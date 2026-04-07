فيما تؤكد وسائل إعلام غربية أن إيران لم تتراجع عن مواقفها المتشددة، كشف موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بوادر تقدم في المفاوضات خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية.
ونقل «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي وآخر إسرائيلي ومصدرين مطلعين قولهم، إن المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران تشير إلى بوادر تقدم خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، موضحاً أن التوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار قبل مهلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عند الساعة الثامنة مساءً بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي الأمريكي لا يزال مستبعداً.
وقال مسؤول أمريكي إن التفكير داخل البيت الأبيض تحوّل من هل يمكننا الوصول إلى اتفاق؟ إلى هل يمكننا الوصول إليه بحلول الساعة الثامنة مساءً؟
ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن الوسطاء ومصدر مطلع قولهما، كانت إيران تتمسك بموقف متشدد في المفاوضات ولم تُظهر أي مؤشرات على التراجع، مؤكدين أن طهران أبلغت باكستان، التي تتوسط في المحادثات، بأنها تعتقد أنها تتجه نحو الانتصار، وأنها لا تزال تحتفظ بـ15 ألف صاروخ و45 ألف طائرة مسيّرة في ترسانتها.
وذكر الوسطاء أن هذه الأرقام على الأرجح مبالغ فيها، لكنها تعكس موقف إيران التفاوضي الصلب، لكن صحيفة «طهران تايمز» نفت ذلك وأكدت أن القنوات الدبلوماسية لا تزال مفتوحة.
وتؤكد الإدارة الأمريكية أن موعد نهاية المهلة لا يزال قائماً، والرئيس ترمب هو من يعلم ماذا سيحدث في حالة رفضت طهران الجهود الدبلوماسية.
من جهة أخرى، أطلقت الولايات المتحدة أكثر من 90 ضربة على جزيرة خارك، مركز تصدير النفط الإيراني، في وقت مبكر اليوم، بحسب صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، التي نقلت عن مسؤول عسكري أمريكي قوله إنه جرى استهداف مواقع سبق قصفها لضمان إلحاق مزيد من الأضرار.
وأشار المسؤول إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لم تبدأ بعد استهداف البنية التحتية الإيرانية في الجزيرة، التي تقع في الخليج قبالة الساحل الجنوبي لإيران.
While Western media confirm that Iran has not backed down from its hardline positions, the American site "Axios" revealed today (Tuesday) signs of progress in negotiations over the past 24 hours.
Axios reported that an American official, an Israeli official, and two informed sources stated that negotiations between the United States and Iran indicate signs of progress over the past 24 hours, clarifying that reaching a ceasefire agreement before the deadline set by President Donald Trump at 8 PM Eastern Time remains unlikely.
An American official said that thinking within the White House has shifted from whether we can reach an agreement? to whether we can reach it by 8 PM?
The Wall Street Journal reported that mediators and an informed source said that Iran has maintained a hardline stance in the negotiations and has shown no signs of backing down, confirming that Tehran has informed Pakistan, which is mediating the talks, that it believes it is heading towards victory and still possesses 15,000 missiles and 45,000 drones in its arsenal.
Mediators mentioned that these numbers are likely exaggerated, but they reflect Iran's firm negotiating position; however, the Tehran Times denied this and confirmed that diplomatic channels remain open.
The U.S. administration insists that the deadline still stands, and President Trump is the one who knows what will happen if Tehran rejects diplomatic efforts.
On another note, the United States launched more than 90 strikes on Khark Island, the center of Iranian oil exports, early today, according to the New York Times, which quoted an American military official saying that previously targeted sites were hit again to ensure further damage.
The official noted that the United States has not yet begun targeting Iranian infrastructure on the island, which is located in the Gulf off the southern coast of Iran.