U.S. President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on American media, asserting that the reports circulating about a negotiation plan with Iran are "completely fabricated," while emphasizing that U.S. forces will remain in a state of full readiness around Iran until any "real" agreement is implemented.

Attack on the Media: "A Fabricated Hoax"

Trump stated that the "New York Times" and "CNN" published a "ten-point plan" regarding negotiations with Iran, describing the contents as "completely false."

He clarified that this plan is "a completely concocted hoax" aimed at discrediting those involved in the peace process, adding in a sharp tone: "All ten points were a lie made by evil losers," concluding with his famous slogan: "Make America Great Again."

Open Military Readiness

In a notable escalation, the U.S. President confirmed that all American ships, aircraft, and military personnel, supported by additional ammunition and weapons, will remain stationed "in and around Iran."

He indicated that this deployment will continue until there is full compliance with any "real agreement" reached, noting that the goal is to "eliminate an enemy that has already been significantly harmed."

Explicit Warning: "If the agreement is not implemented... the strike begins"

Trump hinted at the option of military escalation, stating that if there is no compliance with the agreement – which he deemed "extremely unlikely" – then "the shooting will begin bigger, better, and stronger than the world has ever seen before."

He pointed out that the fundamental understandings were agreed upon a long time ago, despite what he described as "fake propaganda," and include: Iran not possessing any nuclear weapons, and ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open and safe.

Double Messages: Negotiation and Show of Force

Trump concluded his statements by affirming that the U.S. military is "rearming and preparing," even "looking forward to its next battle," in a message that reflects a mix of military pressure and political engagement.

He said: "America is back," referring to the restoration of what he described as American prestige and power on the international stage.