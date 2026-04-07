While Western media confirm that Iran has not backed down from its hardline positions, the American site "Axios" revealed today (Tuesday) signs of progress in negotiations over the past 24 hours.



Axios reported that an American official, an Israeli official, and two informed sources stated that negotiations between the United States and Iran indicate signs of progress over the past 24 hours, clarifying that reaching a ceasefire agreement before the deadline set by President Donald Trump at 8 PM Eastern Time remains unlikely.



An American official said that thinking within the White House has shifted from whether we can reach an agreement? to whether we can reach it by 8 PM?



The Wall Street Journal reported that mediators and an informed source said that Iran has maintained a hardline stance in the negotiations and has shown no signs of backing down, confirming that Tehran has informed Pakistan, which is mediating the talks, that it believes it is heading towards victory and still possesses 15,000 missiles and 45,000 drones in its arsenal.



Mediators mentioned that these numbers are likely exaggerated, but they reflect Iran's firm negotiating position; however, the Tehran Times denied this and confirmed that diplomatic channels remain open.



The U.S. administration insists that the deadline still stands, and President Trump is the one who knows what will happen if Tehran rejects diplomatic efforts.



On another note, the United States launched more than 90 strikes on Khark Island, the center of Iranian oil exports, early today, according to the New York Times, which quoted an American military official saying that previously targeted sites were hit again to ensure further damage.



The official noted that the United States has not yet begun targeting Iranian infrastructure on the island, which is located in the Gulf off the southern coast of Iran.