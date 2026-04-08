British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is heading to the Gulf region today (Wednesday) for talks with the leaders of the countries in the area, as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring the permanent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

In an official statement, Starmer welcomed the truce reached overnight, considering it a "moment of relief" for the region and the world, emphasizing the need to work with international partners to maintain this agreement and turn it into a long-term settlement, alongside reopening the vital strait for navigation.

These moves come at a time when Starmer is facing criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump for not supporting American and Israeli strikes against Iran.

The British Prime Minister had previously hosted multilateral meetings to discuss ways to support the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered a crucial artery for global oil and gas trade.

The statement clarified that Starmer will discuss with regional leaders the diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting and maintaining the ceasefire, contributing to a permanent resolution of the conflict, and protecting the British and global economy from any additional threats.

The statement noted that the visit was scheduled in advance of the announcement of the truce agreement.

In a related context, British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper held a phone call with her American counterpart Marco Rubio on Tuesday, during which they discussed ways to enhance diplomatic efforts to reopen the strait, including the outcomes of the meeting led by the UK last week, which included more than 40 countries to discuss this vital issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump announced a two-week suspension of military operations against Iran, in response to a request from Pakistan, conditional on the complete and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, in a move he described as paving the way for a long-term peace agreement in the Middle East.

Trump explained that based on talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, he agreed to postpone the "devastating" military strike that was scheduled against Iran.