The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, today (Tuesday) condemned the failure of the United Nations Security Council to adopt a draft resolution aimed at the immediate cessation of threats targeting international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, expressing his strong condemnation and denunciation of this failure.



Al-Budaiwi stated in a statement that "the failure to approve this draft directly contributes to encouraging and continuing the Iranian criminal assaults against freedom of navigation and the safety of ships, which constitutes a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to the stability of the global economy," emphasizing that "the Strait of Hormuz must remain an open and safe international shipping route, free from any threats or restrictions, and that any attempts to impose a fait accompli by force or to exploit it as a tool for political pressure are considered unacceptable and condemned both regionally and internationally."



The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Security Council and its responsible and commendable diplomatic endeavors in presenting the draft resolution to address these threats.



Al-Budaiwi praised "the support of the member states of the Council and all friendly nations for these efforts, including the vast majority of the member states of the Security Council."



The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council clarified that "the member states will continue to coordinate their positions and actions collectively and firmly to support international efforts aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz and freedom of navigation therein, with the goal of restoring the health of the global economy and safeguarding the vital interests of the peoples of the region and the world that rely on this international waterway."