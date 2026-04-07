اجتمع اليوم وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط، فيصل بن فاضل الإبراهيم، مع وزيرة خارجية جمهورية النمسا الاتحادية، بياته ماينل رايزنجر.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين في عدد من المجالات، ومناقشة أعمال اللجنة السعودية - النمساوية المشتركة، إضافة إلى آخر التطورات الاقتصادية العالمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.