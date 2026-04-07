In a world where the suffering of illness transcends the limits of the body to touch human dignity, security, and the right to life, the humanitarian efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emerge as a shining model in helping humanity wherever it may be, making health a bridge of hope, a window of salvation, and a message that transcends borders and languages. On World Health Day, which falls on April 7 each year, this message is manifested in its highest forms, as healthcare is not viewed through the lens of gender, race, or color as a transient service, but rather as an inherent right, a humanitarian responsibility, and a noble response that restores health to those in need and the affected, alleviates their pain, and grants them a new opportunity to continue life with dignity and reassurance.

From this standpoint, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has implemented (2,247) developmental, humanitarian, and voluntary projects in the health sector across many countries around the world, with a value exceeding (6) billion and (488) million US dollars, including (1,953) humanitarian and voluntary projects provided through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, with a value exceeding two billion and (259) million dollars.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center contributed to supporting international health sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic by securing medical devices and preventive medical supplies to combat the coronavirus.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has provided numerous qualitative health projects and programs, including a prosthetics program to serve the injured in Yemen and Syria, the "Noor Saudi Arabia" voluntary program to combat blindness and its causes, as well as the "Pulse of Saudi Arabia" voluntary program for heart diseases and surgeries, and the "Saudi Life" voluntary program for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, in addition to the "Hearing Saudi Arabia" voluntary program, which is the largest humanitarian voluntary event for cochlear implantation and auditory rehabilitation worldwide.

On the sidelines of the Fourth International Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh in 2025, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed a joint cooperation agreement with the World Health Organization to prepare a strategy for the eradication of polio worldwide, with a total value of 300 million US dollars; aimed at supporting international efforts to combat the disease in high-risk countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan, enhancing national programs in countries that are close to eradicating the disease, in addition to bolstering global health efforts in targeted countries by supporting preventive programs there and providing all necessary aids and inputs to eradicate the virus.

Among the qualitative medical initiatives that have solidified the Kingdom's position on the map of scientific achievements is the Saudi program for conjoined twins, affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, which has successfully achieved milestone after milestone by performing (68) separation surgeries for twins, with the first of these operations starting in 1990. Since then, the program has evaluated (157) cases from (28) countries across (5) continents around the world.

The efforts of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center have also extended to support health authorities in many countries such as Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Indonesia, Lebanon, Tanzania, Bangladesh, and Syria; thus, the center continues its active presence in various humanitarian fields, carrying the noble message of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in standing by the affected and needy, reinforcing the values of mercy and giving, and contributing to building a healthier, fairer, and more humane world.

It is worth noting that since its establishment in 2015, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has implemented (4,234) humanitarian and relief projects in various vital sectors in (113) countries at a cost exceeding (8) billion and (350) million US dollars.