فيما تؤكد وسائل إعلام غربية أن إيران لم تتراجع عن مواقفها المتشددة، كشف موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بوادر تقدم في المفاوضات خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية.


ونقل «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي وآخر إسرائيلي ومصدرين مطلعين قولهم، إن المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران تشير إلى بوادر تقدم خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، موضحاً أن التوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار قبل مهلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عند الساعة الثامنة مساءً بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي الأمريكي لا يزال مستبعداً.


وقال مسؤول أمريكي إن التفكير داخل البيت الأبيض تحوّل من هل يمكننا الوصول إلى اتفاق؟ إلى هل يمكننا الوصول إليه بحلول الساعة الثامنة مساءً؟


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن الوسطاء ومصدر مطلع قولهما، كانت إيران تتمسك بموقف متشدد في المفاوضات ولم تُظهر أي مؤشرات على التراجع، مؤكدين أن طهران أبلغت باكستان، التي تتوسط في المحادثات، بأنها تعتقد أنها تتجه نحو الانتصار، وأنها لا تزال تحتفظ بـ15 ألف صاروخ و45 ألف طائرة مسيّرة في ترسانتها.


وذكر الوسطاء أن هذه الأرقام على الأرجح مبالغ فيها، لكنها تعكس موقف إيران التفاوضي الصلب، لكن صحيفة «طهران تايمز» نفت ذلك وأكدت أن القنوات الدبلوماسية لا تزال مفتوحة.


وتؤكد الإدارة الأمريكية أن موعد نهاية المهلة لا يزال قائماً، والرئيس ترمب هو من يعلم ماذا سيحدث في حالة رفضت طهران الجهود الدبلوماسية.


من جهة أخرى، أطلقت الولايات المتحدة أكثر من 90 ضربة على جزيرة خارك، مركز تصدير النفط الإيراني، في وقت مبكر اليوم، بحسب صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، التي نقلت عن مسؤول عسكري أمريكي قوله إنه جرى استهداف مواقع سبق قصفها لضمان إلحاق مزيد من الأضرار.


وأشار المسؤول إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لم تبدأ بعد استهداف البنية التحتية الإيرانية في الجزيرة، التي تقع في الخليج قبالة الساحل الجنوبي لإيران.