لنجعل أمريكا عظيمة مجدداً».

جاهزية عسكرية مفتوحة

وفي تصعيد لافت، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن جميع السفن والطائرات والعناصر العسكرية الأمريكية، مدعومة بمزيد من الذخائر والأسلحة، ستبقى متمركزة «في إيران وحولها».

وبيّن أن هذا الانتشار سيستمر حتى يتم الالتزام الكامل بأي «اتفاق حقيقي» يتم التوصل إليه، مشيراً إلى أن الهدف هو «القضاء على عدو تضرر بشكل كبير بالفعل».

تحذير صريح: «إذا لم يُنفذ الاتفاق.. تبدأ الضربة»

لوّح ترمب بخيار التصعيد العسكري، قائلاً إنه في حال عدم الالتزام بالاتفاق – وهو أمر اعتبره «مستبعداً للغاية» – فإن «إطلاق النار سيبدأ بشكل أكبر وأفضل وأقوى مما شهده العالم من قبل».

وأشار إلى أن التفاهمات الأساسية تم الاتفاق عليها منذ وقت طويل، رغم ما وصفه بـ«الدعاية الزائفة»، وتشمل:عدم امتلاك إيران لأي أسلحة نووية ،وضمان بقاء مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً وآمناً.

رسائل مزدوجة: تفاوض واستعراض قوة

اختتم ترمب تصريحاته بالتأكيد على أن الجيش الأمريكي «يعيد التسلح ويستعد»، بل «يتطلع إلى معركته القادمة»، في رسالة تعكس مزيجاً من الضغط العسكري والانخراط السياسي.

وقال: «أمريكا عادت»، في إشارة إلى استعادة ما وصفه بالهيبة والقوة الأمريكية على الساحة الدولية.