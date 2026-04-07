برعاية محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، دشنت جمعية أدبي جدة، مساء اليوم، فعاليات ملتقى قراءة النص في دورته الـ22. وبدئ الحفل بكلمة لرئيس جمعية أدبي جدة، الدكتور عبدالله عويقل السلمي، ابتدرها بقوله: نلتقي الليلة في رحاب جمعية أدبي جدة في لقائنا الأول بالمسمى الجديد.. نلتقي ونحن نرتدي عباءة الجِدّة لكن بوقود وروح التاريخ، فمهما تغيّرت المسميات سيظل العطاء ممتداً، والمجايلة منهجاً.

وتابع مضيفاً: مرحبا بكم في ملتقى يمتد 22 عاماً اعتاد أن يكون مضيئاً بوجودكم، وممرعاً بواكف طروحاتكم.. وأستسمحكم في وقفات ثلاث:

أولها وأولاها: الشكر لله أولاً ثم لقيادة هذا البلد، ملكاً وولي عهد على اهتمامهم بالثقافة والمثقفين. ولأمير المنطقة، ونائبه، ولوزير الثقافة، ولمحافظ جدة، راعي هذا الملتقى والداعم المعنوي له، فهذا الملتقى ما كان له أن يقام لولا دعمه وتشجيعه ورعايته.

واستطرد السلمي في كلمته مضيفاً: أما وقفتي الثانية فعن الشخصية المكرمة، محمد علي قدس.. صحيح أن بين يديكم كتاباً فيه شهادات تتفوّق على الكلمات، وسترون فيلماً يفصح عن سيرته، وندوة تجلّي مكانتَه.. ولكن شهادة التاريخ تُنطَق ولو اختصاراً؛ فقدس قداسة من الطّهر والنقاء، ألفيته في مجالس الأخوة والأنس مفاكهاً لطيفاً، مشرقَ البشاشة، سليمَ الصدر، دقيقَ الحس، عفَ اللسان، منسجمَ الزي، أنيقَ المظهر نطيفَ المخبر.. يتوارى عن الأضواء التي بات يتهافت عليها الدخلاء.. أخاله كلما تقدم به العمر ازداد أناقة وحيوية.. ارتبط بالنادي في سن الشباب، وعاد لمجلس إدارته برداء الشيخوخة وروحِ يمتاز بطموحٍ لا يتقاصر وقلقٍ لا يسكن، وهمّةٍ يوقظها فينا معاشر المتثائبين.. فهذا التكريم يزهاه، وأعتذر منه إن قصرت كلمتي وضاق وقتي عن سرد محاسنه. وما تكريمه هذه الليلة -بحضوركم ومشاركتكم- إلا ترسيخٌ لاستحقاق، واعترافٌ بفضل.

وتابع السلمي كاشفاً عن سبب اختيار موضوع هذه الدورة من الملتقى بقوله: وقفتي الثالثة مع الملتقى وعنوانه، فملتقى قراءة النص الذي حرصنا على انتظام دوراته هو ملتقى الأدباء، ومساحة حواراتهم.. وهو من محركات المحرك المشهد الثقافي إن لم يكن المحرِّك، فدائماً تقصده وتشارك فيه شريحةٌ أدبية واعية تثير عواصفَ معرفيّة من غير ريح، منضبطة الهدف، مستحضرة للمسؤولية لا تعتدي بشهوة الباطل على قول الحق، فكان له حضورُه المائز في الساحة الأدبية والثقافية بالمملكة، يزيده عمقاً سمو أهدافه، وحسن اختيار عنواناته ومحاوره التي يتناولها في كل دورة، بجانب تكريمه للرموز الأدبية والنقدية في بلادنا.. فها هو ملتقاكم اليوم في دورته الـ22 يفتح ملف «الآفاق الثقافية والأدبية للملكة العربية السعودية في ظل رؤية طموحة رؤية 2030» هذه الرؤية التي تجمح بنا جموح الفرس الشموس، منفكّة من كل لجام كابح.. هي رؤية أرادت في زاويتها الثقافية أن تخلق من الأدب والأدباء نوراً من الفكر والإبداع يتجاوز ضوؤه حدود المكان والزمان.