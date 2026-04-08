أكدت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت اليوم (الأربعاء) أن المقترح الإيراني الأول المكون من 10 نقاط لم يقبله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وتم تجاهله والقى بها في القمامة، موضحة أن طهران قدمت بعد ذلك خطة أكثر منطقية وإحكاماً.

وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض خلال مؤتمر صحفي في البيت الأبيض: ما تقوله إيران علناً يختلف عما يقولونه لنا، مؤكدة أن خطوط ترمب الحمراء لم تتغير، وأن إيران وافقت على فتح مضيق هرمز وهي التي طلبت وقف النار ولم يعد بإمكانها المقامرة.

وكشفت المتحدثة عن تشكيلة الوفد الأمريكي الذي سيخوض مفاوضات (السبت) قائلة: «نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس سيترأس وفد واشنطن خلال المحادثات مع إيران في إسلام آباد السبت القادم، والمبعوثان الأمريكيان جاريد كوشنر وستيف ويتكوف سيشاركان في المحادثات»، موضحة أن ترمب لن يقبل قائمة أمنيات إيران كصفقة ويعتبرها «سخيفة».

وأشارت إلى أن المفاوضين سيركزون على الخطة الأمريكية وفتح مضيق هرمز، مشيرة إلى أن الجيش الأمريكي دمر القدرات الإيرانية البحرية والجوية وقالت: «لم يعد بإمكان إيران توزيع الأسلحة على وكلائها في المنطقة».

وأوضحت أن ترمب سيحمل إيران المسؤولية ما لم تبقِ مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً، لافتة إلى أن مضيق هرمز شهد اليوم زيادة في حركة المرور.

واعتبرت ليفيت أن حدة خطاب ترمب أدت إلى اتفاق مع إيران، مؤكدة أن ترمب يتوقع فتح مضيق هرمز، وعلى إيران فتحه فوراً.

وأشارت إلى أن لبنان ليس جزءاً من اتفاق وقف النار مع إيران، موضحة أن واشنطن أجرت محادثات بشأن إيران مع الصين.