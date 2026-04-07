اجتمع اليوم وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط، فيصل بن فاضل الإبراهيم، مع وزيرة خارجية جمهورية النمسا الاتحادية، بياته ماينل رايزنجر.
وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين في عدد من المجالات، ومناقشة أعمال اللجنة السعودية - النمساوية المشتركة، إضافة إلى آخر التطورات الاقتصادية العالمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Today, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadhel Al-Ibrahim, met with the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger.
During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in several fields were discussed, along with the work of the Saudi-Austrian Joint Committee, in addition to the latest global economic developments of mutual interest.