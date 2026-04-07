Under the patronage of Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the Jeddah Literary Association launched the activities of the 22nd edition of the Text Reading Forum this evening. The event began with a speech by the President of the Jeddah Literary Association, Dr. Abdullah Owaikel Al-Sulami, who started by saying: "We meet tonight in the embrace of the Jeddah Literary Association in our first gathering under the new name... We gather wearing the cloak of novelty but fueled by the spirit of history, for no matter how the names change, the giving will continue, and the dialogue will remain a method."

He continued: "Welcome to a forum that has extended for 22 years, which has always been illuminated by your presence and enriched by your contributions... I ask your pardon for three pauses:

The first and foremost: thanks to God first, and then to the leadership of this country, the King and the Crown Prince, for their interest in culture and intellectuals. And to the Emir of the region, his deputy, the Minister of Culture, and the Governor of Jeddah, the patron of this forum and its moral supporter, for this forum would not have taken place without his support, encouragement, and sponsorship."

Al-Sulami continued in his speech, adding: "As for my second pause, it is about the honored personality, Muhammad Ali Quds... It is true that you have a book in your hands containing testimonies that surpass words, and you will see a film revealing his biography, and a seminar that highlights his status... However, the testimony of history must be spoken, even if briefly; for Quds is a sanctity of purity and innocence. I found him in gatherings of brotherhood and companionship, a pleasant conversationalist, radiant with cheerfulness, open-hearted, sensitive, pure in speech, well-dressed, elegantly presented, and clean in demeanor... He shies away from the spotlight that intruders now rush towards... I believe that as he aged, he became more elegant and vibrant... He was associated with the club in his youth, and returned to its board of directors wearing the robe of old age and a spirit characterized by ambition that does not diminish and a restlessness that does not settle, and a zeal that awakens in us, the sleepy ones... This honor is a source of pride for him, and I apologize if my words fall short and my time is limited to recounting his virtues. His honoring tonight - with your presence and participation - is nothing but a consolidation of merit and an acknowledgment of his favor."

Al-Sulami continued, revealing the reason for choosing the theme of this edition of the forum, saying: "My third pause is with the forum and its title. The Text Reading Forum, which we have strived to maintain its regular sessions, is a gathering of writers and a space for their dialogues... It is one of the driving forces of the cultural scene, if not the main driver. It is always attended by a conscious literary segment that stirs up intellectual storms without wind, with a clear objective, invoking responsibility without indulging in the lust for falsehood against the truth. Thus, it has a distinguished presence in the literary and cultural arena in the Kingdom, deepened by the nobility of its goals and the careful selection of its titles and themes addressed in each session, alongside its honoring of literary and critical symbols in our country... Here is your forum today in its 22nd edition opening the file on 'Cultural and Literary Horizons of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Light of an Ambitious Vision 2030.' This vision, which propels us like the galloping sun horses, is unbridled from any restraining bridle... It is a vision that seeks, in its cultural aspect, to create from literature and writers a light of thought and creativity that transcends the boundaries of space and time.