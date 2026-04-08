يتوجه رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إلى منطقة الخليج لإجراء مباحثات مع قادة دول المنطقة، في إطار مساعٍ دبلوماسية تهدف إلى ضمان إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز بشكل دائم عقب اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

وفي بيان رسمي، رحّب ستارمر بالهدنة التي تم التوصل إليها خلال الليل، معتبراً أنها تمثل «لحظة ارتياح» للمنطقة والعالم، مؤكداً ضرورة العمل مع الشركاء الدوليين للحفاظ على هذا الاتفاق وتحويله إلى تسوية طويلة الأمد، إلى جانب إعادة فتح المضيق الحيوي أمام حركة الملاحة.

وتأتي هذه التحركات في وقت يواجه فيه ستارمر انتقادات من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بسبب عدم دعمه للضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية ضد إيران.

وكان رئيس الوزراء البريطاني قد استضاف في وقت سابق اجتماعات متعددة الأطراف لبحث سبل دعم إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، الذي يُعد شرياناً أساسياً لتجارة النفط والغاز عالمياً.

وأوضح البيان أن ستارمر سيبحث مع قادة المنطقة الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى دعم وقف إطلاق النار والحفاظ عليه، بما يسهم في التوصل إلى حل دائم للنزاع، وحماية الاقتصاد البريطاني والعالمي من أي تهديدات إضافية.

وأشار البيان إلى أن الزيارة كانت مقررة مسبقاً قبل إعلان اتفاق الهدنة.

وفي سياق متصل، أجرت وزيرة الداخلية البريطانية إيفيت كوبر اتصالاً هاتفياً مع نظيرها الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أمس الثلاثاء، ناقشا خلاله سبل تعزيز الجهود الدبلوماسية لإعادة فتح المضيق، بما في ذلك نتائج الاجتماع الذي قادته المملكة المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي، وضم أكثر من 40 دولة لبحث هذه القضية الحيوية.

وكان ترمب، أعلن في وقت سابق من صباح اليوم (الأربعاء)، تعليق العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، استجابة لطلب باكستاني، ومشروطاً بفتح مضيق هرمز بشكل كامل وآمن، في خطوة وصفها بأنها تمهّد لاتفاق طويل الأمد للسلام في الشرق الأوسط.

وأوضح ترمب، أنه بناءً على محادثات مع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، وقائد الجيش عاصم منير، وافق على تأجيل الضربة العسكرية «المدمرة» التي كانت مقررة ضد إيران.