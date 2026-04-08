The White House spokesperson, Caroline Levitt, confirmed today (Wednesday) that the initial 10-point Iranian proposal was rejected by President Donald Trump and was thrown in the trash, explaining that Tehran subsequently presented a more logical and coherent plan.

During a press conference at the White House, the spokesperson stated: "What Iran says publicly is different from what they tell us," emphasizing that Trump's red lines have not changed, and that Iran agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz and was the one that requested a ceasefire, indicating that it can no longer gamble.

The spokesperson revealed the composition of the American delegation that will engage in negotiations on Saturday, saying: "Vice President J.D. Vance will lead the Washington delegation during talks with Iran in Islamabad next Saturday, and American envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will participate in the discussions."

She noted that the negotiators will focus on the American plan and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, pointing out that the U.S. military has destroyed Iranian naval and aerial capabilities, stating: "Iran can no longer distribute weapons to its proxies in the region."

She clarified that Trump will hold Iran accountable unless it keeps the Strait of Hormuz open, noting that there was an increase in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz today.

Levitt considered that the intensity of Trump's rhetoric led to an agreement with Iran, asserting that Trump expects the Strait of Hormuz to be opened, and that Iran should open it immediately.

She indicated that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement with Iran, explaining that Washington has held talks regarding Iran with China.