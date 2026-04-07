استنكر الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، جاسم البديوي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، فشل مجلس الأمن الدولي في اعتماد مشروع قرار يهدف إلى الوقف الفوري للتهديدات التي تستهدف حرية الملاحة الدولية في مضيق هرمز، معرباً عن إدانته واستنكاره الشديدة لهذا الفشل.


وقال البديوي، في بيان، إن «عدم إقرار هذا المشروع يسهم بشكل مباشر في تشجيع واستمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة ضد حرية الملاحة وسلامة السفن، بما يشكّل انتهاكاً صارخاً لقواعد القانون الدولي وتهديداً جدياً لاستقرار الاقتصاد العالمي»، مؤكداً أن «مضيق هرمز يجب أن يظل ممراً ملاحياً دولياً مفتوحاً وآمناً، خالياً من أي تهديدات أو قيود، وأن أي محاولات لفرض أمر واقع بالقوة أو استغلاله كأداة للضغط السياسي تُعد سلوكاً مرفوضاً ومداناً إقليمياً ودولياً».


وأعرب الأمين العام للمجلس عن تقديره لجهود مملكة البحرين في مجلس الأمن، وما بذلته من مساعٍ دبلوماسية مسؤولة ومقدّرة من خلال تقديم مشروع القرار للتصدي لهذه التهديدات.


وأشاد البديوي بـ«دعم دول المجلس والدول الصديقة كافة لهذه الجهود، بما في ذلك الأغلبية العُظمى من الدول الأعضاء في مجلس الأمن».


وأوضح الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي أن «دول المجلس ستواصل تنسيق مواقفها وتحركاتها بشكل جماعي وحازم لدعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تأمين مضيق هرمز وحرية الملاحة فيه، بهدف استعادة عافية الاقتصاد العالمي، والحفاظ على المصالح الحيوية لشعوب المنطقة والعالم التي تعتمد على هذا الممر المائي الدولي».