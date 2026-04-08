أكدت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت اليوم (الأربعاء) أن المقترح الإيراني الأول المكون من 10 نقاط لم يقبله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وتم تجاهله والقى بها في القمامة، موضحة أن طهران قدمت بعد ذلك خطة أكثر منطقية وإحكاماً.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض خلال مؤتمر صحفي في البيت الأبيض: ما تقوله إيران علناً يختلف عما يقولونه لنا، مؤكدة أن خطوط ترمب الحمراء لم تتغير، وأن إيران وافقت على فتح مضيق هرمز وهي التي طلبت وقف النار ولم يعد بإمكانها المقامرة.
وكشفت المتحدثة عن تشكيلة الوفد الأمريكي الذي سيخوض مفاوضات (السبت) قائلة: «نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس سيترأس وفد واشنطن خلال المحادثات مع إيران في إسلام آباد السبت القادم، والمبعوثان الأمريكيان جاريد كوشنر وستيف ويتكوف سيشاركان في المحادثات»، موضحة أن ترمب لن يقبل قائمة أمنيات إيران كصفقة ويعتبرها «سخيفة».
وأشارت إلى أن المفاوضين سيركزون على الخطة الأمريكية وفتح مضيق هرمز، مشيرة إلى أن الجيش الأمريكي دمر القدرات الإيرانية البحرية والجوية وقالت: «لم يعد بإمكان إيران توزيع الأسلحة على وكلائها في المنطقة».
وأوضحت أن ترمب سيحمل إيران المسؤولية ما لم تبقِ مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً، لافتة إلى أن مضيق هرمز شهد اليوم زيادة في حركة المرور.
واعتبرت ليفيت أن حدة خطاب ترمب أدت إلى اتفاق مع إيران، مؤكدة أن ترمب يتوقع فتح مضيق هرمز، وعلى إيران فتحه فوراً.
وأشارت إلى أن لبنان ليس جزءاً من اتفاق وقف النار مع إيران، موضحة أن واشنطن أجرت محادثات بشأن إيران مع الصين.
The White House spokesperson, Caroline Levitt, confirmed today (Wednesday) that the initial 10-point Iranian proposal was rejected by President Donald Trump and was thrown in the trash, explaining that Tehran subsequently presented a more logical and coherent plan.
During a press conference at the White House, the spokesperson stated: "What Iran says publicly is different from what they tell us," emphasizing that Trump's red lines have not changed, and that Iran agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz and was the one that requested a ceasefire, indicating that it can no longer gamble.
The spokesperson revealed the composition of the American delegation that will engage in negotiations on Saturday, saying: "Vice President J.D. Vance will lead the Washington delegation during talks with Iran in Islamabad next Saturday, and American envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will participate in the discussions."
She noted that the negotiators will focus on the American plan and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, pointing out that the U.S. military has destroyed Iranian naval and aerial capabilities, stating: "Iran can no longer distribute weapons to its proxies in the region."
She clarified that Trump will hold Iran accountable unless it keeps the Strait of Hormuz open, noting that there was an increase in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz today.
Levitt considered that the intensity of Trump's rhetoric led to an agreement with Iran, asserting that Trump expects the Strait of Hormuz to be opened, and that Iran should open it immediately.
She indicated that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement with Iran, explaining that Washington has held talks regarding Iran with China.